Ayo Makun was joined by his friends, colleagues in the entertainment industry for the premiere of his highly-anticipated holiday film, A Christmas in Miami, on Sunday, December 19, and some looks stood out!

Among the stars present at the event were two of Nollywood's screen goddesses, Osas Ighodaro and Toyin Abraham.

The stars turned up for the movie premiere. Photo credit: @filmhousecinemas, @toyin_abraham

Both ladies were dressed in colours that reflected the festive period. Their ensembles are indeed worthy of note.

Osas Ighodaro

If jingle bells could slay then the actress would be the perfect representation of the Christmas ornaments.

The curvaceous mother of one stepped out for the event in a metallic tube dress looking like the star of the show.

Toyin Abraham

Red is such a dazzling colour and Christmas is simply the perfect time to rock it. The Nollywood actress and producer is never one to miss out on bringing her A-game to the red carpet and this time was no different.

She rocked a long red dress with drama sleeves and balloon detailing at the back.

