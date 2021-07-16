Obi Cubana finally laid his mother to rest in Oba, Anambra, and the after-party has been nothing short of a spectacle

Photos, videos that surfaced online captured top celebrities who stormed the burial ceremony to show support for the wealthy businessman

A trending video from the event captured the moment some white guys rained money on Cubana’s on the dance floor

The past few days have been nothing short of exciting for popular businessman Obi Cubana who is currently in Oba, Anambra state, to send his late mother 'home' in a befitting manner.

Cubana buried his mother during the early hours of Friday, July 16th, and guests who travelled from far and wide joined him for the after-party which was indeed a celebration of the life of the businessman’s late mum.

Obi Cubana: Photos, videos from businessman mum's burial. Photo: @goldmynetv

Videos from the event that have now gone viral on social media captured top celebrities like E-Money, Kcee, Ui Franklin, Kanayo O.Kanayo, Alex Ekubo and Cubana Chiefpriest among others who all showed up to support the man of the day.

Check out some of videos below:

White guests rain money on Cubana

Another interesting video from the event which caught a buzz in the online community captured the moment some white guests rained N1000 notes on Cubana on the dance floor.

Watch the clip below:

BBNaija's Frodd sprays bundle of N200 notes

BBNaija's Frodd was also among those who graced the burial ceremony. The young man made sure he was also among those who rained cash on the celebrant of the day.

Frodd sprayed dropped bundles of clean N200 notes at the feet of Obi Cubana on the dance floor.

Watch the clip below:

Mammoth crowd struggle to catch naira notes at funeral

Another set of videos making the rounds online also captured those who couldn't make it inside the venue struggling to pick money that was being thrown at them.

Watch below:

