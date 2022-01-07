Pamibaby’s biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Pamibaby? She is an Emeriti-American social media personality with a massive following on TikTok and Instagram and owns a YouTube channel. The star is famous for her entertaining content on online platforms. Furthermore, she is popularly known as Adin Ross’ girlfriend.

The social media celebrity strikes a pose for a photo. Photo: @pamibaby

Source: Instagram

Pami, as she calls herself on social media, has several videos on TikTok, with each video having millions of views. Want to know more about her? Get the details in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Pamibaby

: Pamibaby Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 9 May 2000

: 9 May 2000 Age : 21 years old

: 21 years old Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Dubai, United Arab Emirates

: Dubai, United Arab Emirates Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’5”

: 5’5” Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 34-28-40

: 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-71-101

: 86-71-101 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Adi Ross

: Adi Ross Profession : TikTok star, Instagram celebrity, and YouTuber

: TikTok star, Instagram celebrity, and YouTuber Net worth: $100,000

Pamibaby’s bio

Pamibaby’s real name is Pamela, and she was born on 9 May 2000 in Dubai, United Arabs Emirates. She spent part of her childhood in Dubai, and then her family relocated to Houston, Texas, USA, when she was 14 years old. She has not yet disclosed details about her parents and siblings.

What is Pamibaby’s age?

She is 21 years old. The social media celebrity marks her birthday on 9 May annually, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

The TikTok star enjoys an outdoor moment while sipping a drink. Photo: @pamibaby

Source: Instagram

What is Pamibaby’s nationality?

The TikTok star is an American of mixed ethnicity. She is of Bulgarian and Middle Eastern descent.

Why is Pamibaby famous?

Pami is a social media celebrity known for her lip-sync videos, comedic clips, beauty tips, and song videos on TikTok, where she has a massive fan following. She also shares similar videos on her self-titled YouTube channel created in June 2016. Additionally, she is popular on Instagram, where she shares lots of pictures and videos about her lifestyle.

The celebrity YouTuber is also famous for being Adin Ross’ girlfriend.

Who is Pamibaby’s boyfriend?

She is currently dating Twitch star, Adin Ross. Pamibaby and Adin Ross have been together since April 2021, when they revealed through their social media pages that they were dating. Adin surprised their fans when he announced on the Impaulsive podcast that he had plans to marry her girlfriend.

The social media star enjoys a moment with her boyfriend. Photo: @pamibaby

Source: Instagram

How tall is Pamibaby?

Pamibaby’s height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm), and her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kg). Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches (86-71-101 cm).

How much is Pamibaby’s net worth?

There is no reliable information regarding the TikTok star’s net worth. However, the Celebs Networth bio, an unverified source, estimates her net worth to be $100,000. Pamibaby’s wealth is primarily attributed to her social media activities, including brand endorsement deals.

Social media presence

Pamibaby is present and active on TikTok and Instagram. Her TikTok account has over 7.3 million followers, while her Instagram account has 2 million followers. Pami’s fans are thrilled by her numerous short videos on TikTok and stunning photos on Instagram.

Pamibaby is a renowned social media celebrity. She is skilled at creating entertaining content suitable for her online audience, and thus, she is increasingly getting noticed on various online platforms.

