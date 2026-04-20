The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the high-profile legal tussle over the Kano Emirate seat to April 19, 2027, after the matter was first heard at the apex court.

At the proceedings on Monday, April 20, 2026, the Supreme Court heard the preliminary arguments from the parties involved in the matter before the announcement of the adjournment.

Supreme Court adjourns Kano Emirate tussle until after the 2027 general election Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng