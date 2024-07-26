Several women find themselves trapped in unhappy marriages, where the challenges and pain outweigh the joy of the union.

Despite the societal pressures and expectations, some brave women took the bold step of leaving their marriages to start anew, prioritising their own wellbeing and that of their children.

Legit.ng, in this article, shares the emotional stories of some married women who left their husbands and embraced a fresh start.

Married women leave their marriages Photo credit: @hdcosmeticng, Fezeka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

1. Woman quits marriage to protect mental health

A Nigerian mother of two left her troubled marriage in a desperate move to protect her mental wellbeing.

In a touching video shared via her TikTok account @hd_cosmeticng, she opened up about the overwhelming pressure she faced to stay in the marriage due to societal expectations.

However, she eventually realised that her mental health was deteriorating, forcing her to make a difficult decision.

In her words:

"You decided to stay in that marriage for many years because of your kids and what people will say. I don dey lose my mental health. I won Kolo. I left in good health with my two kids.

"I will start my life afresh while I am still alive. If I start to talk wetin my eyes see while am always laughing outside and pple think am okay. Am not strong enough to share this yet but I think I will be better buy from me abeg I get 2 pikin to feed."

2. Woman ends marriage after 3 months

A Nigerian lady disclosed in a video that she and her husband were no longer together just three months after they got married.

In a video she posted on TikTok, @bolaghold disclosed that she decided to leave the marriage to maintain her peace of mind.

According to her, they dated for seven years before they tied the knot in 2022. She disclosed that it was now one year since she left the marriage.

Shedding more light on her feelings about her marital crisis, the lady confessed that it hurt to leave the marriage, especially as she and the man dated for a long time.

"Love can be war at times. And I keep asking myself where did I, wrong in love," she lamented.

The heartbroken lady went ahead to curse June 26, which was the day she got married to her husband.

3. Woman leaves 6-month-old marriage

A woman left her marriage after six months with her husband and moved into a new home with brand new household items.

The woman, who sparked emotional reactions on social media with her experience, captioned the video "starting over!".

After leaving her matrimonial home, the woman shared a new video which showed her new apartment. She titled the TikTok video "Move in with me."

In the clip, the woman set out her pieces of furniture as she arranged them. She took out time to put her things in the right places while giving her online followers a home tour.

Among the things she had moved in with was a new washing machine, a set of kitchen utensils and a brand new fridge.

Many people who watched the video stormed the comments section to share a similar experience. Some said that they had to leave their marriages after years.

Lady quits marriage after 3 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady simply identified as Bolaghold sent social media into a frenzy after she revealed that her three-month-old marriage has hit the rocks.

Sharing snaps from her court and traditional wedding ceremonies on TikTok, Bolaghold ensured her estranged husband's face was blocked with a crying emoji.

Source: Legit.ng