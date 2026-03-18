Where is Neuro Gum from Shark Tank today? A look at the net worth and updates

Neuro Gum from Shark Tank is thriving in 2026, with an estimated valuation of over $100 million. Despite walking away without a deal on Season 11, the company has grown into a business with substantial lifetime sales and is now available in more than 20,000 stores nationwide, including CVS, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market.

Neuro founders Kent Yoshimura and Ryan Chen on Shark Tank Season 11. Photo: @neurogum on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

NeuroGum, founded by Ryan Chen and Kent Yoshimura, walked away from Shark Tank without a deal but later secured strategic investors, including Steve Aoki and a Fortune 100 company.

but later secured strategic investors, including Steve Aoki and a Fortune 100 company. The brand has expanded its product line from Energy & Focus gum to multiple options, including Calm & Clarity, Sleep & Recharge and Memory & Focus.

and The company has sold over 500 million pieces of gum and mints and is valued at over over $100 million as of April 2026.

of gum and mints and is valued at over over $100 million as of April 2026. Neuro is now available in over 20,000 retail locations across the United States, including CVS, Walmart, Target, and Vitamin Shoppe.

Where is Neuro Gum from Shark Tank today?

Neuro gum, founded by Kent Yoshimura and Ryan Chen, was featured on the American business reality TV show Shark Tank Season 11, Episode 19 in 2020. It is a caffeinated gum and mints company created to give energy and focus without sugary drinks. Today, it stands as one of the show’s biggest no-deal success stories.

Neuro founders Kent Yoshimura and Ryan Chen. Photo: @neurogum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Neuro Shark Tank recap

Neuro, formerly known as NeuroGum, appeared on Shark Tank Season 11, Episode 19 in 2020. The founders, Kent Yoshimura and Ryan Chen, asked for $750,000 in exchange for 5% equity, which valued the company at $15 million. At the time, the business was already doing well, with its products sold in about 5,500 stores and strong online sales.

During negotiations, two sharks made offers, but the founders rejected both. Entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary offered $750,000 for 5% equity with a $0.50 royalty per unit until he recovered $1 million, but the founders felt this would hurt their profits too much, especially for a product priced around $3.99.

Robert Herjavec offered $1 million for 20% equity, but this valued the company at only $5 million, far below their $15 million estimate. The founders believed this undervalued their growth and retail presence, so they declined.

The sharks, especially Kevin O'Leary, criticised the high valuation, but the founders stayed confident and rejected the deals. Later, Daniel Lubetzky joined as an investor and mentor, proving their decision paid off.

A person's hand holding a blue pouch of Neuro Energy & Focus gum. Photo: @neurogum on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After turning down the sharks, Neuro continued to grow through smart moves and strong marketing. The company later secured funding from a Fortune 100 company and also attracted investment from Steve Aoki as an investor and brand ambassador in late 2024, which helped boost its visibility and growth.

According to their official website, the brand is now available in over 20,000 stores nationwide, including Target, CVS, Whole Foods, and Walgreens. It has also expanded its product range beyond its original Energy & Focus gum.

It now offers several options, including Extra Energy & Focus, Calm & Clarity, Sleep & Recharge and Memory & Focus, giving customers more choices based on their needs.

A big part of Neuro’s growth has come from organic promotion. Well-known figures like motivational speaker Joe Rogan have mentioned the product on their platforms, helping it reach a wider audience without heavy advertising.

In addition, Neuro has seen major success on TikTok, where it became one of the fastest-growing brands on TikTok Shop by connecting with younger consumers.

Neuro founders Kent Yoshimura and Ryan Chen. Photo: @neurogum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Neuro from Shark Tank net worth and revenue

Neuro has grown significantly since its Shark Tank appearance. As documented by Inc., the brand is currently valued at over $100 million, a huge jump from the $15 million valuation during their pitch.

The company now generates around $7 million to 10 million in revenue each month, giving it an annual run rate close to $100 million. To date, they have sold more than 500 million pieces of gum and mints.

In February 2023, the company closed an $8.25 million Series A funding round to fuel its national retail footprint expansion.

Which Shark Tank episode did Neuro Gum appear on?

Neuro Gum appeared on Shark Tank Season 11, Episode 19 in 2020.

What offer did Neuro Gum receive on Shark Tank?

Kevin O’Leary offered $750,000 for 5% equity with a $0.50 per-unit royalty, and Robert Herjavec offered $1 million for 20% equity, but the founders rejected both deals.

What is Neuro Gum’s net worth from Shark Tank?

As of 2026, Neuro Gum is valued at over $100 million, with monthly revenue of $7–10 million and more than 500 million units sold.

Is Neuro Gum successful after Shark Tank?

Neuro Gum is a major success, surpassing a $100 million valuation and expanding into over 20,000 retail stores across the United States, despite turning down the Sharks' offers.

Did Mark Cuban offer $30 million for Neuro Gum?

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban did not offer $30 million for Neuro Gum. The claim stems from a viral, manipulated video on TikTok that spliced together different Shark Tank segments to create a false endorsement.

Since its Shark Tank appearance, NeuroGum has grown into a thriving wellness brand, expanding its product range beyond Energy & Focus gum to options like Calm & Clarity and Sleep & Recharge. Its innovative approach continues to attract health-conscious consumers and drive the brand’s success.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Scrub Daddy Shark Tank update. Scrub Daddy is widely considered among the most successful products in Shark Tank history, having grown from a single sponge into a global brand with over 160 products.

Since its Shark Tank debut, Scrub Daddy has become a huge success, ranking as one of the top-selling products from the show.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng