Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi Celebrates Special Family Milestone With Indigenous Style Abroad
- Emir of Kano Khalifa Dr Muhammadu Sanusi II flew to London this week for a major family celebration involving one of his sons
- The Dabo dynasty gathered alongside dignitaries and well-wishers to honour academic achievement at a UK university
- The Emir and his children turned heads in stunning northern royal attire during the graduation festivities
The Emir of Kano, Khalifa Dr Muhammadu Sanusi II, marked a proud family moment this week as he joined members of the Kano royal house in London to celebrate his son Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Jnr's graduation from a UK university.
The ceremony drew dignitaries, family friends, and well-wishers who converged to honour the academic milestone and what it represents for the continuity of scholarship within the Dabo dynasty.
Photos from the occasion captured the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor in high spirits, flanked by his wives, children, and close associates.
Royal Fashion on Full Display
The Emir and his children caught attention not just for the occasion itself but for their choice of dress.
The royal family stepped out in striking northern traditional attire, bringing a taste of Kano's rich cultural identity to the British setting.
The graduation is consistent with the Emir's long-standing commitment to education, a cause he has repeatedly championed for young people across Northern Nigeria.
A Family Tradition of Academic Excellence in the UK
This latest celebration is far from an isolated event for the Sanusi family. One of the Emir's sons, Mustapha Sanusi Lamido, previously earned a First Class degree in Economics from the University of Portsmouth on 19 July, a ceremony that the former monarch attended alongside family members and the Emir of Zazzau, HRH Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.
Another son, Adam Lamido Sanusi, also known as Ashraf, has also graduated from both the University of Portsmouth and the University of Manchester in separate ceremonies, with the Emir and his wife present at each occasion.
Watch the video of Sanusi and his family:
Sanusi tackles Tinubu on subsidy removal's gain
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has again been dragged over the removal of the fuel subsidy and the recent trend of borrowing by his administration.
Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, while speaking at an event, questioned why the president has kept borrowing after the removal of the fuel subsidy.
The criticism of the Emir has started generating mixed reactions from some concerned Nigerians, who are also asking questions.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.