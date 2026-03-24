Fried Green Tomatoes from Shark Tank has remained in business, several years after its founder, Holly Cooper, pitched it on season 11, episode 21. The food truck and retail batter business, which got a partnership with Barbara Corcoran for $200,000 with 30% equity, has retained operations across the United States.

A Fried Green Tomatoes sandwich featuring fried green tomatoes (L). The Fried Green Tomatoes logo (R). Photo: @FriedGreenTomatoesTN (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Fried Green Tomatoes is a Nashville-based food truck and retail batter business founded in 2012 .

founded in . Holly Cooper , the founder, made her Shark Tank pitch on season 11, episode 20, which aired on 1 May 2020.

, the founder, made her pitch on season 11, episode 20, which aired on 1 May 2020. In her pitch, she sought a $200,000 investment deal for 15% equity, valuing her business at $1.3 million .

. While two sharks, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran, made offers, she accepted Barbara's offer for 30% equity.

Business profile summary

Company name Fried Green Tomatoes Industry Fast food Product Southern-style fried green tomatoes, fried pickles, retail batter mixes, and signature sauces Year of establishment 2012 Founder(s) Holly Cooper Headquarters Nashville, Tennessee, United States Shark Tank season and episode Season 11, Episode 21 Shark Tank air date May 2020 Business valuation at the time of Shark Tank appearance $1.3 million Annual sales at the time of Shark Tank appearance $268,000 Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner Equity asked $200,000 for 15% equity Offer(s) 2 Result $200,000 for 30% equity (Barbara Corcoran)

Inside Fried Green Tomatoes' Shark Tank pitch

The Fried Green Tomatoes pitch was filmed in 2019, at about the time COVID-19 was reshaping the restaurant industry. The company, a food truck business, sold meals in neighbourhoods, special events at fairs and holidays. Its daily retail sales also included a signature batter mix and secret sauce.

She presented the restaurant's menu and best-selling items, including the bacon-lettuce fried green tomato sandwich, the grouper sandwich, shrimp po' boy, catfish sandwich, hand-battered fried green tomatoes, fried pickles, and a secret sauce.

Holly Cooper pictured presenting her pitch for Fried Green Tomatoes, on Shark Tank. Photo: @FriedGreenTomatoesTN

Source: Facebook

Holly Cooper entered the tank with a singular aim: to attract a shark investor and spread Southern hospitality across the country through Fried Green Tomatoes. Speaking to Tasting Tables, she admitted that she had foregone another event, hoping to catch Barbara Corcoran's interest.

I was actually booked to go to the Fancy Food Show, and I got my call that I was going to Los Angeles to film Shark Tank. So I had to cancel my show!

Holly's company sold its signature batters to retailers across the United States through the FGT retail products line. Fried Green Tomatoes also ran a seasonal business for special events that brought in between $600 and $800 an hour. Have a look at Holly's numbers for the batter mix at the time of the pitch.

Batter mix production per cup $1.28 Selling cost per cup $8.99 Profit margin 85.8% First year of sales for batter mix 2016 Retail footprint nationally (USA) 600 stores in 42 states Retail footprint internationally Canada, Mexico Sales in a day $6,400 2018 revenue (retail and food truck sales) $268,000

She received two deals from Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran, offering her the full loan for varying amounts of equity. Corcoran's offer included a $200,000 deal for a 30% stake with a promise to help her franchise her company. She added,

You obviously can sell. Well, I am your dream partner, okay, but I'm going to have to be very well paid because I can do so much for you. I can make you rich within two years, no doubt in my mind. Let me tell you something: you can make an empire of franchises out of this.

Although Daymond countered with a slightly lower stake of 25%, Holly was quick to refuse it.

Holly Cooper pictured infront of the Fried Green Tomatoes food truck in Country Living Fair. Photo: @FriedGreenTomatoesTN

Source: Facebook

At the time of this writing, Fried Green Tomatoes did not have any public appearances on Street Food Finder. However, the food truck business was still operational as of 2025, selling merchandise at the Nashville Fairgrounds' Christmas Village, according to their Facebook page.

The company's tomato and pickle batters both retail for $9.99, while the secret sauce is sold at $3.99, as per the company's website. Have a look at the food truck's menu and its prices.

Meals Price per unit Appetisers Fried green tomatoes, fried pickles $7.00 Mains Catfish sandwich, shrimp po' boy, cheeseburger, grouper sandwich, tenders, BLT with fried green tomatoes $10.00–$12.50 Sides Onion rings, fries $5.00 Drinks Tea, Coke, sodas, water $2.00 Dipping sauce Ranch, secret sauce $0.50

On 2 May 2020, Corcoran announced her partnership with Fried Green Tomatoes in an X (Twitter) post, which read;

Score! I’m thrilled to finally share my partnership with Fried Green Tomatoes with the world. If you’ve been drooling this whole pitch, drool no more!

Packaged Fried Green Tomatoes products including pickles, green tomatoes, and batter. Photo: @FriedGreenTomatoesTN

Source: Facebook

After the Shark Tank episode aired, Cooper got an encouragement call from the author of Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe, Fannie Flagg. The author, who was also the executive producer of a TV show based on her book, offered to collaborate with her on some ideas.

In 2022, FGT opened a second food truck in Nashville. While news of new franchises has yet to be publicly revealed, she spoke openly about her 2022 partnership with Franchise Development Partners on Franchise Genesis.

As per the Fried Green Tomatoes' website, one major requirement for investors interested in the franchises includes having a net worth of $300,000. Other financial requirements for opening a franchise include,

Estimated initial investment $81,300–$253,000 Liquidity requirement $100,000 Royalties 7% Ad fund fee 2% Franchise fee $49,500

How is Fried Green Tomatoes doing now?

Fried Green Tomatoes from Shark Tank is still open, and its food truck and retail businesses continue to operate. However, as of March 2026, there are no products available in the online store and no upcoming food truck events.

Did Fried Green Tomatoes get a deal on Shark Tank?

Fried Green Tomatoes left the tank with a $200,000 deal for 30% from Barbara Corcoran. It is one of the many Shark Tank food businesses, such as Cupbop and Crispy Cones, that left the show with a deal.

How much money did Fried Green Tomatoes make?

Before its appearance on the show, FGT brought in nearly $270,000 in 2018. The food truck earned a revenue rate of $600 to $800 per hour at events, while its retail line sold batter mixes at an 85% profit margin. Sales as of March 2026 have yet to be revealed.

How much is Fried Green Tomatoes from Shark Tank worth?

At the time of its appearance on the show, Fried Green Tomatoes was valued at about $1.3 million. This figure was later valued at $666,667. Its current value as of March 2026 has not been made public.

How do I buy from Fried Green Tomatoes on Shark Tank?

You can buy Fried Green Tomatoes products by ordering online through their official website. It takes seven to ten business days for all product orders to ship.

Customers can also send invites for events to order a food truck. You will need to give a minimum of 2 weeks' notice for your request to be considered.

Where can I watch a recap of Fried Green Tomatoes on Shark Tank?

The episode is still available on YouTube through the Shark Tank Global channel. Other streaming sites with the episode include Hulu, Freeform, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

Fried Green Tomatoes appeared on Shark Tank and secured a $200,000 deal, helping it transition from a local food truck into a Southern-style food empire. Now run by Holly Cooper as a family business, it continues to maintain a retail and cultural presence, with franchising opportunities available for interested investors.

Legit has recently published an article assessing the status of Numilk after Shark Tank. Numilk is a food beverage company offering fresh, whole, dairy-free milk without any additives, achieved by providing custom processing machines for personal and commercial use.

Numilk appeared on Shark Tank season 12, episode 18, which aired on 26 March 2021. The company secured a significant investment deal with an additional $1 million loan that drove its $30 million valuation growth since 2021. Read on to discover how the company has been faring after its Shark Tank pitch.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng