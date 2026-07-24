The officiating cleric at late NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya's burial explained the unusual mix of Muslim and Christian clerics at the ceremony

According to the cleric, Islamic leaders had attempted to convert Toba Ijaya during his lifetime, even giving him a Muslim name he rejected

The cleric described Toba's funeral as a community affair, saying the late secretary touched many lives across religious divides

The cleric who officiated at the burial of late NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya has broken his silence on why both Muslim imams and Christian pastors were present at the funeral, and his explanation has resonated deeply with many Nigerians.

Speaking after the ceremony, the cleric described Toba as an exceptionally good man whose impact on his community transcended religious boundaries.

Reactions as cleric shares reason Muslim Imams and pastors both attended NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya's burial. Photo credit@odiolowofaditv

Source: Instagram

He noted that Toba's influence and character were so admirable that several Islamic clerics had actively tried to bring him into the Muslim faith during his lifetime.

Muslim clerics attempt to convert Toba Ijaya

According to the cleric, the Islamic leaders went as far as assigning Toba a Muslim name, Lukeman, as part of their efforts to draw him closer to Islam. However, Toba reportedly declined to accept the name or the conversion.

Toba Ijaya continues trending after his funeral. Photo credit@tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

The cleric was clear that Toba came from a Christian home and remained firm in that faith until his death, which is why it was pastors who conducted the graveside rites. He added that Toba's roots and convictions left no ambiguity about where he stood religiously.

Toba Ijaya's burial turns community ceremony

Despite the Christian graveside proceedings, in the video, the cleric explained that the broader funeral gathering reflected the scale of Toba's contributions to his community. He described the event as a "community burial," stressing that people from all walks of life showed up because so many had benefited from Toba's work and generosity while he was alive.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about Toba Ijaya glowingly below:

What fans said about Toba Ijaya

Fans and followers took to social media to mourn the late NURTW secretary and share their thoughts on the cleric's explanation. Here are comments below:

@Erinfolamiandycole shared:

"It is only God that understands, may his soul rest in eternal peace Toba Ijaya original solution"

@Omotolani_omotay said:

"Its well, only God understands"

@Ifetayo Abiodun reacted:

"Hmmmm Allah Akba, May he rest in perfect peace deeply sad Ikoko aje na yesterday I believe say Ijaya don go oooo"

Toba Ijaya: Koko Zaria to leave Lagos

Legit.ng had reported that following the death of NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya, reactions had continued to pour in from associates and members of the public.

Among them, content creator Ibrooanlyzer publicly addressed NURTW chieftain Koko Zaria, urging him to take extra precautions.

Ibrooanlyzer, said he had known Toba Ijaya since childhood, claimed Koko Zaria's strong social media presence was the only thing keeping him safe. He also advised Koko Zaria to relocate abroad for an extended period, citing a recent attack on him as a reason for concern.

Source: Legit.ng