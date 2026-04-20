President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the appointment of Fatima Suleiman Zuntu to become the new director-general and chief executive officer of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA).

Zuntu will be serving in her new position for a period of four years, and her appointment was effective from Thursday, April 16, 2026, which was in line with the provisions of Section 5 of the National Biosafety Management Agency, 2015.

President Bola Tinubu announces new DG/CEO for the NBMA Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to Chris Ugwuegbulam, head of information and public relations in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Zuntu is a public health professional and policy strategist with a proven track record of driving impactful national programs.

The SGF office further noted that the President tasked the appointee to contribute her expertise to the agency for the good of the nation.

However, her appointment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Pshegs sent a controversial congratulatory message to the new appointee:

"Congratulations and welcome to the GMO battlefield, where you decide to betray your Nation by keeping the GMO Maize, GMO Beans, GMO Cotton cultivated in Nigeria, while GMO Wheat, and several others are being imported, or you can just ban them all and make Nigeria and Nigerians safe."

Sunusi Yakubu praised the appointment of Zuntu:

"We sincerely thank Mr. President for approving the appointment of @drfatima84. This new development has brought immense joy to all of us from her community and to the people of Kaduna State at large. She is highly experienced and humbled. I also congratulate @BashirSZuntu."

Lekan Johnson commended the credentials of the new appointee:

"Impressive credentials, but that last section on political achievements tells you exactly how she got the job. Merit and loyalty are a packaged deal in Nigeria."

Mai Borgu criticised the appointment:

"Nigerians, you can see the anyhowness in these govt, take these elections regret will serious failure to do that, we need to take these elections seriously or expect daily panic and regret. I promise you this, these people don't have any plan for u apart from wickedness."

Gada congratulated the new appointee:

"Congratulations, young lady. I wish her the best in her new role. May Allah guide her in carrying out her responsibilities."

Muhammad Alkali congratulated the appointee:

"Congratulations to the appointee. She was lucky to be selected, unlike most of us who were promised to be carried along yet were still on the waiting list, perhaps even dropped and scraped off the book by now. Only God knows."

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Source: Legit.ng