70+ Marvel trivia questions and answers to test your MCU knowledge

Trivia questions are a fun way to test your skills and general knowledge on different topics. For the die-hard and new fans, Marvel trivia questions can be a great game to test your skills and a medium to learn exciting facts about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise.

Photo: unsplash.com, @erikmclean (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an American media franchise centred on a series of superhero films and comics produced by Marvel Studios. The first Marvel comic made its debut in 1939. What are some good Marvel trivia questions you can use to test your MCU knowledge? Check these ones below.

Marvel trivia questions and answers

What are some good Marvel trivia questions you can use to test your MCU knowledge? Check these ones below.

Which movie is regarded as the film that introduced the Marvel Universe concept? Iron Man

What is the name of the first Spider-Man movie that is part of the modern MCU? Spider-Man: Homecoming

What is the only MCU movie without a post-credit scene? Avengers: Endgame

What song is Star-Lord seen dancing to at the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy ? Come and Get Your Love by Redbone

? by Redbone Who is the bad guy in Amazing Spider-Man 2 ? Aleksei Sytsevich / Rhino

? Aleksei Sytsevich / Rhino What name did Vision originally go by when he was an A.I butler? J.A.R.V.I.S.

Who is the only hero to feature in as many MCU movies as Nick Fury? Tony Stark

Who is the villain in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 1 ? Ronan The Accuser

? Ronan The Accuser In which order are the Infinity Stones revealed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Space Stone, Mind Stone, Reality Stone, Power Stone, Time Stone and Soul Stone

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Interesting Marvel movie trivia quizes

Photo: pexels.com, @erikmclean (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The first Marvel movie adaptation came in the year 1944. However, some will argue against this, since the company was still known as Timely. The movie Captain America was a live-action movie and abandoned the basics of the comic book character. Here are some interesting trivia questions based on Marvel movies and characters:

Who created the Super-Soldier Serum that transformed Steve Rogers into Captain America? Dr. Abraham Erskine

What is Thor’s mother’s name? Frigga

What metal is Wakanda's most precious resource? Vibranium

In X-Men: The Last Stand , what is the name of the army that Magneto forms? The Brotherhood

, what is the name of the army that Magneto forms? The Brotherhood What does Dr. Strange use to alter time around objects, locations, or other beings and move forward and backward through their existence? The Infinity stone or time stone

In Thor: Ragnarok , what object does Hela say she loves the most in Odin's room of treasures? The Eternal Flame.

, what object does Hela say she loves the most in Odin's room of treasures? The Eternal Flame. In Black Panther , who challenges T'Challa at his coronation? M'Baku, the leader of the Jabari Tribe

, who challenges T'Challa at his coronation? M'Baku, the leader of the Jabari Tribe Who did The Winter Soldier take shelter with during Infinity War? Black Panther

Name the character that appeared in Spiderman: Homecoming in the film's post-credits scene talking to a bartender about important individuals and events in the MCU Earth? Venom

in the film's post-credits scene talking to a bartender about important individuals and events in the MCU Earth? Venom From which Marvel movie did Hulk make his debut? The Incredible Hulk

In the first Iron Man film, where is Tony Stark's house located? Malibu, California

film, where is Tony Stark's house located? Malibu, California What is the super soldier project that Captain America took part in? Operation Rebirth

What cameo role did Stan Lee play In Ant-Man? Bartender

Fascinating MCU trivia questions and answers

The first Marvel comic was published by Pulp magazine in October 1939. The comic book issued by Marvel’s precursor, Timely Comics, featured the debut of characters such as Human Torch, Sub-Mariner, the Angel, Ka-Zar, and the Masked Raider.

Photo: pexels.com, @erikmclean (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Quicksilver and Scarlet Witches' father in the comics and the X-Men films? Magneto.

films? Magneto. What is the name of the team of 6 villains who team against Spider-Man? Sinister Six. The group consists of Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Electro, Vulture, and Mysterio.

What is the name of Thor's alter ego? Donald Blake.

By what superhero alias is Johnny Blaze better known? Ghost Rider.

What was Marvel's very first major title? The Fantastic Four.

Which is the first comic book magazine that printed the first story starring Doctor Strange? Strange Tale.

What's Thor's magic belt called? Megingjörð.

What was Wolverine's name when he was a Horseman of Apocalypse? Death

Ant-Man has had several incarnations. Which was his first incarnations? Hank Pym.

What is the real name of the member of the Uncanny X-Men known as Nightcrawler? Kurt Wagner.

Name the supervillain who appears in both Spiderman and Daredevil comics? Kingpin.

and comics? Kingpin. What was Dum Dum Dugan before he joined the military? A circus strongman.

In what Marvel Comics title did the Silver Surfer first start soaring the skies? Fantastic Four.

Hulk was originally what color? Grey.

Which inhuman did Johnny Storm date? Crystal.

What newspaper does work for? Daily Bugle.

Although a member of the Avengers for a long time, Hawkeye made his first appearance in which comic series? Tales of Suspense.

for a long time, Hawkeye made his first appearance in which comic series? Tales of Suspense. When did Timely Comics change its name to Marvel Comics? 1960

By what superhero alias is Johnny Blaze better known? Ghost Rider

What comic book did Spider-Man first appear in? Amazing Fantasy #15.

#15. Ant-Man has had a number of incarnations. Which was his first? Hank Pym

Sinister Six appeared in which Marvel comics? Spider-Man

In the comics, who is the first avenger to quit the team? The Hulk.

What is Jessica Jones' post-superhero day job? Private investigator.

Thor has two war goats to pull his chariot. They are named? Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher

Who paid Mac Gargan to become the Scorpion? Jonah Jameson.

Which superhero is romantically interested in Sue Storm? Namor.

Fun Marvel trivia questions and answers

Here are some unique fun Marvel movies trivia questions that you can use to test your incredible knowledge of the MCU.

Photo: unsplash.com, @mullyadii (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In Spiderman: Homecoming , who is Peter Parker’s best friend? Ned Leeds

, who is Peter Parker’s best friend? Ned Leeds Who was the last holder of the Space Stone before Thanos claimed it for his Infinity Gauntlet? Loki

About which city do Hawkeye and Black Widow often reminisce? Budapest

What is Captain America’s shield made out of? Vibranium

Which other Marvel movie was announced at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con along with Guardians of the Galaxy? Ant-man

The Asgardians refer to Earth as? Midgard

Which actress played Jeri Hogarth in the series Jessica Jones ? Carrie-Anne Moss

? Carrie-Anne Moss How did Captain Marvel get her powers? Light-speed engine

Where does Dr. Strange go to recuperate? Kamar-Taj

What real-life celebrity is Tony Stark based on? Howard Hughes.

Thor's hammer can only be lifted by? Those the hammer deems worthy

How did Nick Fury lose his eye? A cat-like alien species.

What is Ben Grimm’s profession in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer ? Astronaut for NASA

? Astronaut for NASA Black Widow and Iron Man died in which avenger sequel? The Avengers: Endgame

Which villain is responsible for the original formation of the Avengers? Loki

What technology powers Ant-Man's suit? Pym particles

Which Ant-Man character was originally a part of The Avengers ? The Wasp

? The Wasp Who is known as the God of Mischief? Loki

Name the adoptive daughters of Thanos? Nebula and Gamora

Photo: unsplash.com, @justdushawn (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who played Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger ? Chris Evans

? Chris Evans Which accord was created by the United Nations which requires superheroes to be governed by law? Sokovia Accord

Who was Luke Cage's partner in Heroes for Hire , Inc? Iron Fist

, Inc? Iron Fist After the Battle of New York, what did the Avengers eat? Shawarma

Hard Marvel trivia questions

Do you want to test your overall knowledge of the MCU multiverse? Here are some interesting ideas of questions with answers that will surely test your mastery.

What is Nick Fury's middle name? Joseph

Dr. Doom's mother died because she made a bad deal with who? Mephisto

Where was the orphanage where Cyclops spent his childhood located? Omaha, Nebraska

Why did Norrin Radd become the silver surfer? To save his home planet from Galactus

What is the first line of dialogue in Iron Man , the first MCU film? I feel like you're driving me to court martial

, the first MCU film? I feel like you're driving me to court martial In which fictional country do both the opening scene and the finale of Avengers: Age of Ultron take place? Sokovia

take place? Sokovia Which MCU film has the shortest running time? Thor: Love and Thunder .

. In Captain Marvel, what kind of alien is Goose? Flerken

Which is the first MCU film NOT to feature Nick Fury? The Incredible Hulk

Who is Nightcrawler's mother? Mystique

S.H.I.E.L.D. uses a piece of equipment known as an LMD, which stands for? Life Model Deco

Where is Clea from? The Dark Dimension

What song does Baby Groot dance to at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy ? I Want You Back by The Jackson 5

? I Want You Back by The Jackson 5 Professor Xavier could not walk after suffering a spine injury during a battle with who? An alien named Lucifer

What is the name of Wong's father? Hamir

Who does Mephisto consider his son? Blackheart

What are the names of the two assistants in Arcade? Miss Locke and Mr. Chambers

Photo: pexels.com, @katerinajolmes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What's the name of the gypsy who raised Nightcrawler? Margali Szardos

How does Gray's powers get activated? Her powers got activated after she witnessed her friend being hit by a car

What was Matthew Murdock's father's nickname? Battling Jack Murdock

Marvel trivia questions are both intriguing and informative. They are meant to broaden your understanding of the MCU multiverse. In addition, these trivia questions can help improve the engagement levels and quality of time spent with friends.

READ ALSO: 100+ baddie comebacks and savage roasts to use in an argument

Legit.ng recently published an article with 100+ baddie comebacks that one can use during an argument. No one likes being picked on during an argument. A comeback during an argument can give one a foothold and confidence boost.

Allowing others to pick on you during an argument is not good. This article offers Baddie comebacks that one can use during an argument to defend themselves and get others to go silent.

Source: Legit.ng