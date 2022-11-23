Short actors: 30 famous celebrities who are well under 6 feet
The film industry has stars who come in all shapes and sizes. Although most male actors are tall, there is no specific height requirement for being a star. What matters is talent and discipline. These are some of the short actors who are under 6 feet but doing well in Hollywood.
The average American male is 5 feet 9 inches tall. Therefore, it is obvious there are several short actors in Hollywood who are doing well in Hollywood. Some of these actors have played in big films ad TV shows such as Game of Thrones, The Blacklist, Mission: Impossible, and Batman Returns.
Shortest male celebrities
While Hollywood has always been associated with tall male actors, height is no longer a factor in the industry. Some of the big names in the industry are short and have not let height stop them from achieving success in the scene. The list below is of celebrities who are below 6 feet.
1. Tony Cox – 3 feet 6 inches
Tony Cox is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood. The African-American star is 107 cm (or 3'6") tall. Despite being short, Tony has a great TV career starring in shows and movies such as:
- Return of the Jedi
- Bad Santa 2
- Rescue Me
- Psych
- Space Invades
2. Peter Hayden Dinklage
If you are a Game of Thrones fan, you must know who this short star is. He plays the role of Tyrion Lannister and is among the short male actors at 135 cm (4'5") tall. The star has nine nominations and has won four Emmys for his supporting role in the Game of Thrones. Other films and TV shows he has featured in include:
- Living in Oblivion
- The Station Agent
- Find Me Guilty
- Death at a Funeral
3. Danny DeVito – 4 feet 10 inches
Danny DeVito is one of the shortest male actors. The New Jersey native was born in 1944 and is 147 cm (or 4'10") tall. DeVito is still active in the film industry and is famous for his role in the TV series Taxi. In addition, he has been featured in other movies and TV series, such as:
- Batman Returns
- When in Rome
- Big Fish
- Smallfoot
- Deck the Halls
4. Elliott Page – 5 feet 1 inch
Elliot is a Canadian actor and is one of the shortest celebrities. The Nova Scotia native is 155 cm (5'1") tall. The star has done well and has several nominations, including an Oscar, two Emmys and two BAFTA nominations. He has starred in films such as:
- Beyond: Two Souls
- The Tracey Fragments
- Trailer Park Boys
- Hard Candy
- Inception
5. Kevin Hart – 5 feet 2 inches
Kevin Hart is one of the top African American actors in Hollywood. Kevin, who also is one of the best standup comedians in America, stands 157 cm (5'2") tall. Some of his film credits include:
- Hobbs and Shaw
- Central Intelligence
- Jumanji franchise
- Get Hard
- Fatherhood
- The Man From Toronto
6. Rob Schneider – 5 feet 3 inches
Rob is an American actor and standup comedian who stands at the height of 160 cm (or 5'3") tall. The star started his career in high school. He has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows, such as:
- The Benchwarmers
- Norm of the North
- The Frog Kingdom
- Home Team
7. Joe Pesci – 5 feet 3 inches
Joe Pesci is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood. He was born in New Jersey. He is famous for his role in The Death Collector film. Other films and TV shows he has featured in include:
- The Good Shepherd
- Love Ranch
- Home Alone
- My Cousin Vinny
- Goodfellas
8. Simon Helberg – 5 feet 4 inches
Simon was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 9, 1980. The star made his film debut in the web series Derek & Simon. He is one of the short male celebrities doing good in Hollywood. Simon has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including:
- Old School
- For Your Consideration
- A Serious Man
- Good Night, and Good Luck
- Annette
9. Seth Green – 5 feet 4 inches
Seth Green is an American actor, writer, director, and producer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Seth is 48 years old as of 2022. He is known for starring in films and shows like:
- Family Guy
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Guardians of the Galaxy
10. Richard Dreyfuss – 5 feet 4 inches
Richard is a New York native star born on 29 October 1947. He has been acting since he was young, and some of his acting credits include the following:
- The Goodbye Girl
- A Guy Named Joe
- Jaws
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Stand by Me
11. Martin Freeman – 5 feet 4 inches
Martin is among the short men in Hollywood, standing at 163 cm. The actor hails from Aldershot, England. Martin is famous for playing Tim Canterbury in The Office. Other movies and TV shows he has featured in include:
- Hardware
- Midnight of My Life
- Love Actually
- Ghost Stories
- Black Panther
12. Frankie Muniz – 5 feet 4 inches
Frankie Muniz is an American actor famous for his role as Malcom in Malcom in the Middle. The role earned him an Emmy Award nomination and two Golden Globe nominations. The actor has starred in other movies and TV shows, including:
- Total Bellas
- Criminal Minds
- The Rookie
- Last Man Standing
- Dancing with the Stars
13. Ken Jeong – 5 feet 4 inches
Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong, famously known as Ken Jeong, is an American actor, standup comedian, producer, and writer. The Korean-descent star was born in Detroit, Michigan, on 13 July 1969. He has starred in several films and TV series, such as:
- Knocked Up
- Burning Love
- The Hangover
- Crazy Rich Asians
14. Danielle Radcliffe – 5 feet 5 inches
Danielle Radcliffe is also one of the shortest celebrities in the film industry. He is from England and is famously known as Harry Potter in the Harry Potter franchise. Other TV shows and movies he has appeared in include:
- The Lost City
- Hercules
- Lost in London
- Now You See Me 2
- Escape from Pretoria
15. Woody Allen – 5 feet 5 inches
Woody Allen is an American actor, film director, writer, and comedian. He has produced award-winning films such as Manhattan and Annie Hall. Other films he has been featured in include:
- Murder Mystery
- Bullets Over Broadway
- Mighty Aphrodite
- Everyone Says I Love You
16. David Spade – 5 feet 5 inches
David Wayne is a Hollywood actor who stands at 165 cm ( 5' 5"). The star was a writer and a cast at Saturday Night Live in the '90s. In addition, he has appeared in various TV shows and movies, including:
- Tommy Boy
- Black Sheep
- Mad Families
- Warning Shot
- Father of the Year
17. Bruno Mars – 5 feet 5 inches
Bruno mars is a Hawaiian musician and actor who has consistently featured in the short actor list. The 37-year-old singer, born in Honolulu, stands at 165 cm ( 5' 5"). Some of his films include Honeymoon in Vegas and Rio 2.
18. BD Wong – 5 feet 5 inches
Bradley Darryl Wong is an American actor of Chinese descent. Although his height is 165 cm (or 5' 5"), he has had a great career. His movie credits include the following:
- Mulan
- Law & Order: SVU
- Gotham
- Jurassic Park
- Father of the Bride II
19. Johnny Galecki – 5 feet 5 inches
John Mark Galecki is an American actor famous for his roles as Leonard Hofstadter in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. He has been featured in several other movies and TV shows, including:
- Murder Ordained
- American Dreamer
- The Conners
- Family Guy
- Entourage
20. Jason Alexander – 5 feet 5 inches
Jason is an American actor from Newark, New Jersey. The movie star is well known for his role in the award-winning television sitcom Seinfield. Other TV shows and films he has starred in include:
- The Grand The Last Supper
- Hood of Horror
- For Better for Worse
- Farce of the Penguins
21. Toby Jones – 5 feet 5 inches
Toby is a British actor born in London but based in Hollywood. The actor has been in the film industry since 1992. Some of his works include:
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Amazing Grace
- The Painted Veil
- Dad's Army
22. Breckin Meyer – 5 feet 5 inches
Breckin is an American actor from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The American star debuted his career in Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare. Breckin has been featured in movies and shows such as:
- The Maiden Heist
- The Enormity of Life
- Rat Race
- Blue State
23. Dustin Hoffman – 5 feet 5 inches
Dustin Lee Hoffman is one of the famous short men with a height of 165 cm. He has won many awards, including two Emmy Awards, two Oscars, four British Film Awards, and six Golden Globe Awards. Some of the films and television shows he has featured in include:
- The Graduate
- Little Big Man
- Runaway Jury
- Rain Man
- Last Chance Harvey
24. Nathan Lane – 5 feet 5 inches
Nathan is among the short actors in Hollywood doing great. The New Jersey native is 66 years old as of 2022 and has been acting for over 40 years. Some of his acting credits include:
- The Front Page
- Frankie and Johnny
- Stuart Little
- Angels in America
26. Danny Trejo – 5 feet 6 inches
Danny is among the most famous short celebrities with a height of 167 cm (5' 6") tall. The legendary actor has starred in several films and television shows, including:
- Runaway Train
- Desperado
- Con Air
- Reindeer
- Games Grindhouse
28. Aziz Ansari – 5 feet 6 inches
Aziz Ansari is an American actor, writer, and comedian. He is famous for portraying Tom Haverford in Parks and Recreation. Although Aziz is only 167 cm or 5' 6" tall, he has done tremendously in the acting world. He has won two Emmys and a Golden Globe Award. His other works include:
- Master of None
- Scrubs
- Get Him to the Greek
- I Love You, Man
29. Jesse Eisenberg – 5 feet 7 inches
Jesse Eisenberg is an American actor who began his career in high school. Jesse is one of the shortest male celebrities in Hollywood. He is famous for his role as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network. Other films and shows he has featured in include:
- The Squid and the Whale
- Zombieland
- Adventureland
- Now You See Me
30. Tom Cruise – 5 feet 7 inches
Tom Cruise is an American actor, producer and one of Hollywood's top-paid actors. The famous movie star is one of the famous short people standing at 170 cm or 5'7" tall. He has received various accolades, including an Honorary Palme d'Or and three Golden Globe Awards. His movie credits include the following:
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Mission: Impossible
- Oblivion
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Rock of Ages
Above is a comprehensive list of surprisingly 30 short actors who have made a name for themselves in Hollywood. They have proven that success has nothing to do with height, thanks to their outstanding performances. They have gone on to become household names and win awards despite their shortness.
Source: Legit.ng