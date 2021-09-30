BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, clocked 28 on September 29 and hosted an array of important celebs

Guests made sure to bring their fashion A-game and dressed to kill at the talk-of-the-town occasion

Legit.ng has gathered some photos of celebs who graced the event in lovely and statement fashion pieces

Celebrity birthdays have become events to look forward to and they continue to give fans enough to talk about on social media.

Just recently, BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, celebrated her 28th birthday in style and hosted a number of celebrities at her star-studded dinner party.

Parties like most events in Nigeria are opportunities for people to dress up in their best and make loud fashion statements.

Fashionable guests at Mercy Eke's 28th birthday. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @bobrisky222, @lucyedetofficial, @mariachikebenjamin, @diiadem.

Source: Instagram

The situation wasn’t any different at Mercy’s party and the celebrant even set the pace by rocking a N1.8 million dress at the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Other guests also stood out with their fashion pieces and Legit.ng has gathered photos of stars who looked stunning at the occasion.

See below:

1. Anita Joseph and hubby:

2. BBNaija’s Lucy Edet:

3. Priscilla Ojo:

4. BBNaija’s Maria Chike Benjamin:

5. Bobrisky:

6. BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor:

7. BBNaija’s Jackie B:

8. Diane Russet:

9. BBNaija's JMK:

10. Diiadem:

11. Esther Biade:

Nice one.

Don Jazzy, Charly Boy, others storm Mercy Eke's birthday party

The month of September has had its fair share of glamourous events that shook the Nigerian social media space. Latest on the list is BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke’s star-studded 28th birthday party.

The BBNaija 2019 winner’s party hosted guests from different parts of the entertainment industry including actors, musicians, influencers, fellow BBNaija stars and more.

Some of the guests to grace the occasion include Don Jazzy, Pretty Mike, Eniola Badmus, Bobrisky, Anita Joseph and hubby McFish and also some BBNaija stars such as Dorathy, Prince, Nengi, JMK, Jackie B, to mention a few.

Don Jazzy even had fans talking after he paid homage to the legendary singer, Charly Boy, by ‘kneeling down’ to greet him. Fans gushed at his humility.

Source: Legit.ng