Nigerian singer Rema trended online on Saturday evening, April 28, after he claimed that he was now in the same category as his senior colleagues Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid

He also took a hot swipe, saying that every artist, including record labels, has used him as a template since his debut in 2019

Fans and netizens weighed into Rema's rant as they pointed out their conflicting takes on the matter

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has declared that he is officially on par with the country's biggest three artists and that labels have tried to "clone" him for years.

In recent times, renowned Nigerian singers Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy have been regarded as the country's 3 top musical exports.

Rema claims spot on the Nigerian music scene. Credit: @wizkid, @rema, @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

The Mavin star's statement sheds light on how he wants to be recognised on forward, considering the rate at which he has been recognised on global stages.

Additionally, he claimed that every artist has been using him as a prototype since his entrance into the in 2019.

"No more Big 3 there's now a Big 4," he began. From there, he wrote in multiple tweets: "Tell your stylists to stop sending mails to brands with my name to get clothes imma pull up to your show and strip u on stage cuz that's my sh*t HOEE! fake celebrities, fake industry," as well as "Labels get creative, stop trying to clone me." Later in the day, he added: "Rema made Afrobeat EP's a Big statement. Every new artist since 2019 has the same template. Uh oh."

See his posts below:

Nigerians react to Rema's outburst

Netizens had conflicting thoughts about his stance, while some acknowledged his musical collaborations and successes over the last few years.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@honest30bgfan_:

"Na so you delete davido from big 3, no wonder 30bg no like you."

@temi_lade1:

"With your mid lyrics."

@olurmt:

Fact..Davido. Rema. Asake. Burna."

@itz__rito:

"There is still big 3 only that Wizkid is not part of it.There is nothing like the big 3.There is BURNA BOY and the big 2 Wizkid Davido. Keep this in mind."

@Teesaids:

"Rema should please wake up from his dream he’s actually not even close to the big 8. He needs to work harder to achieve this height though it’s good to dream big."

Rema storms off stage at Dreamville Festival

The Afrobeats star was one of the performers at J Cole's 2024 Dreamville Festival, alongside other international artists like SZA, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, and J Cole himself.

Rema came on stage to perform on the second day and kicked off with his hit single 'Calm Down' when the sound equipment began to experience delayed feedback, disrupting his performance.

Rema, apparently enraged, abruptly halted his act before confronting those in control of the sound.

