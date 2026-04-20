APC reveals its timetable for the 2027 general elections with key activities scheduled

Presidential form priced at ₦100m; governorship form set at ₦50m

Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu announces details via APC's official X handle

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections.

The ruling party pegged the presidential form at ₦100m, and the governorship form at ₦50m; the Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly forms cost ₦20m, ₦10m, and ₦6m respectively.

The APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, OFR, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, April 20, 2026, via the APC X handle @OfficialAPCNg.

The ruling party’s timetable outlines, among other activities, timelines for screening, appeals, and primary elections.

The timetable also contains directives on the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms.

Source: Legit.ng