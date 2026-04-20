The Premier League title could witness a dramatic end if Arsenal and Manchester City win their remaining matches

Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to close the gap at the top of the table to three points

If Manchester City win their outstanding match, they will be level on points with five matches left in the season

The Premier League title is heading for a dramatic end, with the possibility of Arsenal and Manchester City finishing with the same points at the end of the season.

Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal on the Premier League table to three points after winning 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Pep Guardiola celebrates after beating Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

City have an opportunity to go level on points with Arsenal if they win their outstanding match. The Citizens will face Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday, April 22.

Breakdown of Arsenal and City's remaining games

Manchester City’s remaining matches

Pep Guardiola’s side will face matches against Burnley, Everton, Brentford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in the title run-in.

City defeated Burnley 5-1 in the first leg and beat Everton 2-0 away from home. The Citizens beat Brentford 2-0, beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the first leg and lost 1-0 to Aston Villa. In their postponed match, they beat Crystal Palace 3-0.

Arsenal's remaining matches

The Gunners’ remaining matches are Newcastle United, Fulham, West Ham, Burnley and London team Crystal Palace on the final matchday.

Arsenal secured a narrow 2-1 victory in the first leg, beat Fulham 1-0 narrowly at Craven Cottage, and secured a 2-0 victory over another London side, West Ham. Arsenal beat Burnley 2-0 away in the first leg and beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the first leg.

How Premier League title could be decided

Arsenal and Manchester City are heading for a historic ending to the Premier League season if both teams win their remaining matches.

Arsenal have five matches left, while Man City have six matches left due to a postponed match against Crystal Palace, which has yet to be rearranged.

There are three scenarios through which the title could be decided if both teams manage to win their remaining matches and are tied on the same points.

If both sides finish on the same points, goal difference would be the first tiebreaker, and currently Arsenal has +37, while Manchester City has +36.

If by chance, both teams have the same number of points and goal difference, the next tiebreaker would be the goals scored. Man City has 65 goals, Arsenal has 63 goals.

The next tiebreaker, if both teams have the same number of points, goal difference and goals scored, their head-to-head record would come into play.

Manchester City is the better side head-to-head after a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium in September, followed by a 2-1 win at the Etihad in April.

Arteta speaks on goal difference

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that goal difference could be important in the run-in, but believes they have to win points first before thinking of goals.

Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Manchester City. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

“Let's see what happens. It's the Premier League. First of all, to win a game in this league, it's extremely tough. I mean, the fixtures that we both have, it's going to be tough for both of them,” he told Arsenal.com .

“You know, we would have already 80 points or 85 points, like happened in other seasons. This is not the case. We will prepare game by game and learn from what happened today and do better.”

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Manchester City beat Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City’s chances of winning the title grew by about 20% in the past weeks, while Arsenal remains firmly in charge with around 70% chance of winning.

Source: Legit.ng