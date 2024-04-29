Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti recently joined an esteemed list of thespians who have produced a cinema movie

Jaiye Kuti recently made her debut at the box office as a cinema movie producer with the film Alagbede (Blacksmith)

During an interview with Legit.ng, the actress talked about her journey and how she got to where she is now after over two decades in the movie industry

Nollywood actress turned-filmmaker Jaiye Kuti is the latest Yoruba actor to take her movie to the cinemas as she joins her younger colleagues, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe as a box office producer.

During a conversation with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, she shared why being a box office movie producer isn't for everybody.

Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti talks about her first experience as a cinema movie producer. Photo credit: @jayeola_monje/@femiadebayo

The actress shared why Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham had been producing cinema movies for nearly five years before other Nollywood stars like herself could attempt going to the box office.

She also shared what inspired her new movie Alagbede (Blacksmith) and why she decided to make it a cinema movie.

What inspired Alagbade?

During the conversation, Jaiye revealed that the underlying inspiration behind Alagbede was to make a movie that would resonate with the youth.

She noted that the story was intentionally built around an artisan, considering how many think less of such people's struggle in society with too much emphasis on white and blue-collar workers.

"I have always wanted to tell a story or teach our youths that they don't need to live in a way where they won't live for tomorrow. Everyday happens for itself. Life itself is one step at a time. You cannot over rush it. You have to calm if you want to get ahead in life, you have to think about it. The inspiration speaks to living a life without comparison. Live your own truth and let others live theirs. Don't try to live the same way other people live their own lives."

Jaiye further revealed how she got the inspiration for Alagbede while listening to a radio program:

"One day I was listening a radio program, and something happened to a guy which he shared on-air and it was from there I got a story that their is the need to tell people, especially the youths about the desperation for ill-gotten wealth."

Alagbede cost me over N100m - Jaiye revealed

The actress shared during the conversation how she had to borrow money to produce Alagbede. She said:

"When I was producing I didn't have enough money to run the movie. To produce a cinema movie is no joke. I had to borrow and bring other people on board to achieve this dream and I am grateful to my sister and friend, Motunrayo for coming through."

Why I named the movie Alagbede

Jaiye Kuti spoke about the new movie's title and why she chose to go with the name Alagbede (Blacksmith).

"My desire to share the struggles of the average artisans inspired the name. This group of people in the society are frustrated and find it very difficult to enjoy the basic needs of a good life, just to survive, you know and take care of their family. My desire to their stories and not another banker, doctor or lawyer's stories help inspire Alagbede."

How long It took to make Alagbede

The actress shared that she and her team were on set for 17 days to make Alagbede. She revealed how the fear of rain falling affected them.

"Everyday all through our time onset we were scared that it would rain. Almost, everyday we would wake up and start praying that it doesn't rain. Until the last day when we were about to leave location that was when it rained heavily. I am glad it all came together despite the different challenges."

I don't like to trend negatively - Kuti

Jaiye Kuti gave her two cents about her colleague, Eniola Ajao's recent fracas that saw Bobrisky end up in jail. She said:

"I don't like to trend negatively, it doesn't work for me for other it might work but not for me. Thing is sometimes we do somethings and might not full understand the consequences that comes afterwards. Doing what she did she was probably just trying to make a statement - an honest statement and that could lead to an honest mistake. I think it all boils down to bad advise. However, I think she's a strong woman if what happened had happened to me I probably would have broken down."

What is a cinema movie

"Not every movie is cinema worthy. From my experience not everyone can make a cinema worthy movie. If you're taking a movie to the cinema you really need to sit with your story. Jaiye said."

She noted that her first movie 'Scarred' didn't make it to the cinemas even though it was on Amazon Prime. Despite Scarred pulling so much traction on the streaming platform, it might have had a different visibility than a box office movie.

