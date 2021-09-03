Singer Tiwa Savage finally laid her father to rest on Friday, September 3, and a funeral reception followed afterwards

Colleagues in the entertainment industry showed up in their numbers to support the singer as she said the final goodbyes to her parent

Top stars Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Toyin Abraham were among some celebrities sighted at the star-studded funeral ceremony

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage received an overwhelming show of love from colleagues in the entertainment industry as she finally laid her father, Prince Olanrewaju, to rest on Friday, September 3.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that videos from the service of songs surfaced in the online community. Tiwa was seen with her son, widowed mother and they all rocked matching colours.

Well, hours after the service was concluded, the singer and her family members hosted friends and other guests at a funeral reception.

A video sighted online captured the massive hall which was packed full with guests as they wined and dined.

Celebrities and fellow colleagues in the entertainment industry also showed up to support the My Darling crooner.

Actress Toyin Abraham shared the same seat with couple Banky W and Adesua Wellington.

Olakira, Iceberg Slim, Efe Warri Boy also showed up to celebrate with Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage takes the dance floor

Another clip captured the moment Tiwa and some other family members all stormed the dance floor as a performer thrilled them with music.

Social media users react

Videos from the funeral reception stirred different reactions from members of the online community.

Read what some people had to say below:

freesiafoodies said:

"Adesua is such a babe. Kilode!!! Gorgeous woman."

lalaskin_africa said:

"The Wellingtons are so cute."

empress_tomi said:

"Abeg dance and celebrate him ooo. Wish my mum lived up to 60years self."

___acupoftee said:

"She's so beautiful."

