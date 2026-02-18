Thunderbolts* assembled some of the most intriguing characters in the Marvel Universe. With salaries that ranged from $200,000 to $3 million and net worths spanning between $1 million and $250 million, the Thunderbolts cast salaries reveal a rewarding pay structure, fitting for a major box office film.

How much are the Thunderbolts* cast's salaries?

In compiling and ranking salaries and net worths of the Thunderbolts* cast, we used recorded industry estimates, acknowledging that these figures may not reflect final audited financial data, including bonuses. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, FandomWire, PrestigeOnline, The Direct, and The Sun.

Actor Salary Net worth Julia Louis-Dreyfus $3 million $250 million Florence Pugh $2 million $8 million Sebastian Stan $2 million $8 million David Harbour $2 million $6 million Lewis Pullman $1 million $5 million Wyatt Russell $700,000 $12 million Hannah John-Kamen $400,000 $1 million—$3 million Geraldine Viswanathan $200,000 $1 million—$3 million

8. Geraldine Viswanathan ($200,000)

Geraldine Viswanathan in character in a scene from the MCU film Thunderbolts*. Photo: @tearra58

Source: Twitter

Full name : Geraldine Indira Viswanathan

: Geraldine Indira Viswanathan Date of birth : 20 June 1995

: 20 June 1995 Age : 30 years as of February 2026

: 30 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Newcastle, Australia

: Newcastle, Australia Profession: Actress

Before appearing in Thunderbolts*, Geraldine gained global acclaim for her roles in Oh, Hi!, The Package, You're Cordially Invited, BoJack Horseman, and Blockers. As per Prestige Online, she earned about $200,000 from the film. The report alleges that she has a net worth of approximately $1 million to $3 million.

7. Hannah John-Kamen ($400,000)

Hannah John-Kamen pictured in costume as the Ghost, in the 2018 Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp. Photo: @NexusPointNews

Source: Twitter

Full name : Hannah Dominique John-Kamen

: Hannah Dominique John-Kamen Date of birth : 7 September 1989

: 7 September 1989 Age : 36 years as of February 2026

: 36 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Anlaby, United Kingdom

: Anlaby, United Kingdom Profession: Actress

Hannah John-Kamen played Ava Starr, or Ghost, in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts*. According to FandomWire, she received a $400,000 salary from the latter.

The actress who has appeared in Game of Thrones, Black Mirror, Killjoys, The Stranger, Resident Evil, Ready Player One, and Tomb Raider has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $3 million, as per FandomWire.

6. Wyatt Russell ($700,000)

Wyatt Russell as the character John Walker, who temporarily assumed the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Photo: @Daredevil Hell's KitchenPosting

Source: Facebook

Full name : Wyatt Hawn Russell

: Wyatt Hawn Russell Date of birth : 10 July 1986

: 10 July 1986 Age : 39 years as of February 2026

: 39 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, former professional ice hockey player

Wyatt Russell's salary in Thunderbolts* is alleged to be $700,000, as per Prestige Online. In the film, the former ice hockey goaltender portrays John Walker, or US Agent, a supersoldier turned mercenary.

He has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born to actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, his wealth comes from having a legacy acting family. In addition to having a successful athletic career, Russell has appeared in several box office films, including Overlord, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and 22 Jump Street, among others.

5. Lewis Pullman ($1 million)

Lewis Pullman, pictured in a still playing Bob Reynolds or The Sentry in the Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts*. Photo: @tbolts_news

Source: Twitter

Full name : Lewis James Pullman

: Lewis James Pullman Date of birth : 29 January 1993

: 29 January 1993 Age : 33 years as of 2026

: 33 years as of 2026 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor

According to Prestige Online and FandomWire, Lewis Pullman, whose net worth is alleged to be $5 million, received about $1 million in compensation from Thunderbolts*. In the film, he plays Robert 'Bob' Reynolds, who takes on conflicting personalities as one of the MCU's villains, The Void, and a benevolent hero, Sentry.

Born to veteran actor Bill Pullman, Lewis's family ties have played a role in his success in Hollywood. He has played various roles in films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Avengers: Doomsday, Salem's Lot, Catch-22, and The Testament of Ann Lee.

4. David Harbour ($2 million)

David Harbour pictured in a film still as the Red Guardian or Alexei Shostakov. Photo: @MarvelCinematicUniverse

Source: Twitter

Full name : David Kenneth Harbour

: David Kenneth Harbour Date of birth : 10 April 1975

: 10 April 1975 Age : 50 years as of February 2026

: 50 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Constanța, Romania

: Constanța, Romania Profession: Actor

David Harbour plays the Red Guardian, a mutant hero who acts as a Captain America-like supersoldier in Thunderbolts*. According to FandomWire, he received a $2 million salary from the 2025 MCU film.

David Harbour's net worth is alleged to be $6 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Earnings from earlier roles in Stranger Things, which paid him about $100,000 per episode for the first two seasons and later $350,000, played a role in his net worth.

3. Sebastian Stan ($2 million)

Sebastian Stan pictured in a still playing Bucky Barnes from the 2025 Marvel film Thunderbolts*. Photo: @film.utah.gov

Source: Facebook

Full name : Sebastian Stan

: Sebastian Stan Date of birth : 13 August 1982

: 13 August 1982 Age : 43 years as of February 2026

: 43 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Constanța, Romania

: Constanța, Romania Profession: Actor

As per FandomWire and PrestigeOnline, Sebastian's long journey from a Gossip Girl cast member to Bucky Barnes, or the Winter Soldier in Thunderbolts*, has earned him a $2 million salary. Speaking to Entertainment Online, Stan revealed that his first appearance in the MCU as the Winter Soldier earned him so little that he struggled to pay rent.

Having appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Endgame, in his 9-movie MCU movie deal, his earning power has increased significantly. According to Marca, Sebastian Stan allegedly has a net worth of $8 million.

2. Florence Pugh ($2 million)

Florence Pugh pictured in a still, playing Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Photo: @FilmUpdates

Source: Twitter

Full name : Florence Rose C. M. Pugh

: Florence Rose C. M. Pugh Date of birth : 3 January 1996

: 3 January 1996 Age : 30 years as of 2026

: 30 years as of 2026 Place of birth : Oxford, United Kingdom

: Oxford, United Kingdom Profession: Actress

Florence Pugh appeared in Thunderbolts*, her third MCU movie role after Black Widow and Hawkeye. She is reported to have received the second-highest salary in the film, approximately $2 million, according to Prestige Online and FandomWire.

The actress has appeared in leading roles in Little Women, Midsommar, and other high-grossing films, including Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two. Films such as Don't Worry Darling, which earned her about $700,000, and We Live in Time, which paid her $1 million, have contributed to her alleged net worth of about $8 million.

1. Julia Louis-Dreyfus ($3 million)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus portraying her character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, during a congressional hearing scene in Thunderbolts*. Photo: @ToddSeavey

Source: Twitter

Full name : Julia Scarlett Elizabeth Louis-Dreyfus

: Julia Scarlett Elizabeth Louis-Dreyfus Date of birth : 13 January 1961

: 13 January 1961 Age : 65 years as of 2026

: 65 years as of 2026 Place of birth : Manhattan, New York, United States

: Manhattan, New York, United States Profession: Actress, comedian, producer

According to FandomWire and Prestige Online, Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus earned about $3 million from Thunderbolts*. In the film, she plays a villain character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a role she also held in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

While her earnings for her Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances have yet to be revealed, she is ranked among the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. Her roles in Seinfeld reportedly brought her up to $600,000, while Veep earned her between $250,000 and $500,000. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she has an alleged net worth of about $250 million, the highest among Thunderbolt's cast members.

How much did the Thunderbolts* cast earn?

Various sources report that cast members of the MCU film, Thunderbolts*, earned between $200,000 and $3 million. From SNL cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was paid the most in Thunderbolts*, to the least paid, the film's cast represents some of the most experienced Hollywood actors.

How much money did Thunderbolts* make?

In June 2025, Forbes reported that the film had a global gross income of $378 million, which was generated by approximately $187.3 million in domestic revenue and $190.6 million internationally.

How much was Sebastian Stan paid for Thunderbolts*?

He earned about $2 million for playing Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, in Thunderbolts and received a 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards USA nomination.

How much was Taskmaster paid in Thunderbolts*?

She reportedly earned about $2.7 million for playing Taskmaster in Thunderbolts, although the figure has not been officially confirmed, according to sources such as Prestige Online.

Thunderbolts* cast salaries and net worth reveal how leading stars such as Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan command multimillion-dollar paydays on major productions, while supporting actors like Geraldine Viswanathan earn comparatively lower sums as they expand their profiles.

