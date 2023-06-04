Who is Freddie Highmore’s wife? All about the elusive Klarissa Munz

Klarissa Munz is a celebrity wife and web designer from the United Kingdom. Her husband has been in the entertainment industry since childhood. He is popularly known for featuring in films and TV series such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland and The Good Doctor.

Freddie Highmore’s wife is Klarissa Munz. Photo: La linterna mágica, Lorraine Turner on Facebook (modified by author)

Klarissa Munz is a celebrity wife who came into the spotlight following her marriage to Freddie Highmore. She and Freddie have been married since 2021. Little is known about Freddie Highmore's wife as she keeps her personal life under wraps.

Full name Klarissa Munz Gender Female Place of birth United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Freddie Highmore University Cambridge University Profession Web designer

Klarissa Munz's biography

The web designer was born in the United Kingdom. She is a British citizen of white ethnicity. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Theology and Religious Studies from Cambridge University. Klarissa Munz's age remains a mystery.

Klarissa Munz's occupation

Freddie Highmore attends the 20th edition of the GQ Men of the Year Awards, to be held at the Palace Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Raul Terrel

Freddie Highmore's spouse is reportedly a web developer working at Radical Departures as a contract-fronted junior developer. She has worked in other companies, including General Assemb.ly, as a web development immersive student and an international research executive at Flamingo. The celebrity wife has several skills, such as HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, SASS and Cascading Style Sheets.

How did Freddie Highmore and Klarissa Munz meet?

The couple is believed to have met at Cambridge University, where they were both students. Is Freddie Highmore married to Klarissa Munz? Yes, he is married to her.

In September 2021, Highmore at Jimmy Kimmel Live! , revealed that he got married. Kimmel realised the English actor was wearing the ring, prompting him to ask the question. He replied,

It's funny, ever since I've been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I'm married, so I figured, I should clarify it. I'm not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America. But I am as happy as a Brit can be and I married a very wonderful woman now. So yes, I feel very happy.

Although he didn't mention the lady's name, he said she is also British, and fans discovered that it was Munz from various sources. He also stated they were still new in marriage as they were not used to the terms 'married man' and 'wife'. He stated,

She is...I just still can't get over the terminology and the vocab. A 'married man' just sound very old and 'my wife' sounds very possessive. We don't really use [ those terms ] yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, 'Here look, draw your own conclusions.

The two were spotted at events and occasions before their marriage, such as at Golden Globes in 2018 and the Critics Choice Awards. Munz also visited Freddie and his co-stars on the set of the series Bates Motel.

Additionally, she was in attendance when Freddie was filming the Leonardo series, which was released in 2021. Klarissa's husband was previously linked to a few women, such as Sarah Boyler, Dakota Fanning, Abigail Breslin and Emma Roberts.

Fast facts about Klarissa Munz

Freddie Highmore's wife, Klarissa Munz, is a web designer from the United Kingdom. She gained massive recognition following her marriage to the British actor. She currently resides in London, United Kingdom.

