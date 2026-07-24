Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirmed that an Enugu Air aircraft was involved in an incident at Benin airport

Keyamo said the plane skidded off the runway after landing, describing the event using the aviation term 'runway excursion'

The minister directed relevant agencies to work with Enugu Air to determine the cause of the incident

FCT, Abuja - Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed relevant aviation agencies to investigate the runway excursion involving an Enugu Air aircraft at Benin Airport, assuring the public that all passengers and crew members are safe.

The incident occurred after the aircraft landed at Benin Airport on Friday. According to Keyamo, the aircraft skidded off the runway after a successful landing in what is known in aviation as a runway excursion.

Keyamo reacts as an Enugu Air aircraft skidded off the runway after landing. Photo credit: @fkeyamo

Source: Twitter

In a statement shared on his official X account, the minister said there were no casualties.

"I have been duly informed that the incident with Enugu Air yesterday in Benin is that the aircraft skidded off the runway after landing successfully (it is called 'runway excursion' in aviation terminology). Everyone was safe. I have directed all the relevant agencies to work closely with Enugu Air to unravel the cause."

Enugu Air confirms no casualties

Enugu Air also confirmed that all passengers and crew safely disembarked from the aircraft without injuries.

The airline said the aircraft has been secured, while the relevant aviation authorities have been notified in line with established procedures.

It added that an assessment of the aircraft and the circumstances surrounding the occurrence is underway.

Enugu Air further warned that the incident could lead to temporary adjustments to some flight schedules, assuring affected passengers that they would be contacted directly and provided with the necessary assistance.

The airline stressed that the safety of its passengers, crew and operations remains its highest priority and promised to provide further updates through its official communication channels.

Enugu Air incident: Man commends pilot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an Enugu Air aircraft ran off the runway at Benin Airport on Thursday after arriving on a flight from Lagos.

The incident caused panic among family members who had gathered to receive passengers, and some of them rushed travellers to hospital.

Source: Legit.ng