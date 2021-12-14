Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, is one star who has gotten invited to a lot of major events in the country particularly those with dress themes.

These star-studded events also happen to make headlines for days or even weeks as fans continue to find new angles to discuss and different things to focus on from it.

Toyin Abraham is one star whose presence at these events has been noticed and she has sometimes caused a buzz on social media over her outfits to these occasions.

Toyin Abraham and her different looks to a-list events. Photos: @toyin_abraham.

Source: Instagram

Being a celebrity is no small feat and many of them understand the role their attire plays in how their fans perceive them.

Interestingly, Toyin Abraham has had many wins and a few fails when it comes to what she rocks to star-studded events seeing as her photos later go viral on social media.

Legit.ng has now gathered some of Toyin Abraham’s photos showing what she rocked to different a-list occasions. See below:

1. Aki and Pawpaw movie premiere:

The theme for this event was to bring back old Nollywood vibes. However, not all of Toyin's fans felt she hit the mark with her outfit.

2. Eniola Badmus 20 years on stage event:

Toyin Abraham rocked this lovely white ensemble to celebrate with her colleague, Eniola Badmus. Her outfit, makeup and smile was praised by fans.

3. Queen Sekinat Elegushi's birthday party:

Toyin Abraham went for a classy, elegant and statement look for this a-list event. Her dressing made her fit to sit and party with royalty.

4. Iyabo Ojo's mother's final burial party:

For this event, Toyin rocked a lovely blue and gold outfit with matching headgear. This look was trailed with mixed reactions. While some people loved it, others didn't.

5. Nkechi Blessing's mother's burial:

Toyin Abraham showed up to support her friend and colleague, Nkechi Blessing, at her mother's burial in this all-white ensemble.

6. Movie premiere:

In this photo, Toyin Abraham rocked a floor-length purple dress for her Ghost and The Tout movie premiere.

7. Mo Abudu's 57th birthday:

For media mogul Mo Abudu's Oriental themed 57th birthday party, Toyin interpreted the theme with this Asian outfit.

8. Tiwa Savage's father's burial:

For singer, Tiwa Savage's father's burial, Toyin Abraham opted for this simple look with the chosen fabric for the day.

Toyin Abraham has continued to prove that she is versatile when it comes to fashion. She keeps leaving fans not knowing what to expect. Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng