NPA pensioners have threatened a nationwide protest over unpaid benefits spanning over 16 years

The dispute centres on the non-implementation of five-year pension increments since 2008

Pensioners are calling on the federal government to intervene and enforce payment of outstanding benefits

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Retirees of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have threatened to stage a nationwide protest over unpaid pension benefits accumulated for more than 16 years.

The pensioners, under the aegis of the Nigerian Ports Authority Pensioners Welfare Association, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, The Cable reported.

NPA retirees issued a seven-day ultimatum to authorities to address their demands. Photo: CFOTO.

Source: Getty Images

Seven-day ultimatum issued

The association said the planned protest would begin seven days after the notice if their demands are not addressed.

Its president, Charles Ayo Binitie, warned that the action could include shutting down seaports across the country.

Dispute over pension increments

Binitie attributed the planned protest to the alleged failure of NPA management to implement the constitutionally approved five-year pension increment.

He said the adjustment, which should be carried out periodically, has not been implemented since 2008.

According to him, the situation has left many retirees struggling financially, particularly amid rising inflation and economic challenges.

“It is regrettable that only a few NPA retirees earn up to N100,000 monthly, while more than half receive between N50,000 and N30,000,” he said.

Appeal to authorities

The association stated that it had previously written to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and the presidency through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, but had yet to receive a response.

Binitie also alleged that the NPA has not submitted the required documentation to the commission for over 15 years, which he said has delayed any upward review of pensions.

Leadership dispute resolved

Addressing concerns about internal divisions, Binitie said the association is no longer factionalised, noting that previous disputes had been settled through court rulings.

He added that a Lagos High Court judgment directed the association to hold an annual general meeting and conduct elections, leading to his emergence as president.

He further stated that a separate legal dispute over alleged impersonation was resolved in his favour by an Apapa Magistrate Court in September 2025.

Call for urgent intervention

The association called on the federal government and relevant authorities to compel the NPA to settle outstanding pension obligations, including increments tied to the 2024 minimum wage.

Binitie said the condition of many retirees has become increasingly difficult, urging swift action to address their concerns.

“The NPA is yet to furnish the Wages Commission with its documents for over 15 years now, so that the necessary upward review can be made,” he said.

Pensioners are calling on the federal government to intervene and enforce payment of outstanding benefits. Photo: ANM.

Source: Twitter

Lagos Port Crisis: Agents protest shipping charge increase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that port agents and freight forwarders protested increased shipping charges and shut down operations at major firms in Lagos.

Industry groups accused shipping companies of ignoring regulatory guidance to suspend the increase.

Efforts by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to mediate were resisted, raising concerns over additional costs.

Source: Legit.ng