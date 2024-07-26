"Apply": Man Breaks Silence About NNPC Job Recruitment As Company Opens Application Portal
- The application portal for NNPC job recruitment has opened and a man has advised people to apply for the jobs
- The man said people often make the mistake of not taking NNPC job recruitment seriously and often don't apply
- He said those who applied for the previous NNPC job recruitment were happy they did as it paid off
The NNPC job recruitment portal 2024 has opened, and a Nigerian man advised those qualified to apply.
The man said many Nigerians don't take NNPC job recruitment seriously because they think it wouldn't work for them.
The man, EL_Mastey, during the last NNPC job recruitment, many people did not want to apply because they thought they did not have connections.
But he said those who had the courage to apply did and it paid off for them.
Apply for NNPC job 2024
Therefore, the man advised young Nigerians who think they are qualified to apply for the NNPC job recruitment.
He said there was nothing to lose if one applied since the application does not cost money.
He said:
"Last NNPC recruitment, some people didn't apply because they felt they didn’t have any connections. Others trusted their credentials and the process, and it paid off. Apply—you have nothing to lose and much to gain."
See his post below:
NNPC job recruitment portal
Checks on the NNPC job recruitment portal were temporarily down as of 10 am on Friday, July 26, 2024.
The website did not open when it was clicked on but instead returned an error message.
An X user, Abba Audu Benisheikh posted about the downtime. It is not clear if Abba works with NNPC or if he was speaking for the company.
He said:
"Due to unprecedented traffic to the NNPC Ltd. career page from applicants applying for vacancies, the site is currently experiencing slow load times. The company technicians are working diligently to rectify the problem as quickly as possible. Please be assured that the application process deadline remains August 20."
Man rejects job offer
In a related story, a Nigerian man said he rejected a lecturing job offered to him recently due to the monthly salary.
The man, Israel Obinna Ugwu, said the salary was pegged at N97,000, an amount he suggested was small.
The man said he calculated the amount he would be spending on transportation monthly, and it was N70,000.
