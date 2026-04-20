The ADC presidential ticket is getting tougher as Peter Obi reportedly appealed to his counterpart in the race, Rotimi Amaechi, to step down for him

Obi was reported to have visited the former governor of Rivers, along with some Southeast leaders, at his Abuja residence ahead of the primary

A source privy to the weekend meeting has disclosed Amaechi's response to the delegation as the INEC deadline for party primaries gets closer

Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and ex-governor of Rivers State, has reportedly turned down the appeal of Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, that he should drop his ambition in his favour.

It was learnt that Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, made the appeal to his counterpart from Rivers at a meeting in Abuja over the weekend at the residence of the ex-transport minister.

Rotimi Amaechi rejects Peter Obi's appeal for the ADC presidential ticket Photo Credit: @PH_Socials

Source: Twitter

List of ADC presidential aspirants

Leadership reported that Obi, Amaechi and the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have all declared their intention to join the 2027 presidential race on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which is being led by Senator David Mark.

The two former governors, on the other hand, have consistently said they would not be in the race as running mates in the 2027 elections.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said political primaries should be held between April 23 and May 30 this year. Thus, political parties are expected to pick their candidates through primaries or consensus arrangements.

What Amaechi told Peter Obi

However, a source privy to the weekend meeting said that the former Labour Party presidential flagbearer was accompanied by Achike Udenwa, a former governor of Imo, and Senator Victor Umeh, who appealed to Amaechi to support the ambition of Obi to become the presidential flagbearer of the ADC.

The source further disclosed that the former Rivers governor “politely rejected the request of the former presidential candidate”, adding that he was serious about contesting in the 2027 presidential election and that it was not grandstanding.

Over the weekend, photos and video emerged that Peter Obi visited Amaechi at his residence in Abuja. However, the details of the meeting were not disclosed, nor did any of them speak with the media.

Rotimi Amaechi says he is serious about the 2027 presidential ambition Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Nigerians react as Peter Obi visits Amaechi

However, the report has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Soggy4love projected that the meeting did not favour Peter Obi:

"From Obi’s body language after the meeting be like the meeting didn’t go his way… he looked so dull."

Dgreatasiwaju1 commented that it was obvious the meeting did not go down well:

"From what I see, you will know the meeting doesn't go well the way it was plan."

Obinwoh Esv. announced his preferred candidate between Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi in the ADC:

"Amaechi is my preferred candidate in ADC, seconded by P O."

Jeff said Peter Obi looked uninterested in the discussion:

"Peter Obi doesn’t look interested in whatever was discussed."

You can see the videos and pictures on X here:

Amaechi mocks Obi, Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers, has said he is better than Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, and Peter Obi, for the ADC presidential ticket.

Amaechi made the claim while speaking in an interview on Friday, April 17, dismissing the votes garnered by his contenders in the 2023 elections.

The former minister also explained that he had more chances of winning the election ahead of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who were on the ballots in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng