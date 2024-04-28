A PDP chieftain, Honourable West Frimabo Paul, has explained why FCT minister, Nyesom Wike cannot control Rivers state from Abuja.

The PDP ward chairman said President Bola Tinubu tried to make Fubara a slave to Wike in his presidential intervention.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, West said Wike did not make Siminalayi Fubara governor of Rivers state

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable West Frimabo Paul has urged the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike to allow Governor Sim Fubara and Rivers state to breathe.

West said Wike cannot control the oil-rich south-south state from the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Rivers state indigene stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, April 28.

Why Wike can’t control Rivers state from Abuja

West, a PDP ward chairman in Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA of Lagos state said Wike did not make Fubara but the good people of Rivers state who trooped out in large numbers to vote him as their governor during the 2023 election.

He said Fubara would govern Rivers state independently without being controlled by any Godfather.

“ 'Godfatherism' has over time impoverished many states and has been known as an ill that blows no good. Rivers State is an independent State. Every governor from Pa. Odili to Amaechi to even Wike operated independently, and Fubara will also operate independently. Wike can not be Minister of FCT and Governor of Rivers State at the same time.

“Wike can not control Rivers State from Abuja, Rivers State has a sitting Governor who happens to be very competent. Wike should allow Rivers State to breathe. Wike did not make Fubara a governor, the good people of Rivers State made Simi Fubara the Governor of Rivers state and Fubara is showing gratitude through good stewardship.”

How Tinubu tried to make Fubara slave to Wike

West said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not intervene in the crisis and feud between Fubara and Wike.

According to West, President Tinubu tried to make the Rivers governor a slave to Wike.

“The president did not intervene in the Rivers state chaos if there is any, what the president tried to do was to crown the governor of Rivers State a slave to the Minister of FCT. It did not work and will never work.”

Why Wike should give peace a chance

The PDP chieftain called on the FCT minister to allow peace reign and join hands with Fubara to make it happen.

“I will plead with Nyesom Wike to allow peace in Rivers state. The state deserves peace and if anybody claims to love Rivers state he/she should join hands with Fubara and give the state the desired peace.

“It is very clear to the blind and loud enough to the deaf that Fubara loves and respects Wike.”

