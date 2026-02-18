Who is the richest actor in The Rookie cast? A look at net worths and paychecks
Jenna Dewan is the richest actor in The Rookie cast with an estimated $30 million net worth, while Nathan Fillion earns the highest per-episode salary at about $100,000. Supporting actors, including Shawn Ashmore, Melissa O’Neil, and Richard T. Jones, have net worths ranging from $3 million to $4 million, reflecting the success of the hit series.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The Rookie cast ranked by net worth and earnings
- Who is the highest-paid actor on The Rookie?
- How much do The Rookie actors get paid per episode?
- What is Eric Winter’s salary per episode?
- Is The Rookie a hit or a flop?
Key takeaways
- As of 2026, Jenna Dewan is the richest actor in The Rookie cast, with an estimated net worth of $30 million.
- Nathan Fillion earns the highest per-episode salary, estimated at $100,000, and has a net worth of about $20 million.
- Several supporting actors, including Eric Winter and Melissa O’Neil, reportedly earn between $60,000 and $100,000 per episode.
The Rookie cast ranked by net worth and earnings
In compiling and ranking net worths and salaries of The Rookie cast, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance publications, including Celebrity Net Worth.
Actor
Estimated net worth
Salary per episode
Tru Valentino
$100,000
$40,000
Lisseth Chavez
$750,000
$45,000
Shawn Ashmore
$3 million
$50,000
Melissa O’Neil
$4 million
$60,000
Richard T. Jones
$4 million
$70,000
Alyssa Diaz
$5 million
$60,000
Mekia Cox
$5 million
$60,000 – $80,000
Eric Winter
$7 million
$65,000
Nathan Fillion
$20 million
$100,000
Jenna Dewan
$30 million
$70,000
10. Tru Valentino ($100,000)
- Full name: Truman "Tru" Valentino
- Date of birth: 8 December 1989
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tru Valentino has an estimated net worth of $100,000. He played Officer Aaron Thorsen on The Rookie from seasons 4 to 6, reportedly earning approximately $40,000 per episode. He joined the show as a recurring guest in Season 4 and was promoted to the main cast for Seasons 5 and 6. While he exited the main cast before Season 7, he returned as a guest star in Season 8.
Before starring in The Rookie, Tru Valentino was a standout performer in The Groundlings sketch comedy troupe and a prolific voice actor for shows like Fast & Furious: Spy Racers.
9. Lisseth Chavez ($750,000)
- Full name: Lisseth Chavez
- Date of birth: 25 May 1989
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: United States
Lisseth Chavez has an estimated net worth of approximately $750,000 and earns an estimated $45,000 per episode for her role as Officer Celina Juarez. Chavez joined the series in Season 5 as a recurring guest star and was promoted to a series regular for Season 6.
Before The Rookie, the famous Hispanic actress held series regular roles on Chicago P.D. and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. She has generated consistent income through multiple-episode arcs on high-profile series like Station 19, The Fosters, and The OA.
8. Shawn Ashmore ($3 million)
- Full name: Shawn Robert Ashmore
- Date of birth: 7 October 1979
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Richmond, Canada
Shawn Ashmore has an estimated net worth of $3 million and earns approximately $50,000 per episode for his role as attorney Wesley Evers in The Rookie. After appearing as a recurring guest in the first two seasons, he was promoted to a series regular in Season 3.
Ashmore gained international recognition for his role as Bobby Drake/Iceman in the blockbuster X-Men film series. Beyond The Rookie, he has held starring roles in The Following, The Boys, and the cult-classic series Animorphs.
7. Melissa O’Neil ($4 million)
- Full name: Melissa O'Neil
- Date of birth: 12 July 1988
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Calgary, Canada
As of 2026, Melissa O'Neil’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth is primarily derived from her successful career transition from music to television. She earns approximately $60,000 per episode for her role as Officer Lucy Chen on The Rookie.
Before The Rookie, Melissa O’Neil held the lead role of Two/Portia Lin on the Syfy series Dark Matter for three seasons (2015–2017). She gained national fame as the winner of Canadian Idol (Season 3) in 2005, becoming the first female and youngest winner in the show's history.
6. Richard T. Jones ($4 million)
- Full name: Richard Timothy Jones
- Date of birth:16 January 1972
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Kobe, Hyogo, Japan
Richard T. Jones has an estimated net worth of about $4 million, earned through more than three decades in television and film. He earns approximately $70,000 per episode for his role as Sergeant Wade Grey on the ABC series The Rookie.
Before joining The Rookie in 2018, Jones held major roles in series like Judging Amy, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and Hawaii Five-0. He has also appeared in several commercially successful films, including Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? franchise, Godzilla (2014), and The Wood.
5. Alyssa Diaz ($5 million)
- Full name: Alyssa Elaine Diaz
- Date of birth: 7 September 1985
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Northridge, Los Angeles, California, United States
According to Just Jared, Alyssa Diaz, who plays Angela Lopez on The Rookie, has an estimated net worth of $5 million. She reportedly earns approximately $60,000 per episode.
She has been a main cast member since the show began in 2018. Before The Rookie, she gained financial stability through significant roles in As the World Turns, Army Wives, and Ray Donovan. She starred as a series regular in the CBS drama Zoo and appeared in the Netflix hit Narcos: Mexico.
4. Mekia Cox ($5 million)
- Full name: Mekia Cox
- Date of birth:18 November 1981
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Saint Croix, United States
As of 2026, Mekia Cox’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million. Her financial standing is attributed to her thriving career as an actress, dancer, and singer, with over 30 years in the entertainment industry.
For her role in The Rookie, Cox earns between $60,000 and $80,000 per episode. Before joining The Rookie in Season 2, Cox held prominent roles in several major series, including Chicago Med and Once Upon a Time. She is also the co-owner of 42 Seven Productions.
3. Eric Winter ($7 million)
- Full name: Eric Barrett Winter
- Date of birth: 17 July 1976
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: La Mirada, California, United States
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eric Winter has an estimated net worth of $7 million, combined with his wife’s, built through his television career and various business ventures. He reportedly earns approximately $65,000 per episode for his role as Tim Bradford on The Rookie.
In addition to The Rookie, Eric earned substantial income from major roles in Days of Our Lives (as Rex Brady), The Mentalist (Craig O'Laughlin), and Witches of East End (Dash Gardiner). He is the co-founder of Palm Republic, a premium rum brand launched in 2024.
2. Nathan Fillion ($20 million)
- Full name: Nathan Christopher Fillion
- Date of birth: 27 March 1971
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Edmonton, Canada
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Nathan Fillion’s net worth is estimated at $20 million, built over decades of television work, including Castle and Firefly, as well as extensive voice acting in franchises like Halo and Destiny. As documented by FandomWire, he reportedly earns $100,000 per episode for her lead role as John Nolan in The Rookie. He also serves as an executive producer of the show.
Besides The Rookie, Nathan Fillion has secured high-profile roles in the DC Universe, reportedly earning $400,000 for a supporting role in James Gunn's Superman.
1. Jenna Dewan ($30 million)
- Full name: Jenna Lee Dewan
- Date of birth: 3 December 1980
- Age: 45 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, United States
Jenna Dewan is often cited as the richest regular cast member of The Rookie, with an estimated net worth of around $30 million. Her wealth comes from a long career as an actress, dancer, and producer.
The brunette actress reportedly earns an estimated salary of $70,000 per episode for her role as firefighter Bailey Nune. Outside the show, she has appeared in series such as Witches of East End, Supergirl, and American Horror Story, and hosted NBC’s World of Dance.
Who is the highest-paid actor on The Rookie?
Actor Nathan Fillion is the highest-paid actor on the series. His salary is reported to be approximately $100,000 per episode.
How much do The Rookie actors get paid per episode?
The main cast members of The Rookie earn between $40,000 and $100,000 per episode.
What is Eric Winter’s salary per episode?
Eric Winter earns approximately $65,000 per episode for his role as Sergeant Tim Bradford on the ABC drama series The Rookie.
Is The Rookie a hit or a flop?
The Rookie is considered a major hit for ABC.
Jenna Dewan is widely reported as the richest member of The Rookie cast, with an estimated net worth of $30 million, surpassing series lead Nathan Fillion. However, Fillion remains the highest-paid on-set, reportedly earning $100,000 per episode due to his dual role as the show’s star and executive producer.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com