President Bola Tinubu has expressed commitment to reviving Nigeria's economy, adding that he had no excuse to fail because he begged to be the country's number-one citizen

Tinubu made the comment while playing host to the traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife, at the presidential villa on Thursday, July 25

The president said his government has been sharing fertilizers, rice and other foods to mitigate the effect of the harsh economy while expressing optimism that there is hope at the end of the tunnel

President Bola Tinubu met with traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife, at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, July 26.

During the meeting, which was held amid calls for a nationwide protest, Tinubu assured Nigerian citizens that the economy is on a gradual but steady path of recovery despite challenges.

Tinubu gives assurance on economic recovery amid protest plan Photo Credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Tinubu promises to prioritize Nigerians' needs

He promised to do more to meet Nigerians' needs amid growing calls for nationwide protests against economic hardship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The meeting was part of efforts to engage stakeholders and avert a brewing crisis as the president emphasized his commitment to explaining economic reforms and projected benefits to the nation.

Tinubu then expressed his commitment to dialogue for the country's development and urged royal fathers to inform citizens about the government's intentions.

Tinubu reveals efforts in curbing hunger

The President highlighted his efforts to support Nigerians, including distributing fertilizer, rice, and other items. He assured Nigerians that the economy will be revived, survive, and prosper.

Tinubu expressed concern for Nigerians' plight and promised to focus on their needs. He acknowledged the assets and liabilities inherited from his predecessors and committed to taking Nigeria forward with sincerity and honesty.

He then highlighted interventions already yielding results, including student loan programs, consumer credit schemes, and fiscal autonomy for local government councils.

He emphasized the importance of peace and better livelihoods for Nigerians, acknowledging the country's challenges and promising to address them.

See the full statement from the presidency here:

Gabam listed five influential people in Tinubu's government

Legit.ng earlier reported that the SDP national chairman, Shehu Gabam, has mentioned five people who should be held responsible should President Bola Tinubu fail.

Gabam maintained that these people are the heads of the five major components that formed the presidency.

The SDP leader then expressed pessimism that President Tinubu is on the right track, adding that if he did, there would not be a call for protest.

Source: Legit.ng