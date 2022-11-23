Short actors: 30 famous celebrities who are well under 6 feet

The film industry has stars who come in all shapes and sizes. Although most male actors are tall, there is no specific height requirement for being a star. What matters is talent and discipline. These are some of the short actors who are under 6 feet but doing well in Hollywood.

Photo: @tomcruise, @kenjeong, @frankiemuniz4, @peterdinklageactor, @elliotpage, @kevinhart4real on Instagram

The average American male is 5 feet 9 inches tall. Therefore, it is obvious there are several short actors in Hollywood who are doing well in Hollywood. Some of these actors have played in big films ad TV shows such as Game of Thrones, The Blacklist, Mission: Impossible, and Batman Returns.

Shortest male celebrities

While Hollywood has always been associated with tall male actors, height is no longer a factor in the industry. Some of the big names in the industry are short and have not let height stop them from achieving success in the scene. The list below is of celebrities who are below 6 feet.

1. Tony Cox – 3 feet 6 inches

Tony Cox attends the Bad Santa 2 New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theatre on November 15, 2016, in New York City.

Tony Cox is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood. The African-American star is 107 cm (or 3'6") tall. Despite being short, Tony has a great TV career starring in shows and movies such as:

Return of the Jedi

Bad Santa 2

Rescue Me

Psych

Space Invades

2. Peter Hayden Dinklage

Actor Peter Dinklage arrives at the premiere of HBO's Game Of Thrones Season 6 at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016, in Hollywood, California.

If you are a Game of Thrones fan, you must know who this short star is. He plays the role of Tyrion Lannister and is among the short male actors at 135 cm (4'5") tall. The star has nine nominations and has won four Emmys for his supporting role in the Game of Thrones. Other films and TV shows he has featured in include:

Living in Oblivion

The Station Agent

Find Me Guilty

Death at a Funeral

3. Danny DeVito – 4 feet 10 inches

Danny DeVito attends Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's New Series Willow Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 29, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Danny DeVito is one of the shortest male actors. The New Jersey native was born in 1944 and is 147 cm (or 4'10") tall. DeVito is still active in the film industry and is famous for his role in the TV series Taxi. In addition, he has been featured in other movies and TV series, such as:

Batman Returns

When in Rome

Big Fish

Smallfoot

Deck the Halls

4. Elliott Page – 5 feet 1 inch

Elliot Page attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Elliot is a Canadian actor and is one of the shortest celebrities. The Nova Scotia native is 155 cm (5'1") tall. The star has done well and has several nominations, including an Oscar, two Emmys and two BAFTA nominations. He has starred in films such as:

Beyond: Two Souls

The Tracey Fragments

Trailer Park Boys

Hard Candy

Inception

5. Kevin Hart – 5 feet 2 inches

Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Me Time at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Hart is one of the top African American actors in Hollywood. Kevin, who also is one of the best standup comedians in America, stands 157 cm (5'2") tall. Some of his film credits include:

Hobbs and Shaw

Central Intelligence

Jumanji franchise

Get Hard

Fatherhood

The Man From Toronto

6. Rob Schneider – 5 feet 3 inches

Actor Rob Schneider visits SiriusXM Studios on September 20, 2017, in New York City.

Rob is an American actor and standup comedian who stands at the height of 160 cm (or 5'3") tall. The star started his career in high school. He has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows, such as:

The Benchwarmers

Norm of the North

The Frog Kingdom

Home Team

7. Joe Pesci – 5 feet 3 inches

L-R Joe Pesci as bully, Rob Schneider as bully during the 'Bullies' skit on October 10, 1992

Joe Pesci is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood. He was born in New Jersey. He is famous for his role in The Death Collector film. Other films and TV shows he has featured in include:

The Good Shepherd

Love Ranch

Home Alone

My Cousin Vinny

Goodfellas

8. Simon Helberg – 5 feet 4 inches

Actor Simon Helberg attends The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2016 Honoring "The Big Bang Theory" at The Dolby Theatre on March 16, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.

Simon was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 9, 1980. The star made his film debut in the web series Derek & Simon. He is one of the short male celebrities doing good in Hollywood. Simon has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including:

Old School

For Your Consideration

A Serious Man

Good Night, and Good Luck

Annette

9. Seth Green – 5 feet 4 inches

Actor Seth Green attends PETA's 35th-anniversary party at Hollywood Palladium on September 30, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.

Seth Green is an American actor, writer, director, and producer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Seth is 48 years old as of 2022. He is known for starring in films and shows like:

Family Guy

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Guardians of the Galaxy

10. Richard Dreyfuss – 5 feet 4 inches

Actor Richard Dreyfuss arrives at the American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala on June 8, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Richard is a New York native star born on 29 October 1947. He has been acting since he was young, and some of his acting credits include the following:

The Goodbye Girl

A Guy Named Joe

Jaws

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Stand by Me

11. Martin Freeman – 5 feet 4 inches

Martin Freeman attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022, in London, England.

Martin is among the short men in Hollywood, standing at 163 cm. The actor hails from Aldershot, England. Martin is famous for playing Tim Canterbury in The Office. Other movies and TV shows he has featured in include:

Hardware

Midnight of My Life

Love Actually

Ghost Stories

Black Panther

12. Frankie Muniz – 5 feet 4 inches

Frankie Muniz is an American actor famous for his role as Malcom in Malcom in the Middle. The role earned him an Emmy Award nomination and two Golden Globe nominations. The actor has starred in other movies and TV shows, including:

Total Bellas

Criminal Minds

The Rookie

Last Man Standing

Dancing with the Stars

13. Ken Jeong – 5 feet 4 inches

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong, famously known as Ken Jeong, is an American actor, standup comedian, producer, and writer. The Korean-descent star was born in Detroit, Michigan, on 13 July 1969. He has starred in several films and TV series, such as:

Knocked Up

Burning Love

The Hangover

Crazy Rich Asians

14. Danielle Radcliffe – 5 feet 5 inches

Executive Director Shauna Hardy Mishaw and Daniel Radcliffe arrive for the 12th Annual Whistler Film Festival on November 30, 2012, in Whistler, Canada.

Danielle Radcliffe is also one of the shortest celebrities in the film industry. He is from England and is famously known as Harry Potter in the Harry Potter franchise. Other TV shows and movies he has appeared in include:

The Lost City

Hercules

Lost in London

Now You See Me 2

Escape from Pretoria

15. Woody Allen – 5 feet 5 inches

Woody Allen attends the Wonder Wheel screening at the Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2017, in New York City.

Woody Allen is an American actor, film director, writer, and comedian. He has produced award-winning films such as Manhattan and Annie Hall. Other films he has been featured in include:

Murder Mystery

Bullets Over Broadway

Mighty Aphrodite

Everyone Says I Love You

16. David Spade – 5 feet 5 inches

David Spade and Wendie Malick attend the 32nd Annual EMA Awards Gala honouring Billie Eilish, Maggie Baird And Nikki Reed on October 08, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

David Wayne is a Hollywood actor who stands at 165 cm ( 5' 5"). The star was a writer and a cast at Saturday Night Live in the '90s. In addition, he has appeared in various TV shows and movies, including:

Tommy Boy

Black Sheep

Mad Families

Warning Shot

Father of the Year

17. Bruno Mars – 5 feet 5 inches

Recording artist Bruno Mars speaks onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bruno mars is a Hawaiian musician and actor who has consistently featured in the short actor list. The 37-year-old singer, born in Honolulu, stands at 165 cm ( 5' 5"). Some of his films include Honeymoon in Vegas and Rio 2.

18. BD Wong – 5 feet 5 inches

BD Wong attends the New York Premiere of Paramount's Blue's Big City Adventure at Regal Union Square on November 12, 2022, in New York City.

Bradley Darryl Wong is an American actor of Chinese descent. Although his height is 165 cm (or 5' 5"), he has had a great career. His movie credits include the following:

Mulan

Law & Order: SVU

Gotham

Jurassic Park

Father of the Bride II

19. Johnny Galecki – 5 feet 5 inches

John Mark Galecki is an American actor famous for his roles as Leonard Hofstadter in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. He has been featured in several other movies and TV shows, including:

Murder Ordained

American Dreamer

The Conners

Family Guy

Entourage

20. Jason Alexander – 5 feet 5 inches

Jason Alexander attends Kiss The Ground Los Angeles Drive-In Special Screening at Andaz West Hollywood on September 17, 2020, in West Hollywood, California.

Jason is an American actor from Newark, New Jersey. The movie star is well known for his role in the award-winning television sitcom Seinfield. Other TV shows and films he has starred in include:

The Grand The Last Supper

Hood of Horror

For Better for Worse

Farce of the Penguins

21. Toby Jones – 5 feet 5 inches

Toby Jones attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Searchlight Pictures Empire Of Light at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 01, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California.

Toby is a British actor born in London but based in Hollywood. The actor has been in the film industry since 1992. Some of his works include:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Amazing Grace

The Painted Veil

Dad's Army

22. Breckin Meyer – 5 feet 5 inches

Breckin Meyer attends the Robot Chicken season 10 premiere presented by Adult Swim at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on September 27, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

Breckin is an American actor from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The American star debuted his career in Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare. Breckin has been featured in movies and shows such as:

The Maiden Heist

The Enormity of Life

Rat Race

Blue State

23. Dustin Hoffman – 5 feet 5 inches

Dustin Hoffman attends the world premiere of Sam & Kate during the 2022 Austin Film Festival at Paramount Theatre on October 28, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Dustin Lee Hoffman is one of the famous short men with a height of 165 cm. He has won many awards, including two Emmy Awards, two Oscars, four British Film Awards, and six Golden Globe Awards. Some of the films and he has featured in include:

The Graduate

Little Big Man

Runaway Jury

Rain Man

Last Chance Harvey

24. Nathan Lane – 5 feet 5 inches

Nathan Lane attends Take Me Out Returns To Broadway at The Schoenfeld Theatre on October 27, 2022, in New York City.

Nathan is among the short actors in Hollywood doing great. The New Jersey native is 66 years old as of 2022 and has been acting for over 40 years. Some of his acting credits include:

The Front Page

Frankie and Johnny

Stuart Little

Angels in America

26. Danny Trejo – 5 feet 6 inches

Grand Marshall Danny Trejo attends the 90th Anniversary Of The Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys For Tots held on November 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California.

Danny is among the most famous short celebrities with a height of 167 cm (5' 6") tall. The legendary actor has starred in several films and television shows, including:

Runaway Train

Desperado

Con Air

Reindeer

Games Grindhouse

28. Aziz Ansari – 5 feet 6 inches

Aziz Ansari attends the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center on October 27, 2019, in Washington, DC.

Aziz Ansari is an American actor, writer, and comedian. He is famous for portraying Tom Haverford in Parks and Recreation. Although Aziz is only 167 cm or 5' 6" tall, he has done tremendously in the acting world. He has won two Emmys and a Golden Globe Award. His other works include:

Master of None

Scrubs

Get Him to the Greek

I Love You, Man

29. Jesse Eisenberg – 5 feet 7 inches

Jesse Eisenberg attends the 2022 Workers Circle Benefit at Tribeca 360 on December 05, 2022, in New York City.

Jesse Eisenberg is an American actor who began his career in high school. Jesse is one of the shortest male celebrities in Hollywood. He is famous for his role as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network. Other films and shows he has featured in include:

The Squid and the Whale

Zombieland

Adventureland

Now You See Me

30. Tom Cruise – 5 feet 7 inches

Tom Cruise attends the Royal Performance of Top Gun: Maverick at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022, in London, England.

Tom Cruise is an American actor, producer and one of Hollywood's top-paid actors. The famous movie star is one of the famous short people standing at 170 cm or 5'7" tall. He has received various accolades, including an Honorary Palme d'Or and three Golden Globe Awards. His movie credits include the following:

Top Gun: Maverick

Mission: Impossible

Oblivion

Edge of Tomorrow

Rock of Ages

Above is a comprehensive list of surprisingly 30 short actors who have made a name for themselves in Hollywood. They have proven that success has nothing to do with height, thanks to their outstanding performances. They have gone on to become household names and win awards despite their shortness.

