Jason Landau’s biography: who is Cheyenne Jackson’s husband?

Who is Cheyenne Jackson's husband? His partner is Jason Landau, American actor and businessman. He is best known for his appearances in movies and TV shows such as Subway Cafe (2004), where he plays Louis Parnouf and American Dreams (2002-2004) as Frankie Ford.

Actor Cheyenne Jackson and husband Jason Landau attend Family Equality Council's annual Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on March 11, 2017.

Jason Landau's husband, Cheyenne Jackson, is a famous face on TV. He is an actor and singer best known for his appearances in American Horror Story, 30 Rock, and Glee. The couple has two children.

Jason Landau’s bio

Who is Cheyenne Jackson married to? He is married to Jason, who is an American actor and businessman. The couple has been married since September 2014 and have two kids.

Jason has appeared in several movies and TV shows. He is best known for his appearance in Subway Cafe. He is not as active in the film industry as his husband. He concentrates more on his family and business.

Jason Landau and Cheyenne Jackson attend the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017.

He was in a choir when he was younger and appeared in one of Pat Benatar's music productions. Landau's parents were friends with one of Pat's managers, who enlisted him in the choir.

When he was 7 years old, his family moved to Wilshire Boulevard, California, United States. Jason has spent most of his life in California. He has a brother.

He attended the New York University. He graduated with a bachelor's degree.

How old is Jason Landau?

As of January 2022, Jason Landau's age is 44 years. He was born on 12 April 1977 in the United States. The actor's zodiac sign is Aries, and he is of white ethnic background.

Career

Cheyenne Jackson's spouse first appeared in Subway Cafe in 2004. He played the role of Louis Parnouf. The movie, which was written and directed by Josh Monkarsh, follows customers' lives and their tales.

Jason went on to feature in Old Tricks. He played a minor role in the movie and appeared as the Cigarette Guy. His next part came in 2004 when he appeared in the series Will & Grace. He had a minor role too in the TV series where he played the role of a Passenger.

Cheyenne Jackson's husband has also been featured in American Dreams. He plays Frankie Ford, Stu and The Overdancer. His role in the TV show is also minor, as he appears in only four episodes.

Landau, Ethan, Willow, and Cheyenne attend the "PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws" advance screening at Nickelodeon.

Jason has also appeared on the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He was on the show alongside his husband, Jackson. The couple appears in season 7 episode 9, titled Harry's Meat and Gatsby's Fete.

Here is a list of Jason Landau’s movies and TV shows:

Subway Cafe (2004) - Louis Parnouf

(2004) - Louis Parnouf Old Tricks (2004) - Cigarette Guy

(2004) - Cigarette Guy Will & Grace (2004) - Passenger

(2004) - Passenger American Dreams (2004) - Stu, Frankie Ford, Overdancer

Sunset Junction, a Personal Musical (2011) - Jeff

How did Cheyenne Jackson meet his husband?

Cheyenne met his husband during one of his difficult phases in life. Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau met in an AA meeting in 2013. At the time, the two were recovering alcoholics. Jackson has stated that it was love at first sight when he met his husband.

Cheyenne announced he was dating Landau on his official Instagram account on 13 October 2013. The couple tied the knot in 2014. In October 2016, the couple announced that they were fathers to fraternal twins Willow and Ethan.

How much is he worth?

As of 2022, Jason Landau's net worth is alleged to be $5 million. However, this is not official information.

He is a businessman, and, according to his Instagram account, he is associated with Slant LA. The company is a branding and merchandising agency based in Los Angeles that designs and delivers promotional and retail products.

How tall is Landau?

Jason Landau's height is 5 ft 11 in (180 cm), and he weighs in at 176 lbs (80 kg).

Jason Landau is an American actor, husband, father and businessman. He is married to Cheyenne Jackson, a fellow actor and musician. They have been married for more than 5 years.

