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JAMB 2026: Man Who Scored 144 Posts Twin Sister's 2026 UTME Result, Family Reacts Emotionally
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JAMB 2026: Man Who Scored 144 Posts Twin Sister's 2026 UTME Result, Family Reacts Emotionally

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • A young man, Sanni Michael Oluwapelumi, who scored 144 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has shared his twin sister's result
  • In a viral video, the environment was a bit tense with all the family gathered together trying to check the sister's result
  • As soon as the result came up, the twins rejoiced in celebration, sparking mixed reactions on social media

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A young man, Sanni Michael Oluwapelumi, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has posted his twin sister's result, who also sat for the same exam.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Sanni, who wished to study medicine and surgery in a tertiary institution, came on TikTok and posted the screenshot of his 2026 UTME result.

A twin brother shares his twin sister's JAMB UTME score
A Nigerian man shares the JAMB result of his twin sister. Photo credit: @mikkyx_/TikTok
Source: TikTok

According to the screenshot, he had an aggregate score of 144. However, in a recent TikTok video posted under the username @mikkyx__, the man shared his twin sister's score, identified as Sanni Favor Inumidun.

Read also

UTME 2026: Science student who wants to study nursing shows JAMB results, seeks advice

Man shares UTME score of twin sister

In the emotional clip, the young man and his family, with his sister, were all gathered in the living room, preparing to check the result.

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The environment was a bit tense while they sent the SMS code to check the result. The family rejoiced when they saw that she had an aggregate UTME score of 301/400. She had 67 in English language, 78 in Physics, 67 in Biology, and 89 in Chemistry.

See the screenshot of his twin's result below:

A Nigerian man who had 144 shares his twin sister's UTME score
A man posts the UTME result of his twin sister on social media. Photo credit: @mikkyx_/TikTok
Source: TikTok

While capturing the video, he asked the public whether he and his twin sister would be able to gain admission to the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to man's twin sister's JAMB score

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTokers who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Emmanuella said:

"You go they jealous am low-key."

Nwokedi wrote:

"Abeg make person help answer this question person wey get 163 for the course education in Uniport University can someone get admissions."

Read also

UTME 2026: Mum shows her son's impressive result as he scores 98 in chemistry and 92 in physics

IamTifeh 🙂‍↔️ stated:

"I know her, she was my classmate her name is Sammi she is very smart tbh I was attending Clemmy High School."

oluwakemitan commented:

"I scored 211 and want to study Mass communication."

Mide commented:

"This JAMB ehn I scored 201 after reading for 6 months. This exam is by luck😭😭😭😭 I’m very sure about my answers in my English, and I scored 54, which is not supposed to be so at all. They are wicked."

Ruthie commented:

"Congratulations dear with my 214 my parents are not even happy Am so sad right now."

Glorie stated:

"Like for real if at all I was the one ehn I’ll cry ooo😩you’re really strong guyyyy🥹💕congrats."

Linah commented:

"Congratulations to you both. I tap from your sister bc I want to study medicine or nursing."

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his young daughter got in her 2026 UTME result.

Read also

JAMB 2026: Full scores of science student who had sleepless nights preparing for UTME goes viral

The man shared the scores his daughter, a science student, got in English, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics, the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination generated reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
JAMBUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
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