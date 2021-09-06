Actress Toyin Abraham was lovingly celebrated on Sunday, September 5, as she clocked a new age

Interestingly, the actress treated friends and colleagues to a double celebration as she threw a birthday party and movie premiere

Legendary musician King Sunny Ade honoured Toyin with his presence and also thrilled guests with an energetic performance

Legit.ng has compiled videos showing some of the interesting moments at the star-studded event

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham clocked a new age on Sunday, September 5, and she was lovingly celebrated by family, friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Interestingly, it was a double celebration for the actress as she also held the premiere for her much-anticipated film, The Ghost and the Tout Too, on the same day.

All roads led to the popular Filmhouse IMAX in Lekki where guests also got to celebrate Toyin’s birthday with her.

The actress appeared to have informed her friends and colleagues about the theme of the day as many showed up in purple-coloured attires to celebrate the much-loved movie star.

Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson Okojie, Osas Ighodaro, Iyabo Ojo, Deyemi Okanlawon among others were sighted at the event.

Check out videos from the event below:

Music mogul Don Jazzy, BBNaija reality stars Nengi and Efe also showed up to celebrate Toyin.

More videos are below:

KSA honours Nollywood actress

Legendary musician, King Sunny Ade, honoured the celebrant with his presence and also thrilled guests with his exciting performance.

A video captured the moment a grateful Toyin extended her sincere gratitude to KSA for showing up.

Toyin also showered heartfelt prayers on him. Watch videos below:

Toyin Abraham makes grand entrance at premiere with a horse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham got Nigerians talking about her husband after a video of them hit the internet.

The video showed the actress' husband Kolawole Ajeyemi helping her to get to the red carpet at her movie premiere.

Toyin was donned in a glittering purple dress and surrounded by many as she made her entrance into the star-studded event on a horse.

