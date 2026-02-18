Marvel paydays revealed — Thunderbolts* cast salaries and net worths explained
Thunderbolts* assembled some of the most intriguing characters in the Marvel Universe. With salaries that ranged from $200,000 to $3 million and net worths spanning between $1 million and $250 million, the Thunderbolts cast salaries reveal a rewarding pay structure, fitting for a major box office film.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How much are the Thunderbolts* cast's salaries?
- How much did the Thunderbolts* cast earn?
- How much money did Thunderbolts* make?
- How much was Sebastian Stan paid for Thunderbolts*?
- How much was Taskmaster paid in Thunderbolts*?
Key takeaways
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus is reportedly the highest-earning Thunderbolts* cast member with a $3 million salary.
- Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour made $2 million in their roles in the film.
- Cast members with the lowest salaries are Geraldine Viswanathan and Hannah John-Kamen, who received about $200,000 and $400,000, respectively.
- The richest Thunderbolts* cast members, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Olga Kurylenko, and Wyatt Russell, have net worths that range between $12 million and $250 million.
- Marvel Studios has not officially released actual financial data, such as cast and crew salaries.
How much are the Thunderbolts* cast's salaries?
In compiling and ranking salaries and net worths of the Thunderbolts* cast, we used recorded industry estimates, acknowledging that these figures may not reflect final audited financial data, including bonuses. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, FandomWire, PrestigeOnline, The Direct, and The Sun.
Actor
Salary
Net worth
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
$3 million
$250 million
Florence Pugh
$2 million
$8 million
Sebastian Stan
$2 million
$8 million
David Harbour
$2 million
$6 million
Lewis Pullman
$1 million
$5 million
Wyatt Russell
$700,000
$12 million
Hannah John-Kamen
$400,000
$1 million—$3 million
Geraldine Viswanathan
$200,000
$1 million—$3 million
8. Geraldine Viswanathan ($200,000)
- Full name: Geraldine Indira Viswanathan
- Date of birth: 20 June 1995
- Age: 30 years as of February 2026
- Place of birth: Newcastle, Australia
- Profession: Actress
Before appearing in Thunderbolts*, Geraldine gained global acclaim for her roles in Oh, Hi!, The Package, You're Cordially Invited, BoJack Horseman, and Blockers. As per Prestige Online, she earned about $200,000 from the film. The report alleges that she has a net worth of approximately $1 million to $3 million.
7. Hannah John-Kamen ($400,000)
- Full name: Hannah Dominique John-Kamen
- Date of birth: 7 September 1989
- Age: 36 years as of February 2026
- Place of birth: Anlaby, United Kingdom
- Profession: Actress
Hannah John-Kamen played Ava Starr, or Ghost, in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts*. According to FandomWire, she received a $400,000 salary from the latter.
The actress who has appeared in Game of Thrones, Black Mirror, Killjoys, The Stranger, Resident Evil, Ready Player One, and Tomb Raider has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $3 million, as per FandomWire.
6. Wyatt Russell ($700,000)
- Full name: Wyatt Hawn Russell
- Date of birth: 10 July 1986
- Age: 39 years as of February 2026
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actor, former professional ice hockey player
Wyatt Russell's salary in Thunderbolts* is alleged to be $700,000, as per Prestige Online. In the film, the former ice hockey goaltender portrays John Walker, or US Agent, a supersoldier turned mercenary.
He has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born to actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, his wealth comes from having a legacy acting family. In addition to having a successful athletic career, Russell has appeared in several box office films, including Overlord, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and 22 Jump Street, among others.
5. Lewis Pullman ($1 million)
- Full name: Lewis James Pullman
- Date of birth: 29 January 1993
- Age: 33 years as of 2026
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actor
According to Prestige Online and FandomWire, Lewis Pullman, whose net worth is alleged to be $5 million, received about $1 million in compensation from Thunderbolts*. In the film, he plays Robert 'Bob' Reynolds, who takes on conflicting personalities as one of the MCU's villains, The Void, and a benevolent hero, Sentry.
Born to veteran actor Bill Pullman, Lewis's family ties have played a role in his success in Hollywood. He has played various roles in films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Avengers: Doomsday, Salem's Lot, Catch-22, and The Testament of Ann Lee.
4. David Harbour ($2 million)
- Full name: David Kenneth Harbour
- Date of birth: 10 April 1975
- Age: 50 years as of February 2026
- Place of birth: Constanța, Romania
- Profession: Actor
David Harbour plays the Red Guardian, a mutant hero who acts as a Captain America-like supersoldier in Thunderbolts*. According to FandomWire, he received a $2 million salary from the 2025 MCU film.
David Harbour's net worth is alleged to be $6 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Earnings from earlier roles in Stranger Things, which paid him about $100,000 per episode for the first two seasons and later $350,000, played a role in his net worth.
3. Sebastian Stan ($2 million)
- Full name: Sebastian Stan
- Date of birth: 13 August 1982
- Age: 43 years as of February 2026
- Place of birth: Constanța, Romania
- Profession: Actor
As per FandomWire and PrestigeOnline, Sebastian's long journey from a Gossip Girl cast member to Bucky Barnes, or the Winter Soldier in Thunderbolts*, has earned him a $2 million salary. Speaking to Entertainment Online, Stan revealed that his first appearance in the MCU as the Winter Soldier earned him so little that he struggled to pay rent.
Having appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Endgame, in his 9-movie MCU movie deal, his earning power has increased significantly. According to Marca, Sebastian Stan allegedly has a net worth of $8 million.
2. Florence Pugh ($2 million)
- Full name: Florence Rose C. M. Pugh
- Date of birth: 3 January 1996
- Age: 30 years as of 2026
- Place of birth: Oxford, United Kingdom
- Profession: Actress
Florence Pugh appeared in Thunderbolts*, her third MCU movie role after Black Widow and Hawkeye. She is reported to have received the second-highest salary in the film, approximately $2 million, according to Prestige Online and FandomWire.
The actress has appeared in leading roles in Little Women, Midsommar, and other high-grossing films, including Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two. Films such as Don't Worry Darling, which earned her about $700,000, and We Live in Time, which paid her $1 million, have contributed to her alleged net worth of about $8 million.
1. Julia Louis-Dreyfus ($3 million)
- Full name: Julia Scarlett Elizabeth Louis-Dreyfus
- Date of birth: 13 January 1961
- Age: 65 years as of 2026
- Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States
- Profession: Actress, comedian, producer
According to FandomWire and Prestige Online, Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus earned about $3 million from Thunderbolts*. In the film, she plays a villain character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a role she also held in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
While her earnings for her Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances have yet to be revealed, she is ranked among the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. Her roles in Seinfeld reportedly brought her up to $600,000, while Veep earned her between $250,000 and $500,000. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she has an alleged net worth of about $250 million, the highest among Thunderbolt's cast members.
How much did the Thunderbolts* cast earn?
Various sources report that cast members of the MCU film, Thunderbolts*, earned between $200,000 and $3 million. From SNL cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was paid the most in Thunderbolts*, to the least paid, the film's cast represents some of the most experienced Hollywood actors.
How much money did Thunderbolts* make?
In June 2025, Forbes reported that the film had a global gross income of $378 million, which was generated by approximately $187.3 million in domestic revenue and $190.6 million internationally.
How much was Sebastian Stan paid for Thunderbolts*?
He earned about $2 million for playing Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, in Thunderbolts and received a 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards USA nomination.
How much was Taskmaster paid in Thunderbolts*?
She reportedly earned about $2.7 million for playing Taskmaster in Thunderbolts, although the figure has not been officially confirmed, according to sources such as Prestige Online.
Thunderbolts* cast salaries and net worth reveal how leading stars such as Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan command multimillion-dollar paydays on major productions, while supporting actors like Geraldine Viswanathan earn comparatively lower sums as they expand their profiles.
