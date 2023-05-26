50 of the most ugly characters from cartoons, movies and shows

Several characters from cartoons, movies and shows are exceptionally physically unattractive. These characters are intended to be humorous and entertaining. Discover some of the memorable ugly characters from cartoons and films.

Shrek, John Merrick, and The Predators are among the ugliest characters. Photo: @beratqqwee, @cinetecabologna, @subtlety_in_posing on Instagram (modified by author)

There are many physical qualities that make a character appear ugly. Some of these qualities include facial asymmetry, big body size, daring nails and hairstyles. Evil and malicious characters may also end up with vicious unpleasant appearances due to their personalities.

Most ugly characters

Ugly characters may appear physically unattractive, but their humorous nature will make you make to watch them all the time.

Ugly characters from movies and TV shows

There are several characters from films known for their unconventional and unique physical appearances. Below is a list of some ugly characters you should know.

1. Rocky Dennis

Rocky Dennis. Photo: @nuclearnostalgia, @babsivorymic on Instagram (modified by author)

Rocky Dennis, also known as Roy Lee, was an American personality born in December 1961 with a strange condition known as Craniodiaphyseal Dysplasia. His head had excessive calcium build-up in the skull.

2. Bargwill Tomder

Bargwill Tomder is a character from Star Wars. He is easily recognised for his brown skin and hair. He was a bad-tempered and crooked leader who loved solving problems by cracking the whip.

3. Eugene Root

Eugene Root. Photo: Eugene Root. Photo: @theendof, @rscane_makeup_fx on Instagram (modified by author)

Eugene Root, aka Aesface, is an ugly show character from the TV show Preacher. He acquired a impaired face and speech impediment as a result of shooting himself to end his life.

4. Baraka

Baraka: Photo: @Chavant Clay, @Baraka Mortal Kombat on Facebook (modified by author)

Baraka is a character from the Mortal Kombat fighting game series. He is easily recognised for his huge 10-inch blades sticking out from his forearms.

5. Belial Bradley

Belial Bradley. Photo: @ erics_horror_house, @spike_zephaniah on Instagram (modified by author)

Belial Bradley is the main antagonist in the 1982 American horror film Basket Case. He was previously the conjoined twin of Duane before they were surgically separated against their will.

6. Lord Crumb

Lord Crumb is the main antagonist of the horror film Bad Taste. He is the leader of a fast-food company operated by aliens that depend on human flesh as a raw material for their industry. His head appears like a paper-mâchéd tumour with obese eye-sockets that shadow its eyes.

7. John Merrick

John Merrick. Photo: @celestial_colour_maker, @ brilliant_performers on Instagram (modified by author)

Joseph Carey Merrick, whose real name is John Merrick, suffered from Proteus syndrome. He was rejected by his dad after the death of his mother and had to live with his uncle, Charles Merrick.

8. Jason Voorhees

Jason Voorhees is a character from the Friday the 13th series born on 13 June 1946. He first appeared on Friday the 13th as the young son of camp-cook-turned-killer Mrs Voorhees, in which Ari Lehman portrayed him.

9. Uma

Uma. Photo: @TheWitcher, @Bella on Instagram (modified by author)

Uma, famously known as the Ugliest Man Alive, is a fictional character from the TV series The Witcher. His horrific appearance is a result of a powerful curse that even a ritual performed by Yennefer and Vesemir couldn't lift.

10. Grand high witch

The Grand High Witch, also known as Eva Ernst or Lilith, is a fictional character. She is the main antagonist in the 1983 fantasy novel The Witches. She is bald and has a long hooked nose and long fingernails.

11. Roark Jr.

Roark Jr. Photo: @das_ret, @movies & foodies on Instagram (modified by author)

Ethan Roark Jr, is a character in the graphic novel series Sin City. He is presented as a sadistic deviant whose private parts are cut out by Detective John Hartigan.

12. The Predators

The predator. Photo: @freiart_mjr, @iamfiguman on Instagram (modified by author)

The predators, also known as the Yautjas, are fictional characters and the protagonists of the 1987 film Predator. They were initially designed with a dog-like head, a single eye and a long neck before they were redesigned to make them appear more heroic.

13. Hatchet-Face

Kim Diane McGuire, famously known as Hatchet-Face, was an American lawyer and author born on 1 December 1955. She is popularly recognised for playing the role of Mona 'Hatchet-Face' Malnorowski in the 1990 film Cry-Baby.

14. Michael Berryman

Actor Michael Berryman arrives at Rob Zombie's "The Lords Of Salem" Los Angeles premiere at AMC Burbank in Burbank, California. Photo: Mike Windle

Michael John Berryman is an American actor born on 4 September 1948. He is best known for roles in the TV series The X-Files and Star Trek. He was born with Hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia, which deformed his face.

15. Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler attends the GBK Brand Bar Back Stage during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Tiffany Rose

Steven Tyler, whose real name is Steven Victor Tallarico an American singer and actor. Despite his successful career, his feathery look and pouty lips make him an ugly movie character.

16. Zombie Boy

Zombie Boy attends The Great British Tattoo Show at Alexandra Palace in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Rick Genest, famously known as Zombie Boy, was a Canadian actor, artist, producer and musician born on 7 August 1985. He is best known for his tattooed body and his black nose. He is best known for his roles in Carny, In Faustian Fashion, and 47 Ronin.

17. David Lo Pan

David Lo Pan. Photo: @jackburton.ca, @jackburton.ca on Instagram (modified by author)

David Lo Pan is a fictional character in the 1986 American film Big Trouble in Little China. He is presented as a disabled old sorcerer in a wheelchair and as the CEO of the Wing Kong Exchange company.

18. Lotney Fratelli

Lotney Fratelli. Photo: @mungus, @ahiahiahi_banano on Instagram (modified by author)

Lotney "Sloth" Fratelli is one of the ugliest movie characters from the 1985 film The Goonies. He is widely known for his Superman shirt and deformed face and slanted eyes. Additionally, he has some level of mental retardation.

19. Trevor Reznik

Trevor Reznik is the main protagonist of the thriller film The Machinist (2004). His appearance and weird behaviours make his co-workers turn against him when he is involved in an accident that leaves his co-worker, Miller, with only one arm.

20. Freddy Krueger

Freddy Krueger: Photo: @batfan74, @man_cave_store on Instagram (modified by author)

Freddy Krueger is a fictional character in the American film A Nightmare on Elm Street. He is presented as an evil spirit of a child killer. He kills his victims in their dreams by torturing them to death.

21. Leather Face

Leather Face. Photo: @Texas Chainsaw Massacre & Leatherface Fans on Facebook (modified by author)

Leatherface is one of the ugliest movie characters. He was first featured in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) as a mentally disabled serial killer. Leather Face and his family kill a group of teenagers as they trespass upon their property.

22. Regan MacNeil

Regan Teresa MacNeil is an ugly fictional character from the horror film The Exorcist and its first sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic. She is a character known to be possessed by a demon.

23. Mason Verger

Mason Verger. Photo: @mina_munster, @ Suisun on Instagram (modified by author)

Mason Verger is a fictional character in the novel Hannibal and its 2001 film adaptation. He is depicted in the novel as a rich, sadistic deviant who is crippled and horrifically impaired by Dr Hannibal Lecter.

24. Jabba the Hutt

Jabba the Hutt. Photo: @miss_k_photos, @oskea_concepts on Instagram (modified by author)

Jabba Desilijic Tiure, popularly known as Jabba the Hutt, is a fictional character in the Star Wars franchise. The ugly character is best known for his influence in politics and the criminal underworld.

25. Kuato

Kuato. Photo: @storosalta, @yagdar_psychotherapist on Instagram (modified by author)

Kuato is one of the ugliest movie characters from the 1990 film Total Recall, directed by Paul Verhoeven. He is a mutant human who appears like a deformed infant. The character is fused to the stomach of his conjoined twin, George.

26. Pazuzu

Pazuzu is a fictional character and the main antagonist in The Exorcist novel and film. His head appears like that of a lion.

27. Gollum

Gollum. Photo: @ringlover_myprecious, @middle.earthh.tr on Instagram (modified by author)

Gollum is a fictional character from the movie Lord of the Rings. He is a small and frail-looking character with large eyes that bulge out of his head.

28. Davy Jones

Davy Jones. Photo: @Pirates of the Caribbean, @Davy Jones Tentacle Posting on Instagram (modified by author)

Davy Jones is among the ugly fictional characters in the Pirates of the Caribbean film. He has a beard made of octopus tentacles and a crab claw for an arm.

29. The Leprechaun

The Leprechaun, also known as Lubdan, is the main antagonist of the movie franchise Leprechaun. He is presented as a villain who eliminates anyone who steals his gold.

30. Vladimir Harkonnen

Vladimir Harkonnen. Photo: @hoka_skenandore, @Planet X on Instagram (modified by author)

Baron Vladimir Harkonnen is a fictional character and the main antagonist of the Dune franchise. He was the ruler of House Harkonnen. The relies on suspensors to support his weight.

31. Davros

Davros. Photo: @Art official Impermanence, @davros_skaro, on Instagram (modified by author)

Davros is one of the characters in the fiction TV series Doctor Who. The character was created by the British screenwriter Terry Nation. He is depicted as a scarred and disabled scientist from the planet Skaro.

32. Emperor Palpatine

Emperor Palpatine. Photo:@come_out_and_cosplay, @boba_it on Instagram (modified by author)

Emperor Palpatine, born Sheev Palpatine, is a fictional character and the main antagonist in the Star Wars franchise. He is presented as a pale-faced emperor of the Galactic Empire.

33. Darth Vader

Darth Vader: Photo: @vader.chosenone on Facebook (modified by author)

Darth Vader is a fictional character in the Star Wars franchise. He led the Empire’s eradication of the Jedi Knights. He is presented as a bald, burned, and scarred individual.

34. Zombie Taxi Driver

The Zombie Taxi Driver was one of the ghosts from the film Ghostbusters released when the containment unit was shut down in 1984. He assumed a bodily form after entering a New York City Taxi Cab through its exhaust pipe from the sewers.

35. Count Orlok

Count Orlok. Photo: @Collective Cinema, @Super7 on Facebook (modified by author)

Count Orlok is a fictional character in the film Nosferatu. He is depicted as a ruthless vampire with sunken eyes and rodent incisors at the centre of his mouth.

36. Immortan Joe

Immortan Joe. Photo: @theflork, @furyhd on Instagram (modified by author)

Colonel Joe Moore, famously known as Immortan Joe, is an ugly fictional character and the main antagonist of Mad Max: Fury Road (2005). He has a skull-like gas mask and long hair.

37. Lord Voldemort

Lord Voldemort. Photo: @ucanbetthat1, @theflaccid on Instagram (modified by author)

Lord Voldemort, previously known as Tom Marvolo Riddle, is one of the characters in the Harry Potter series. He is regarded as one of the most influential and dangerous Dark wizards of all time.

38. Penguin

The Penguin is a Gotham City supervillain who prefers putting on a top hat and morning suit while carrying his signature umbrella, which he uses as a gun and sword. He often appears as a short, fat man with a long nose.

Ugly characters in the cartoons

There are many ugly cartoon characters out there. Below are some ugly characters that many people love despite their physical appearance.

1. Quasimodo

Quasimodo: Photo: @carsongold61, @matteldritch92 on Instagram (modified by author)

Quasimodo is the main protagonist of the novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He is known for his lob-sided eyes and a hunch on his back, making him appear like a monster.

2. Shrek

Shrek. Photo: @jack_from_jb18, @busquedascavenger on Instagram (modified by author)

Shrek is a fictional ogre in the animated cartoon film Shrek. He is a lofty, green ogre with two antennae-like ears. He journeys with a donkey to rescue his wife, Princess Fiona, from a vile lord.

3. Ursula

Ursula. Photo: @Niki Davi, @cartoon.ladies.and.girls on Instagram (modified by author)

Ursula is a sea witch and the main antagonist in the animated film The Little Mermaid. She is among the ugliest cartoon characters with light lavender skin and short white hair.

4. John Herbert

John Hebert. Photo: @real_john_herbert, @tv_movie_lover on Instagram (modified by author)

John Herbert is a character in the animated TV series Family Guy. He is an old man who likes wearing a blue robe and slippers and uses a trusty walker to get around.

5. Squidward Tentacles

Squidward Tentacles. Photo: @your.sponge, @johnny_arbo on Instagram (modified by author)

Squidward Tentacles is a fictional character in the animated TV series SpongeBob SquarePants. His physical appearance includes six tentacles, a floppy nose, and a skinny body.

6. Sideshow Bob

Sideshow Bob. Photo: @dark_girlandrino98, @thesimpsonsdiditpod on Instagram (modified by author)

Sideshow Bob, also known as Dr Robert Underdunk, is among the characters in The Simpsons. He is known for his skinny body, giant feet, and wild hairstyle.

7. Mr Mackey

Mr Mackey. Photo: @Mr. Mackey on Facebook (modified by author)

Mr Mackey is a fictional character in South Park. The ugly character is a teacher at South Park Elementary. He has a big head, thick eyeglasses, and a receding hairline.

8. Hades

Hades is a fictional character in the Disney's Hercules franchise. He is the primary antagonist in the franchise. Additionally, he is a secondary secondary antagonist in Mickey's House of Villains.

9. Kermit the Frog

Kermit the Frog. Photo: @ta52cokkffww, @ya_boi_jk87on Instagram (modified by author)

Kermit the Frog is a fictional character and a leader of the Muppets. He has appeared in several animated movies like The Great Muppet Caper and Sesame Street. He is a bright green frog and has bulging white eyes with black pupils.

10. Yoda

Yoda. Photo: @stgdesignz, @aiheroic on Instagram (modified by author)

Yoda is among the characters in the Star Wars universe. The fictional character is best recognised by his pointy ears and wrinkled skin.

11. Creeper

Creeper is a secondary antagonist in Disney's film The Black Cauldron. He is a smart and evil-brained goblin who is brutally tortured by her king, making him a miserable-looking creature.

12. Yzma

Yzma. Photo: @pianetadisney, @theamberartist on Instagram (modified by author)

Yzma is the main antagonist of the animated film, The Emperor’s New Groove. She is presented as an evil sorceress and Emperor Kuzco's former advisor.

Ugly characters are loved because they are entertaining. Some of them have unique qualities that make them stand out among the rest. If you love watching horror or Disney films, you might want to know if your favourite character is on the list.

