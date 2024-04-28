Someone has gifted Tunde Onakoya's parents a house after the chess master set a Guinness World Record in the game

Onakoya, who is the founder of Chess in Slums, made this known in a post, noting how happy he was over the house gift

He said his father worked as a Danfo driver to feed them while his mother worked as a cleaner in a school he attended

Chess master, Tunde Onakoya said his parents received a gift of a house from someone.

In an X post, Onakoya said he was so happy and proud that his parents were getting what they deserved.

Tunde said someone gave his parents a house.

Onakoya is the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, an organisation noted for changing the lives of abandoned young people through the game of chess.

Recall that Onakoya set a Guinness World Record for the longest game of chess after playing for 58 hours in New York City.

This attracted a lot of media attention and has now culminated in his parents getting a house.

He wrote on X:

"Someone gifted my parents a new house today. It’s the single greatest thing anyone will ever do for me in this lifetime. Thank you. My mother worked as a cleaner in the same school I attended so I could get an education, while my dad worked as a Danfo driver/bus conductor so we could feed and survive. My greatest joy in life is to be able to give them both the life they truly deserve."

See his post below:

Reactions to Tunde's post

@Olufemiloye said:

"This is so amazing! Congratulations to your parents! Congratulations to you! May God continue to bless the donor, and may God continue to bless you and your family abundantly!"

@lareto24 commented:

"Wow! This is huge. The gift of a man maketh ways for him, you and your family have earned it. Congratulations!"

Onakoya beat 10 chess players

Meanwhile, Chess master Tunde Onakoya was in Germany, and he took part in a fierce competition.

He played against 10 people, simultaneously moving around and engaging them in a hot chess game.

Tunde, who runs Chess in Slums initiative, revealed on X that at the end of the game, he emerged as the winner.

