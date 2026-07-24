The richest shark on Shark Tank is Michael Rubin, whose net worth ranges between $9.6 billion and $10.3 billion. Other than the guest shark, Daniel Lubetzky is the wealthiest shark on the show's permanent panel with an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion. Sharks on the show's full-time panel, including Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and Kendra Scott, have a net worth ranging from an estimated $100 million to $900 million.

From L-R: Michael Rubin, Richard Branson, Daniel Lubetzky, Tony Xu, and Kendra Scott. Photo: @michaelrubin, @t_xu on X, @RichardBranson, @LubetzkyDaniel, @KendraScott on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Key takeaways

The richest shark to ever appear on Shark Tank is sports merchandising retailer Michael Rubin, whose net worth is estimated to be between $9.6 billion and $10.3 billion .

is sports merchandising retailer Michael Rubin, whose net worth is estimated to be between . In the show's current panel, the wealthiest shark is Daniel Lubetzky , with a net worth of roughly $2.3 billion.

, with a net worth of roughly $2.3 billion. Robert Herjavec holds the largest fortune among Shark Tank 's original cast, with an alleged net worth of $600 million.

holds the largest fortune among 's original cast, with an alleged net worth of $600 million. Former original cast sharks Kevin Harrington and Mark Cuban have a net worth of $400 million and $6 billion .

. Over the years, the show has hosted guest sharks such as Rashaun Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Michael Strahan, Fawn Weaver, Richard Branson, and Michael Rubin, who have a net worth of between $80 million and $10.3 billion.

The richest sharks on Shark Tank at a glance

In compiling and ranking the fortunes of past and present sharks on Shark Tank, we used recorded estimates, acknowledging that these figures may fluctuate over time based on stock performances, business performance, and investments. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth, Bloomberg, and Forbes.

Shark Estimated net worth Michael Rubin $9.6 billion–$10.3 billion Richard Branson $2.8 billion–$3 billion Daniel Lubetzky $2.3 billion Tony Xu $1.7 billion Kendra Scott $900 million Robert Herjavec $600 million Fawn Weaver $480 million Kevin O'Leary $400 million Daymond John $350 million Lori Greiner $250 million Alexis Ohanian $150 million Rashaun Williams $150 million Barbara Corcoran $100 million Michael Strahan $80 million

14. Michael Strahan ($80 million)

Michael Strahan pictured during a promotional photoshoot for his clothing line, the Collection by Michael Strahan. Photo: @michaelstrahan92

Source: Facebook

Full name : Michael Anthony Strahan

: Michael Anthony Strahan Date of birth : 21 November 1971

: 21 November 1971 Age : 54 years (as of July 2026)

: 54 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Michael Strahan's net worth, built across his 15-year NFL career, broadcasting contracts, and business ventures, is alleged to be $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was a guest shark for three episodes on Shark Tank between 2025 and 2026.

Between 1993 and 2007, the New York Giants defensive end earned roughly $76.3 million with a base salary that started at $170,000 and rose to $4 million by 2007, according to Spotrac. His second fortune was built in sports broadcasting on Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Michael Strahan's total annual income from broadcasting had reached between $25 million and $26 million by 2025.

13. Barbara Corcoran ($100 million)

Barbara Corcoran pictured at the television studio set of ABC's Shark Tank. Photo: @TheBarbaraCorcoran

Source: Facebook

Full name : Barbara Ann Corcoran

: Barbara Ann Corcoran Date of birth : 10 March 1949

: 10 March 1949 Age : 77 years (as of 2026)

: 77 years (as of 2026) Place of birth: Edgewater, New Jersey, United States

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barbara Corcoran's net worth is alleged to be $100 million. She is a member of the show's current permanent panel, having appeared on the show since it premiered.

Barbara Corcoran built her wealth through the Corcoran Group, which she started in 1973 with a $1,000 loan. She sold the real estate brokerage in 2001 for $66 million. Since then, she has grown her wealth through television and investments made across dozens of Shark Tank startups, such as Crispy Cones, Click and Carry, and Fried Green Tomatoes.

12. Alexis Ohanian ($150 million)

Alexis Ohanian attended the 2025 Forbes Iconoclast Summit in New York City. Photo: @alexis.ohanian

Source: Facebook

Full name : Alexis Kerry Ohanian

: Alexis Kerry Ohanian Date of birth : 24 April 1983

: 24 April 1983 Age : 43 years (as of 2026)

: 43 years (as of 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Alexis Ohanian's net worth is alleged to be $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The techpreneur made his fortune primarily through an ownership stake in Reddit and through his venture capital firms, Initialized Capital and Seven Seven Six (776). He appeared as a guest shark on three episodes of Shark Tank Season 17 in 2025.

Ohanian co-founded Reddit in 2005 with his University of Virginia roommate, Steve Huffman. In the same year, he sold the social network for a reported $10 million.

11. Rashaun Williams ($150 million)

Rashaun Williams pictured in a professional portrait in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @blackenterprise

Source: Twitter

Full name : Rashaun L. Williams

: Rashaun L. Williams Date of birth : 15 April 1988

: 15 April 1988 Age : 38 years (as of 2026)

: 38 years (as of 2026) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

As per Shark Tank Blog, Rashaun Williams' net worth is estimated to be $150 million. He made recurring appearances in Shark Tank Season 16 and 17 and is set to join the permanent panel for Season 18.

The venture capitalist built his wealth by founding Value Investment Group and The QueensBridge Fund. At the time of this writing, he is the founder and CIO at Harbinger Sports Partners. His firm, QueensBridge Venture Partners, had early stakes in Robinhood, Dropbox, Casper, and Coinbase, which was worth at least $100 million by the time it went public in 2021.

10. Lori Greiner ($250 million)

Lori Greiner at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles annual gala at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on 19 October 2018. Photo: @lorigreinershark

Source: Facebook

Full name : Lori Husman Greiner

: Lori Husman Greiner Date of birth : 9 December 1969

: 9 December 1969 Age : 56 years (as of July 2026)

: 56 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Lori Greiner's net worth is alleged to be $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Greiner has been a permanent shark on the show for over 160 episodes (at the time of this writing), since season 10.

Lori Greiner's stake in Scrub Daddy is widely regarded as the most successful deal in the show's history. As per CNBC, she has developed more than 400 products and holds 112 U.S. and international patents. She also hosts her own show, Clever and Unique Creations by Lori Greiner, on QVC for over 13 years.

9. Daymond John ($350 million)

Daymond John pictured on the September/October 2023 cover of Experience Life magazine. Photo: @TheSharkDaymond

Source: Facebook

Full name : Daymond Garfield John

: Daymond Garfield John Date of birth : 23 February 1969

: 23 February 1969 Age : 57 years (as of 2026)

: 57 years (as of 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

First rejected by 27 banks as an early entrepreneur, Daymond John has grown his net worth to approximately $350 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is an original Shark Tank cast member and is the CEO and founder of The Shark Group.

Daymond John is best known as one of the co-founders of FUBU, created in 1992. The clothing brand generated $350 million in sales at its peak in 1998 and eventually grossed more than $6 billion worldwide.

8. Kevin O'Leary ($400 million)

Kevin O'Leary pictured during a panel discussion at Burj Park by the Dubai Mall, for the Horology Forum.11 7th Edition 2025 conference. Photo: @kevinolearytv

Source: Facebook

Full name : Terrence Thomas Kevin O'Leary

: Terrence Thomas Kevin O'Leary Date of birth : 9 July 1954

: 9 July 1954 Age : 72 years (as of 2026)

: 72 years (as of 2026) Place of birth: Montreal, Canada

Kevin O'Leary's net worth is estimated at $400 million, one of the highest among the show's 2009 original cast members still filming. He first appeared on Canada's Dragons' Den for three years until 2009 before joining Shark Tank for twelve seasons (370 episodes as of July 2026). O'Leary also has executive production credits for two episodes of Shark Tank.

O'Leary co-founded SoftKey Software Products in 1983, a company he later sold to Mattel in 1999 for $4.2 billion. He went on to co-create O'Leary Funds, O'Leary Financial Group, and O’Shares ETF Investments. He has been an investor on Shark Tank in companies such as Plated, Magic Dates, Base Paws, and Wicked Good Cupcakes, among others.

7. Fawn Weaver ($480 million)

Fawn Weaver pictured in a professional corporate headshot. Photo: @watchtheyard

Source: Twitter

Full name : Fawn Evette Weaver née Wilson

: Fawn Evette Weaver née Wilson Date of birth : 5 September 1976

: 5 September 1976 Age : 49 years (as of July 2026)

: 49 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Hollywood, California, United States

According to Forbes, Fawn Weaver's net worth is estimated to be $480 million, built on an ownership stake in Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, which was previously reported to have reached a $1.1 billion valuation. She made her guest debut on Shark Tank Season 17, episode 12.

The guest shark is the CEO and founder of Grant Sidney, Inc. (GSI). She also owns Nearest Green Distillery, Uncle Nearest, Inc., and the Nearest Green Foundation.

6. Robert Herjavec ($600 million)

Canadian businessman and Shark Tank star, Robert Herjavec pictured in a promo shoot. Photro: @robertherjavec

Source: Twitter

Full name : Robert Herjavec

: Robert Herjavec Date of birth : 14 September 1962

: 14 September 1962 Age : 63 years (as of July 2026)

: 63 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Varaždin, Croatia

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Herjavec's net worth is estimated at $600 million. The Croatian-American entrepreneur accumulated much of his fortune through some of the most successful Shark Tank products, such as Aura Bora and Tipsy Elves.

Herjavec grew his net worth through The Herjavec Group and his former company BRAK Systems, which he sold to AT&T Canada in 2000 for $30.2 million. Between 2006 and 2024, Robert Herjavec became a household name with his appearances on Dragons' Den. He has appeared on Shark Tank since its debut and is listed as one of the show's executive producers.

5. Kendra Scott ($900 million)

Kendra Scott pictured during her time filming as a guest investor on Shark Tank at the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City, California. Photo: @KendraScott

Source: Facebook

Full name : Kendra Baumgartner Scott

: Kendra Baumgartner Scott Date of birth : 27 March 1974

: 27 March 1974 Age : 52 years (as of 2026)

: 52 years (as of 2026) Place of birth: Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States

According to Forbes, Kendra Scott's net worth, which is estimated at $900 million, made her America's richest self-made woman in 2025. Scott first appeared on Shark Tank as a guest investor in season 12 and was promoted to the permanent panel for season 18.

Scott launched her jewellery brand in 2002 with only $500 in her spare bedroom in Austin, Texas, after she could not find colour gemstone jewellery that she could afford. She sold her private equity firm Berkshire Partners' stake in 2024 to Singapore-based 65 Equity Partners at a valuation of $1 billion.

4. Tony Xu ($1.7 billion)

Tony Xu pictured packing food for Project DASH, a DoorDash for food banks. Photo: @t_xu

Source: Twitter

Full name : Tony Xu (Xu Xun)

: Tony Xu (Xu Xun) Date of birth : 1985

: 1985 Age : 41 years (as of July 2026)

: 41 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Nanjing, China

Tony Xu's real-time net worth, according to Forbes, is estimated at between $1.7 billion. Xu's fortune is tied to DoorDash, which he co-founded in 2013.

The recurring Shark Tank guest co-founded DoorDash out of a Stanford dorm room in 2013, alongside Andy Fang and Stanley Tang. He took the company public in a 2020 IPO, which made him a billionaire.

3. Daniel Lubetzky ($2.3 billion)

Daniel Lubetzky in a professional corporate headshot. Photo: @LubetzkyDaniel

Source: Facebook

Full name : Daniel Lubetzky

: Daniel Lubetzky Date of birth : 1968

: 1968 Age : 58 years (as of July 2026)

: 58 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

According to Forbes, Daniel Lubetzky's estimated net worth is $2.3 billion. He joined Shark Tank as a recurring guest investor in season 11 and was later elevated to a full-time shark in season 16 in October 2024.

Daniel Lubetzky founded the Kind Healthy Snacks company in 2004 before selling it to Mars in a deal valued at $5 billion in 2020. His investments on Shark Tank have included Neuro Gum, Yellow Leaf Hammocks, Quevos, Tandm Inc., and HummViewer.

2. Richard Branson ($2.8 billion–$3 billion)

Sir Richard Branson pictured in a portrait inside the Virgn Hotels New York City, located in Manhattan, New York. Photo: @RichardBranson

Source: Facebook

Full name : Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson

: Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson Date of birth : 18 July 1950

: 18 July 1950 Age : 76 years (as of 2026)

: 76 years (as of 2026) Place of birth: Blackheath, London, United Kingdom

Richard Branson's net worth is between $2.8 billion and $3 billion, according to Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth. He appeared as a recurring guest on four seasons of Shark Tank between 2017 and 2025. He famously backed Jamie Siminoff's DoorBot (now Ring) in Shark Tank Season 9

According to financial trackers like Forbes, estimates of his fortune indicate that Vrgn Orbit went public at a $4 billion valuation in 2021, and that Nationwide bought Vrgn Money for over $3.5 billion in 2024.

1. Michael Rubin ($9.6 billion–$10.3 billion)

Michael Rubin attended the Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Centre on 9 November 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Araya Doheny/Baby2Baby

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael Gary Rubin

: Michael Gary Rubin Date of birth : 21 July 1972

: 21 July 1972 Age : 53 years (as of 2026)

: 53 years (as of 2026) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

According to Forbes and Bloomberg, Michael Rubin's net worth is estimated at between $9.6 billion and $10.3 billion, making him the single richest person to ever appear on Shark Tank. He made guest appearances in seasons 15 and 16.

Michael Rubin is the founder and CEO of Fanatics, which was valued at $31 billion in 2022 and most recently valued at $25 billion (by Forbes). In 1998, he created Global Sports, later known as GSI Commerce, which he sold to eBay for $2.4 billion in 2011. In 2019, he co-founded the REFORM Alliance alongside East Coast rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z.

Are there billionaires in Shark Tank?

Several past and present sharks have attained billionaire status, with net worths ranging between $1.7 billion and $10.3 billion. They include Michael Rubin, Richard Branson, Tony Xu, Daniel Lubetzky, and Mark Cuban.

Is Kendra Scott richer than Kevin O'Leary?

Kendra Scott is richer than Kevin O'Leary, with an estimated net worth of $900 million. Her net worth is more than double that of Kevin O'Leary.

Who replaced Mark Cuban on Shark Tank?

Daniel Lubetzky joined the Shark Tank panel permanently after Mark Cuban concluded his 15-year tenure on the show. Cuban announced his exit in November 2023 and left on 16 May 2025 during the season 16 finale episode.

Guest and permanent investors such as Michael Rubin, Richard Branson, and Daniel Lubetzky are the richest sharks on Shark Tank. Recent additions like Kendra Scott bring diverse business experience to the tank.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the richest Real Housewives cast members. The 2006 reality television series brought some of the wealthiest women to viewers’ attention.

The reality show gives a glimpse into the housewives' luxurious lifestyles, leaving many curious about their sources of wealth. Check out this article for comprehensive details about their net worth.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng