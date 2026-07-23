Eintracht Frankfurt picked Jay Jay Okocha as the headline figure for their 2026/27 away kit unveiling campaign titled 'Never gone. Always Eintracht.'

The Super Eagles legend spent four seasons at the German club from 1992 to 1996, scoring 18 league goals in 90 appearances

The kit launch video sparked a wave of pride among Nigerian football fans, with tributes flooding the comment sections across social media

Eintracht Frankfurt have brought back Nigerian football icon Austin Jay-Jay Okocha to front their official away jersey launch for the 2026/27 season, with the 52-year-old appearing as the main figurehead and voiceover talent in the club's promotional campaign.

The German Bundesliga side released the campaign, titled "Never gone. Always Eintracht. The official Away Jersey 2026/27!", across their social media platforms, honouring the club's heritage by restoring the iconic eagle crest that featured on their kits during the 1980s and 1990s.

German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt has launched their away kit for the 2026.27 football season. Photo credit: Eintracht Frankfurt

Source: UGC

The launch video, posted on X, drew an immediate and enthusiastic response from fans in both Nigeria and Germany, with comment sections quickly filling with tributes to the former Super Eagles captain.

Okocha's Frankfurt legacy revisited

Okocha spent four memorable seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt between 1992 and 1996, establishing himself as one of the most exciting players in the Bundesliga.

The Nigerian midfielder made 90 league appearances for the German club, scoring 18 goals, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in a high-profile transfer.

Okocha's time in Frankfurt is best remembered for a dazzling dribbling goal past Oliver Kahn in 1993, a moment the club's new campaign directly references to stir nostalgia among supporters.

According to Eintracht Frankfurt's official website, the 2026/27 away strip, manufactured by Adidas, features a white base, tonal vertical stripes, black accents, and the classic Adidas Trefoil logo, blending modern high-performance materials with design elements drawn from the club's earlier decades.

Okocha was also recently recognised by FIFA ahead of his appearance in the Frankfurt campaign.

Fans react to the launch

The video quickly generated conversation across Nigerian football circles.

Supporters described Okocha as the country's greatest football export,.

One comment read:

"JJ Okocha - Nigeria's biggest export in football. No one comes close."

Others added:

"Nobody get motion reach this egbon" and "A man so good they named him twice!"

The reception underlines the enduring affection Nigerian fans hold for Okocha, whose technical brilliance during his playing career earned him a reputation that has outlasted his retirement by decades.

Okocha awarded special 1998 MOTM award

In another development, Legit.ng reported facts about Jay-Jay Okocha's recent recognition with a FIFA-backed award for his outstanding performance in Nigeria's 3-2 victory against Spain during the 1998 World Cup.

This accolade commemorates a display that, despite no goals or assists, remains one of the finest individual performances by an African player on the global stage.

Source: Legit.ng