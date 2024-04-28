Davido has caused a buzz on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with his recent series of outburst

The DMW label seemingly threw shades at colleagues in the music industry in a tweet that has gone viral

Davido also clapped back at a fan who tackled him for requesting an electric car charger online

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido recently left people talking over a message he seemingly sent to colleagues in the music industry.

Davido took to his official X handle as he suggested that since he joined the music industry, his colleagues had never known peace.

Davido says he flaunts his acquisition online to motivate. Credit: @davido @burnaboygram @wizkidayo @heisrema.

Source: Instagram

The Unavailable singer added that he loves being able to keep them uneasy.

He wrote:

"Since I came in the game dem never get peace .. I love it ! Make I find somewhere with beach go relax …"

See his tweet below:

Davido's tweet comes hours after Mavin youngster Rema's stirred up the 'big three discussions.'

Davido claps back at troll

In another tweet, the DMW label boss also responded to a troll who criticised him for requesting an electric car charger in what was a move to confirm the acquisition of his new car.

See Davido's exchange with troll below:

Davido, while responding to another netizen, revealed why he post flaunts his acquisition online, unlike some of his colleagues. See his tweet below:

Reaction as Davido throws shades

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens claimed his message was directed at Burna Boy and Wizkid. Read the comments below:

honest30bgfan_:

"Lmao you way no even Dey top 30."

abazwhyllzz:

"Na everytime wizkid and burna dey jealous you them no get peace ever since."

_oluwaseun9:

"Na you no sabi ignore things, na why we rate Wizkid pass you 003."

Dhavidote:

"Na everyday you dey give Wizkid and Burnaboy new assignment why you think say dem go get peace?"

thatdammygirlie:

"they are jealous of your talent and star power, the king."

xquire0147:

"How you wan make them breathe like this? Coz you just start ooo be like say today ho long idolo, make all 30bg plaster."

