Top rom-com series to watch while cuddling with your partner

Watching a romantic series is a great and chilled way to bond with your partner. You need a great series and some popcorn, and you are good to go. The best series to watch with your better half are ones that channel both love and laughter. Which are the best rom-com series to watch while cuddling with your partner?

There are numerous TV series and movie streaming platforms for great entertainment. Many great rom-com series are available on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. This list will give you some great options if you plan to binge-watch with your partner.

Top rom-com series to watch

With the holidays coming, what could be better than a blanket, popcorn, and a rom-com TV series? Below are excellent rom-com series to watch with your partner from various streaming platforms.

Rom-com series on Netflix

Who doesn't like Netflix and chill? Here are some best rom-com series you can watch on Netflix with your significant other.

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is another Mindy Kaling brainchild inspired by the comedian's teenage years. The rom-com series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Devi as the main character in the show who is going through a lot. Her father's sudden death causes her great pain. Although there is pain in Devi's life, she is entangled with two dreamy love interests.

You Me Her

You Me Her is a romantic comedy series that will keep you watching over and over again. The show follows the story of a couple, Emma and Jack, who decide to spice up their relationship. They decide to hire an escort Izzy to spice up their romance, and Emma falls in love with him. They must deal with the real consequences, including jealousy and personal drama.

She's Gotta Have It

She's Gotta Have It is an American romantic comedy series created by Spike Lee. In the series, Nola Darling, the lead, is determined to achieve her dreams as a painter. This is a series that will make non-monogamous people reflect on their relationships.

Love

Love is an American romantic comedy-drama series created by Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust. Love focuses exactly on the relationship between Gus (Paul Rust) and Mickey (Gillian Jacobs). Gus is socially awkward, and Mickey is outgoing. Strangely they get to know each other and become friends.

Jane The V*rgin

Jane The V*rgin is an American romantic comedy series that combines the same elements as Mexican soaps. It tells the story of Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez), who accidentally becomes pregnant despite being celibate. She finds herself in a love triangle with her baby daddy, boss Rafael (Justin Baldoni), and her detective boyfriend Michael (Brett Dier).

Lovesick

Lovesick is a British rom-com with three seasons. The series follows the story of Dylan (Johnny Flynn), who discovers he has chlamydia. He needs to find his ex-partners and inform them to examine themselves. To help him with this task, he takes his best friend Evie (Antonia Thomas).

Master of None

Master of None is an American romantic comedy that follows the New York actor Dev, a descendant of Indian parents. Dev is trying to get work to survive as he looks for love. The third season introduces Lena Waithe as Denise, a 37-year-old queer novelist. The series mainly explores their romantic, professional, and personal experiences with plenty of good humour and irony. Master of None has won three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

Rom-com series on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is an American subscription video streaming and rental service. It offers a variety of series that you can choose from and enjoy. Below are some of the top rom-com series you and your partner can enjoy.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is a quirky musical rom-com series that follows the life of Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom), the main character. Despite being a successful lawyer, she quits her job to chase an ex-boyfriend. The show has four seasons and won several awards, including Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls is a classic romantic comedy series that revolves around a single mom and her teenage daughter. Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) and Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore) are the main stars. The plot follows their dramas, their love relationships, and their friendships. The show incorporates all these dynamics with a lot of humour.

Love Life

Love Life is an American rom-com anthology TV series. It follows a different protagonist each season and explores their journeys to finding true love. The first season follows a New Yorker named Darby (Anna Kendrick) through her failed relationships. She also has a lot of drama with her best friend Sara (Zoë Chao). Season two follows Marcus (William Jackson Harper) and explores post-divorce relationships.

Upload

Upload is another romantic comedy series created by Greg Daniels that revolves around the afterlife. The story revolves around a programmer, Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who is sent to the Upload after an accident. He discovers this new place which is a virtual environment. This is where people can start their afterlife on a digital server.

Modern Love

Modern Love is a rom-com series that stars Sofia Boutella, Anne Hathaway, Olivia Cooke, and Julia Garner. The TV series explores all forms of love, including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love. This original Amazon Prime Video series will keep you, and your partner entertained.

New Girl

New Girl is one of the most extended television series, but it was terrific. The series follows the on-again, off-again love story of Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel). Nick and Jess have one of TV's hottest halls of fame, first kisses. The show also features a cast of lovable weirdos such as Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Winston (Lamorne Morris).

Rom-com series on Hulu

Hulu is another American subscription streaming service with numerous films and TV shows. If you have access to Hulu, you can enjoy these rom-com series with your significant other.

The Mindy Project

The Mindy Project is Mindy Kaling's first show after The Office and has proven she is a TV powerhouse. The actress is the series protagonist who fearlessly pursues her happy ending. She tries to balance her OBGYN career in New York, motherhood, and dating. Although her journey is bumpy, Mindy Kaling is her most relatable and warm self in the show.

How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother is one of TV's most successful rom-com, although it had a highly controversial finale. The series was creative and revolves around a hopeless romantic, Ted. He tells his kids the story of how he met their mother. Ted takes detours through his romantic escapades in his pursuit of true love. It's a good ending as he finally does meet "The Mother" (Cristin Milioti).

High Fidelity

High Fidelity is a story based on the novel by Nick Hornby with Zoë Kravitz (Rob) as the lead. She is a record store owner who loves music and is a hopeless romantic. The series brings us into Rob's head as she recalls her heartbreaks and tries to date again. She is navigating her feelings for her ex, Mac (Kingsley Ben-Adir), and rebound Clyde (Jake Lacy).

Younger

Younger is a romantic comedy that revolves around Liza (Sutton Foster), a 40-year-old single mother who pretends to be younger than she is. She lands a job as a publisher but has to learn to be a millennial, which has consequences. She finds it hard to balance both worlds as an older woman and a younger woman.

Watching romantic comedy series is not only entertaining but therapeutic, and they make you happy. The films and TV shows document love stories and struggle that many couples can relate to. With numerous streaming services available, you can always have a good romantic comedy to watch. And the above rom-com series will set you in the right mood as you cuddle with your partner.

