Emir of Kano Khalifa Dr Muhammadu Sanusi II flew to London this week for a major family celebration involving one of his sons

The Dabo dynasty gathered alongside dignitaries and well-wishers to honour academic achievement at a UK university

The Emir and his children turned heads in stunning northern royal attire during the graduation festivities

The Emir of Kano, Khalifa Dr Muhammadu Sanusi II, marked a proud family moment this week as he joined members of the Kano royal house in London to celebrate his son Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Jnr's graduation from a UK university.

The ceremony drew dignitaries, family friends, and well-wishers who converged to honour the academic milestone and what it represents for the continuity of scholarship within the Dabo dynasty.

Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi turns heads abroad as he celebrates family achievement. Credit: @ashfrasanusi

Source: Instagram

Photos from the occasion captured the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor in high spirits, flanked by his wives, children, and close associates.

Royal Fashion on Full Display

The Emir and his children caught attention not just for the occasion itself but for their choice of dress.

The royal family stepped out in striking northern traditional attire, bringing a taste of Kano's rich cultural identity to the British setting.

The graduation is consistent with the Emir's long-standing commitment to education, a cause he has repeatedly championed for young people across Northern Nigeria.

A Family Tradition of Academic Excellence in the UK

This latest celebration is far from an isolated event for the Sanusi family. One of the Emir's sons, Mustapha Sanusi Lamido, previously earned a First Class degree in Economics from the University of Portsmouth on 19 July, a ceremony that the former monarch attended alongside family members and the Emir of Zazzau, HRH Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Another son, Adam Lamido Sanusi, also known as Ashraf, has also graduated from both the University of Portsmouth and the University of Manchester in separate ceremonies, with the Emir and his wife present at each occasion.

Watch the video of Sanusi and his family:

Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi celebrates family milestone with regal fashion statement abroad. Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Sanusi tackles Tinubu on subsidy removal's gain

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has again been dragged over the removal of the fuel subsidy and the recent trend of borrowing by his administration.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, while speaking at an event, questioned why the president has kept borrowing after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The criticism of the Emir has started generating mixed reactions from some concerned Nigerians, who are also asking questions.

Source: Legit.ng