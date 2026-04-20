Seun Kuti claimed that during his controversial detention in Lagos, supporters of Peter Obi orchestrated a plan to "finish" him while he was vulnerable

The musician stated he has withheld the name of the mastermind because the person is a figure widely admired and looked up to

Activist Omoyele Sowore reportedly pressured the singer to go public with the details at the time

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has made an allegation about his time in police detention, claiming that supporters of former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi once attempted to take his life while he was being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Lagos.

The musician, who recently unveiled his mansion, disclosed this during a recent Instagram Live session, where he revisited the controversial period following his arrest.

According to him, the incident happened behind the scenes, and he deliberately chose to remain silent because of the personality allegedly involved.

Seun Kuti claims that supporters of Peter Obi orchestrated a plan to kill him while he was vulnerable. Photos: Seun Kuti/Peter Obi.

Source: Instagram

“I told you the Obidient movement tried to finish me, tried to kill me while I was in there,” he said.

Kuti explained that he withheld the story for a long time, insisting that revealing the identity of the person allegedly used in the plot could shock many young Nigerians.

The Afrobeat star described the individual as someone widely admired, suggesting that the revelation might create uncomfortable conversations among fans and political supporters.

“I never told that story because of who was involved… someone looked up to by so many young people,” he said.

The singer also hinted that the situation may not be completely over, suggesting that he might confront the person at a later time.

Kuti further disclosed that activist and politician Omoyele Sowore had encouraged him to publicly share the incident.

However, he said he declined, stressing that he prefers to handle conflicts differently.

According to him, exposing the individual at the time would have escalated tensions unnecessarily, especially within Nigeria’s already polarised political climate.

Despite the allegation, the musician maintained that he does not attack people over their political preferences, emphasising that Nigerians are free to support any candidate of their choice.

“I will not fight him… just the way I will not fight anybody who tries to follow Atiku or Tinubu, you have just made your political choice,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ayumzi noted:

"W*ed affects the hippocampus, users are prone to false memories. The brain becomes more "suggestible," meaning you might "remember" details of an event that didn't actually happen because the hippocampus is struggling to distinguish between internal thoughts and external reality"

@alatikababa1 shared

"@RealSeunKuti is loosing it gradually. He talks about obedient and white colonising africa every time. That guy needs proper advice on his smoking habit. His yearly European tours is reducing compared to few years ago. He needs to concentrate on his musical career more"

Seun Kuti insists that revealing the identity of the person allegedly used in the plot could shock many young Nigerians. Photo: Seun Kuti.

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti speaks on missing Davido's wedding

Legit.ng also reported that Seun Kuti described how he felt after Davido did not invite him to his traditional wedding in June.

He commented on his colleague drinking with 100 people at New Afrika Shrine, yet he was left off the wedding guest list.

Seun Kuti also spoke about why his music does not trend and listed ways he is better than his late icon father, Fela Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng