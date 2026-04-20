Breaking: APC Releases Timetable for 2027 Elections, Announces Amount for Presidential, Guber Forms
- APC reveals its timetable for the 2027 general elections with key activities scheduled
- Presidential form priced at ₦100m; governorship form set at ₦50m
- Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu announces details via APC's official X handle
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections.
The ruling party pegged the presidential form at ₦100m, and the governorship form at ₦50m; the Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly forms cost ₦20m, ₦10m, and ₦6m respectively.
The APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, OFR, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, April 20, 2026, via the APC X handle @OfficialAPCNg.
The ruling party’s timetable outlines, among other activities, timelines for screening, appeals, and primary elections.
The timetable also contains directives on the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.