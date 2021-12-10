Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, marked her 20 years on stage in the industry on December 9, 2021

The plus-sized film star hosted an event to mark the occasion and top celebs in the industry showed her support

Big-named stars such as Davido, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham and more graced Badmus’ occasion to mark her milestone

Top Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, recently celebrated a milestone when she marked her 20 years on stage on December 9.

The much-loved movie star treated guests to a talk of the town party that was held at the prestigious Monarch Event Centre.

Nigerian celebrities turn up for Eniola Badmus to mark her 20 years on stage. Photos: @mediaroomhub_, @goldmynetv

The occasion kicked off in the evening and a number of big names in the Nigerian entertainment industry attended as they showed support for Eniola.

The stars who graced the occasion were from different parts of the industry. Award-winning music star, Davido, was in attendance, legendary Fuji maestro, KWAM 1, and more were there too.

Some of Eniola’s colleagues in the film industry such as Dayo Amusa, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Bukola Adeeyo, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Adedimeji Lateef, Juliet Ibrahim, Anita Joseph and husband, Adeyemi Okanlawon and more were also spotted at the occasion.

One of Nigeria’s controversial stars, Bobrisky, also turned heads as he attended the star-studded event. Pretty Mike, Laura Ikeji were also present.

Photos and videos from the occasion have made the rounds online. See some of them below:

Bobrisky arrives at the event, greets colleagues:

Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Dayo Amusa, others dancing:

Anita Joseph loved up with her hubby as they take the dance floor:

The celebrant on stage:

More lovely moments from Eniola Badmus' 20 years on stage:

Eniola Badmus makes grand entrance with Rolls Royce

The popular Nollywood actress turned heads at the venue of her 20 years on stage event in Lagos.

Badmus celebrated her successful years with a book launch at an event in Lagos on December 9, 2021.

She made a grand entrance at the event's red carpet in her beautiful dress and a black Rolls Royce executive ride and able body escorts, leaving cameramen scrambling to have shots of her.

