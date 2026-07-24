Ibadan broadcaster Kola Olotu has claimed that a vulcanizer was arrested over an alleged connection to the killing of NURTW chieftain Toba Ijaya

The alleged arrest reportedly followed a suspicious voice note said to have been sent to the wrong person shortly

Police have commenced investigations into the killing, but authorities have not confirmed the alleged arrest or the details surrounding the voice note.

The alleged assassination of NURTW chieftain Toba Ijaya has taken a fresh twist after an Ibadan-based broadcaster claimed that a vulcanizer has been arrested in connection with the case.

Kola Olotu made the claim in a recent broadcast, the video of which has circulated online.

Toba Ijaya was reportedly attacked by armed men along Ikorodu Road while returning home from Fadeyi, his childhood neighbourhood.

Kola Olotu claims a vulcanizer was arrested over an alleged connection to the killing of NURTW chieftain Toba Ijaya. Photos: Toba Ijaya/Kola Olotu.

Source: Instagram

He later died from injuries sustained in the attack and was buried amid emotional tributes from family and associates.

However, Olotu claimed that investigators may have uncovered a suspicious lead.

According to the broadcaster, Toba had earlier given a vulcanizer ₦4,000.

What allegedly happened next has become the centre of the fresh claim.

Olotu alleged that the vulcanizer later sent a voice note saying: “He is coming, be at alert.”

The twist, according to the broadcaster, was that the message was allegedly sent to the wrong person.

Police yet to confirm alleged arrest

Olotu claimed the vulcanizer was subsequently arrested over the alleged connection to the incident.

However, the police have not officially confirmed the alleged arrest or the authenticity of the voice note.

Authorities have only stated that an investigation into the attack has commenced.

As investigators work to unravel the circumstances surrounding Toba Ijaya’s death, the alleged voice note and the reported arrest remain claims yet to be independently confirmed.

Watch a Facebook video of Kola Olotu sharing details about Toba Ijaya's death here:

Reactions trail Kola Olotu's account on Toba Ijaya's death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

Britney Lashae stated:

"I guess this news is becoming real, this would be the second time am hearing the same thing."

Owolabi Obadeko noted:

"It's the same toba that call on police for his arrest while receiving treatment at aisha hospital, but when he (toba) was moved from aisha hosp to st nicolas in island its then his death was announced"

@Saheed Khalid wrote:

"No more person again, inallillahi wainalei rojiwuna olohun odore latiwa odore lapasi ijaya ikoko"

Police have since commenced investigations into the killing of Toba Ijaya. Photo: Toba Ijaya.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng