The Boys has become one of Amazon Prime’s most successful series, generating over $290 million in streaming revenue and paying its lead actors between $200,000 and $500,000 per episode. Backed by a premium production budget, the show features cast members with varying levels of experience, whose net worths range from $2.5 million to $20 million.

The highest-paid cast members on The Boys.

Key takeaways

Lead actors Anthony Starr and Karl Urban reportedly received the highest salaries on the series, with each earning between $440,000 and $500,000 per season .

reportedly received the highest salaries on the series, with each earning between . Industry estimates suggest that supporting actors may have received about $100,000 per s eason across the show's first five seasons.

may have received about eason across the show's first five seasons. The net worths of the cast members range between $2.5 million and $20 million , while in the film, members of The Seven have a combined net worth of more than $1 billion.

, while in the film, members of The Seven have a combined net worth of more than $1 billion. The richest cast member in the series is Karl Urban, whose net worth is approximately $20 million.

How much are The Boys cast members paid?

In compiling and ranking salaries and net worths of the The Boys cast members, we used recorded industry estimates, acknowledging that these figures may not reflect actual final revenue and compensation. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and TheThings.

Actor Estimated salary per season Net worth Laz Alonso $320,000 $2.5 million Erin Moriarty $360,000 $4 million Jack Quaid $440,000 $4 million Anthony Starr $440,000 $5 million Jessie T. Usher $320,000 $6 million Jeffrey Dean Morgan $200,000 $8 million Karl Urban $350,000–$500,000 $20 million

7. Laz Alonso ($2.5 million)

Laz Alonso pictured in character in his role as Marvin T. Milk or Mother's Milk in the The Boys.

Full name : Lazaro Alonso

: Lazaro Alonso Date of birth : 25 March 1974

: 25 March 1974 Age : 51 years as of February 2026

: 51 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Washington, D.C., United States

: Washington, D.C., United States Profession: Actor

Laz Alonso received about $40,000 per episode ($320,000) in the show's fourth season. In the film, Alonso plays Marvin T. Milk, also known as Mother's Milk, a member of the counter-hero team, The Boys, across all five seasons of the show.

At the time of this writing, his earnings from the rest of the seasons remain largely unknown. His net worth, sourced from his long-running acting career, is alleged to be $2.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. This wealth comes from a long-term acting career playing lead and supporting roles in shows such as LA's Finest alongside Jessica Alba.

6. Erin Moriarty ($4 million)

Erin Moriarty pictured as the character Starlight on The Boys.

Full name : Erin Elair Moriarty

: Erin Elair Moriarty Date of birth : 24 June 1994

: 24 June 1994 Age : 31 years as of February 2026

: 31 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : New York, United States

: New York, United States Profession: Actress

Starlight (Annie January) is a superhero character in The Boys, played by Gen V actress Erin Moriarty. As per Marca, her net worth is approximately $5 million. In the film, the small-town hero who dreamed of becoming a member of The Seven left the faction because of its level of corruption.

The disillusioned superhero is reported to have received a $150,000 salary per episode in The Boys Season 4. Her career includes roles in films such as The Studio, Call of Duty, Captain Fantastic, Jessica Jones, After Dark, and Within.

5. Jack Quaid ($4 million)

Jack Quaid pictured as the character Hughie Campbell for a promo poster for the television series The Boys.

Full name : Jack Henry Quaid

: Jack Henry Quaid Date of birth : 24 April 1992

: 24 April 1992 Age : 33 years as of February 2026

: 33 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor

Despite being human, Hugh 'Hughie' Campbell spent his entire childhood idolising the Supes. Later, he joins The Boys after his girlfriend, Robin, was killed by A-Train. He received about $55,000 per episode ($440,000).

Jack Quaid's net worth has been reported to be approximately $4 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Being the son of veteran Hollywood actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, Jack Quaid has established a successful acting career. He acknowledges the role his parents have had in his success. Speaking to The Daily Beast, he admitted it without dismissing his work ethic.

People have called me a “nepo baby.” I’m inclined to agree. I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that’s more than half the battle. I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it’s just not for a lot of actors. And I’ve just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door.

4. Antony Starr ($5 million)

Homelander, played by actor Antony Starr, in the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys.

Full name : Antony Starr

: Antony Starr Date of birth : 25 October 1975

: 25 October 1975 Age : 50 years as of February 2026

: 50 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Wellington, New Zealand

: Wellington, New Zealand Profession: Actor

Homelander carries a large role in the series, The Boys. Played by New Zealand actor, Antony Starr, he portrays a sociopathic leader of the Supes (The Seven) and the primary protagonist in the series. His salary on the show is reported to be $440,000.

In the film, Homelander received 1% of merchandising profits alongside Queen Maeve and Black Noir, and as the most valuable assets of Vought, the superheroes have a net worth of about a billion dollars. As per IMDb and Celebrity Net Worth, at the time of this writing, Antony Starr's actual net worth is approximately between $2 million and $5 million.

3. Jessie T. Usher ($6 million)

Jessie T. Usher pictured as A-Train, also known as Reggie Miller from the The Boys.

Full name : Jessie Thezeire Usher Jr.

: Jessie Thezeire Usher Jr. Date of birth : 29 February 1992

: 29 February 1992 Age : 33 years as of 2026

: 33 years as of 2026 Place of birth : Maryland, United States

: Maryland, United States Profession: Actor, producer, writer

Jessie T. Usher plays the role of a superhero and a member of The Seven. He is reported to have received a salary of about $40,000 per episode ($320,000) in season 4.

Usher broke onto the scene, playing Lyle Hugginson in Cartoon Network's Level Up in 2011. Since then, he has accrued a net worth of $4 million, playing lead and supporting roles. Some of the films he is known for include MacGyver, Ride, Shaft, Survivor's Remorse, Almost Christmas, and Independence Day: Resurgence, among others.

2. Jeffrey Dean Morgan ($8 million)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan pictured for a promo picture as his charcter, Joe Kessler, in The Boys.

Full name : Jeffrey Dean Morgan

: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Date of birth : 22 April 1966

: 22 April 1966 Age : 59 years as of February 2026

: 59 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Seattle, Washington, United States

: Seattle, Washington, United States Profession: Actor, director, TV host

Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays Joe Kessler, a former CIA operative and friend to Billy Butcher. The Walking Dead actor joined The Boys in its fourth season and is reported to have received a $200,000 paycheck. Other sources, such as Finance Monthly, suggest that he may have received between $200,000 and $400,000 per episode.

The actor who almost joined the One Tree Hill cast has had more than 20 years in the acting field. Dean has played lead and supporting roles in hit films and TV series such as Grey's Anatomy, The Good Wife, Supernatural, The Resident, ER, The Practice, CSI, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. This long and successful career has contributed to his $8 million net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

1. Karl Urban ($20 million)

Karl Urban in his role as Billy Butcher from the television series The Boys.

Full name : Karl-Heinz Urban

: Karl-Heinz Urban Date of birth : 7 June 1972

: 7 June 1972 Age : 53 years as of February 2026

: 53 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Wellington, New Zealand

: Wellington, New Zealand Profession: Actor

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Karl Urban has a net worth of $20 million, making him the richest actor in the television series. As the lead actor and protagonist determined to defeat Homelander and Vought, Urban receives one of the highest salaries per episode. He reportedly takes home between $350,000 and $500,000 in season 4.

Who is the richest member of The Boys?

Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, is the richest The Boys cast member with an estimated net worth of $20 million. He has an extensive acting career, which includes major franchises like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Star Trek, and Dredd, which established his financial status long before The Boys premiered.

What was the budget of The Boys?

The five-part film series had a reported production budget of approximately $11.2 million per episode. As Parrot Analytics' most in-demand superhero series in the world, The Boys has brought home over $290 million in global streaming revenue and delivered $873,307 in total domestic video sales.

Knowing how much cast members of The Boys are paid gives fans an appreciation for the film production quality and talent engagement. Its lead actors, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, and Karl Urban, reportedly received the highest compensation and also have the highest net worths.

