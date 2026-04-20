Breaking: Supreme Court Finally Takes Action on Kano Emir Tussle
The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the high-profile legal tussle over the Kano Emirate seat to April 19, 2027, after the matter was first heard at the apex court.
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At the proceedings on Monday, April 20, 2026, the Supreme Court heard the preliminary arguments from the parties involved in the matter before the announcement of the adjournment.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng