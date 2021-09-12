Nigerian businesswoman and media mogul, Mo Abudu, clocked 57 on September 11 and she hosted guests to a lovely party

The oriental-themed party was graced by a number of important personalities including the governor of Lagos state, Sanwo-Olu and House of Rep speaker, Gbajabiamila

Lovely and fun videos from the star-studded occasion made the rounds on social media as guests had a good time

Nigerian media mogul, Mosunmola Abudu, did not let the occasion of her 57th birthday pass by without a buzz as she hosted a talk-of-the-town party.

The EbonyLife CEO who clocked a new age on September 11, 2021, hosted specially invited guests to an oriental-themed party at her Asian restaurant, Jinja.

A number of important guests turned up looking fabulous in their best Asian-themed outfits as they partied like rock stars.

Mo Abudu parties with important guests at her 57th birthday party. Photos: mediaroomhub, @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The star-studded party hosted people from different sectors of the Nigerian entertainment industry such as actors, comedians, musicians, dancers and more.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Present at the occasion was singer Dbanj and his wife, Dare Art Alade, Ini Edo, Eniola Badmus, Lilian Afegbai, Toyin Abraham, to name a few.

See photos and videos below:

However, not only entertainers were present at the event. Some politicians also graced the occasion such as Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and more.

See a video of Sanwo-Olu arriving at the event below:

See more videos of politicians partying with Mo Abudu on her 57th birthday:

The star-studded occasion will no doubt be on the lips of many for a long time. Nice one.

Mo Abudu leaves fans in doubt of her age, shares stunning 57th birthday photos

The EbonyLife TV CEO marked the big day in her usual fashion by leaving fans in awe of her style with breathtaking photos.

Lady Mo, as she is sometimes called, supported the Nigerian brand by getting creatives in the country to get her ready for her big day.

Not one to take the back seat when it comes to style, Mo Abudu brought her A-game in a lovely black suit that exuded power, elegance and class. She complemented the look with her no-makeup makeup look and waist-length bone straight hair.

Source: Legit.ng