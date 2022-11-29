What are the popular television shows that MTN Nigeria sponsored? MTN Nigeria is a leading telecommunication company in the country. Besides communication, the company has also been involved in the entertainment industry. Over the past few years, it has sponsored several TV shows that entertained many viewers and nurtured exceptional talents.

Nigeria is one of the many African countries with plenty of untapped talent, especially in entertainment. MTN Nigeria has bankrolled several TV shows to identify and reward special talents in the past few decades.

Popular television shows that were sponsored by MTN Nigeria

Many Nigerian TV shows have recorded great success, and while some of them continue to show, others stopped airing. MTN has been at the forefront of supporting the production of such shows in many African countries. Here are some memorable TV shows that the company has sponsored.

Who wants to be a millionaire? (WWTBAM)

This TV show premiered on 8 October 2004 and was hosted by veteran Nigerian media personality Frank Edoho. The show’s ultimate goal was to make participants millionaires if they successfully answered a series of questions based on general knowledge. Aroma Ufodike won the game show’s top prize of 10 million Naira on 11 September 2009.

After showing for approximately 13 years, the show was temporarily stopped on 25 June 2017. It resumed on 20 March 2022 under new sponsorship after MTN Nigeria opted out of the sponsorship deal.

Project Fame West Africa

It is undoubtedly one of the biggest talent search shows in Africa. It conducts a series of singing auditions, after which voice coaches train those who qualify. The participants compete, and some are eliminated at different stages until the ultimate winner is found.

The show was first launched in July 2008 and was conducted annually until 2016. It has produced some Nigerian music bigwigs such as Iyanya, Ayoola, and Chidinma.

The Next Titan

This is an annual entrepreneurial show that premiered in 2013. Its objective is to identify the person with the best entrepreneurial idea. It starts by conducting auditions from different regions and selecting individuals who may work individually or collectively during the show. The worst performing individuals are eliminated, but the best participant wins a grand prize of 15 million Naira.

The show has had eight seasons with different winners. The 2021 season’s grand prize winner was Adausu Emuobo Taiwo, whose entrepreneurial idea was Teezee Elderly Care.

MTN Battle of the Year

This a break-dance competition show that attracts numerous dance groups in Nigeria. The dance groups compete through different stages as judges assess them, and some groups are eliminated. The show seeks to identify exceptionally talented dancers who can represent Nigeria internationally.

MTN-sponsored TV shows in other countries

MTN is a multinational telco with presence in other African countries such as Uganda and Ghana. Like in Nigeria, the company has sponsored some entertaining TV shows in other countries. Here are some of its notable TV show sponsorships in Uganda and Ghana.

Beneath the Lies

This Ugandan drama-mystery television series was released on 17 December 2014 and has been airing its episodes until 4 September 2016. It was directed by Nana Kagga and boasted a talented cast, including Flavia Tumusiime, Natasha Sinayobye, Deedan Muyira, and Patrick Salvado Idringi.

The TV series highlights numerous societal issues concerning blackmail, drug trafficking, child prostitution and exploitation of women.

Hit Maker

It is another MTN-sponsored TV show in Ghana that has realised numerous talents in the music industry. The reality talent contest was released in 2012 and has had nine seasons. The show is credited with identification of top Ghanaian musicians such as Kwame Eugene, Kidi, Fameye and Mr Drew.

The Mic: Africa

Many talented rappers have sprouted with the emergence of new-generation hip hop. The Mic: Africa television show brings on board budding hip-hop musicians from Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania to participate in a rap contest.

So far, the TV show has had two seasons, and the third is being organised. Fecko from Nigeria and YEYO from Tanzania were the winners of seasons one and two, respectively.

Sawa ya Cash

This is a Ugandan entrepreneurial television show where participants battle it out for the grand prize of 5 million Ugandan shillings. A total of 75 participants are selected and trained, and every week, 5 participants present their business ideas to a panel that hand-picks weekly winners of the 5 million prize.

MTN performing art sponsorships

Besides sponsoring TV shows that have fostered and propelled many artists to stardom, the telco also sponsors theatre productions, festivals, and visual arts exhibitions in Nigeria. This initiative brings out diverse African cultures. Below are some of its sponsorships.

Legends the Musical

Saro the Musical

Kakadu the Musical

Fela and the Kalakuta Queens

Wakaa! The Musical

OMG the Musical

Agbarho the Musical

Emotan

Oba Esugbayi

High! The Stage Play

Jungle Story

Our Son the Minister

Five Maids of Fadaka

Life in My City Art Festival

Nigerian Universities Theatre Arts Festival

Eko Theatre Carnival

Lagos International Poetry Festival

Made in Nigeria Poetry Show

Giant teleco MTN has a presence in several African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda. The company has played a significant role in developing talents, especially in the music industry, where it has sponsored multiple talent search shows. It has also sponsored theatre productions, festivals, and visual arts exhibitions.

