A Nigerian man built a palace-like mansion for himself and interlocked its compound to make it classy

The man also employed solar-powered lamps for his security, which were installed at strategic palaces on his fence

Many Nigerians celebrated his significant achievements as some prayed to have the same resources as he did

A young Nigerian man celebrated his achievement by building a mansion after making money.

He used hole-less blocks for his foundation. The man captured the moment trenches were dug for the building's foundational work.

The man's house gate looked elegant. Photo source: @is_zaza124

Using parapet for building

After taking the house past the lintel level, with columns to bear the building's parapets, he roofed it.

The landlord used expensive Gerard stone-coated roofing materials for the house. He also installed an automatic gate.

Solar panel security light

Everywhere in the house was adequately light as he used solar panels for his security lights.

Caramel Snow said:

"People wey build house just Dey appear for my fyp lord is this a sign, congratulations."

Eddy mite said:

"As I said congratulations to you that’s how people is going to congrat me soon believe."

stylish boy said:

"I tap from your grace."

Source: Legit.ng