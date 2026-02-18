Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Who is the richest actor in The Rookie cast? A look at net worths and paychecks
TV Shows

Who is the richest actor in The Rookie cast? A look at net worths and paychecks

by  Night Mongina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
8 min read

Jenna Dewan is the richest actor in The Rookie cast with an estimated $30 million net worth, while Nathan Fillion earns the highest per-episode salary at about $100,000. Supporting actors, including Shawn Ashmore, Melissa O’Neil, and Richard T. Jones, have net worths ranging from $3 million to $4 million, reflecting the success of the hit series.

Jenna Dewan, Nathan Fillion and Eric Winter.
Jenna Dewan (L), Nathan Fillion (C), Eric Winter (R) are the top richest actors in The Rookie cast. Photo: Kevin Winter, Leon Bennett, Michael Simon (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • As of 2026, Jenna Dewan is the richest actor in The Rookie cast, with an estimated net worth of $30 million.
  • Nathan Fillion earns the highest per-episode salary, estimated at $100,000, and has a net worth of about $20 million.
  • Several supporting actors, including Eric Winter and Melissa O’Neil, reportedly earn between $60,000 and $100,000 per episode.

The Rookie cast ranked by net worth and earnings

In compiling and ranking net worths and salaries of The Rookie cast, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance publications, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Read also

Who has the highest net worth in The White Lotus Season 3 cast? A detailed ranking

Actor

Estimated net worth

Salary per episode

Tru Valentino

$100,000

$40,000

Lisseth Chavez

$750,000

$45,000

Shawn Ashmore

$3 million

$50,000

Melissa O’Neil

$4 million

$60,000

Richard T. Jones

$4 million

$70,000

Alyssa Diaz

$5 million

$60,000

Mekia Cox

$5 million

$60,000 – $80,000

Eric Winter

$7 million

$65,000

Nathan Fillion

$20 million

$100,000

Jenna Dewan

$30 million

$70,000

10. Tru Valentino ($100,000)

Tru Valentino in Pasadena, California.
Tru Valentino at The Rose Bowl on 25 September 2025 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Truman "Tru" Valentino
  • Date of birth: 8 December 1989
  • Age: 36 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tru Valentino has an estimated net worth of $100,000. He played Officer Aaron Thorsen on The Rookie from seasons 4 to 6, reportedly earning approximately $40,000 per episode. He joined the show as a recurring guest in Season 4 and was promoted to the main cast for Seasons 5 and 6. While he exited the main cast before Season 7, he returned as a guest star in Season 8.

Before starring in The Rookie, Tru Valentino was a standout performer in The Groundlings sketch comedy troupe and a prolific voice actor for shows like Fast & Furious: Spy Racers.

9. Lisseth Chavez ($750,000)

Lisseth Chavez in Los Angeles, California
Lisseth Chavez at the Linwood Dunn Theater on 23 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lisseth Chavez
  • Date of birth: 25 May 1989
  • Age: 36 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: United States

Read also

How much did the Severance cast get paid? The salaries and net worths of the cast

Lisseth Chavez has an estimated net worth of approximately $750,000 and earns an estimated $45,000 per episode for her role as Officer Celina Juarez. Chavez joined the series in Season 5 as a recurring guest star and was promoted to a series regular for Season 6.

Before The Rookie, the famous Hispanic actress held series regular roles on Chicago P.D. and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. She has generated consistent income through multiple-episode arcs on high-profile series like Station 19, The Fosters, and The OA.

8. Shawn Ashmore ($3 million)

Shawn Ashmore in New York, New York.
Shawn Ashmore at the Disney 2025 Upfront Red Carpet held at North Javits Center on 13 May 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Shawn Robert Ashmore
  • Date of birth: 7 October 1979
  • Age: 46 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Richmond, Canada

Shawn Ashmore has an estimated net worth of $3 million and earns approximately $50,000 per episode for his role as attorney Wesley Evers in The Rookie. After appearing as a recurring guest in the first two seasons, he was promoted to a series regular in Season 3.

Ashmore gained international recognition for his role as Bobby Drake/Iceman in the blockbuster X-Men film series. Beyond The Rookie, he has held starring roles in The Following, The Boys, and the cult-classic series Animorphs.

Read also

Who is the highest-paid actor in the Ginny & Georgia cast? Net worth and salaries revealed

7. Melissa O’Neil ($4 million)

Melissa O'Neil in West Hollywood, California.
Melissa O'Neil at Cecconi's West Hollywood on 5 September 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Monica Schipper
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Melissa O'Neil
  • Date of birth: 12 July 1988
  • Age: 37 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Calgary, Canada

As of 2026, Melissa O'Neil’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth is primarily derived from her successful career transition from music to television. She earns approximately $60,000 per episode for her role as Officer Lucy Chen on The Rookie.

Before The Rookie, Melissa O’Neil held the lead role of Two/Portia Lin on the Syfy series Dark Matter for three seasons (2015–2017). She gained national fame as the winner of Canadian Idol (Season 3) in 2005, becoming the first female and youngest winner in the show's history.

6. Richard T. Jones ($4 million)

Richard T. Jones in New York, New York.
Richard T. Jones at North Javits Center on 13 May 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Richard Timothy Jones
  • Date of birth:16 January 1972
  • Age: 54 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Kobe, Hyogo, Japan

Read also

How fame, DJ gigs, and businesses shaped the Jersey Shore cast's net worth

Richard T. Jones has an estimated net worth of about $4 million, earned through more than three decades in television and film. He earns approximately $70,000 per episode for his role as Sergeant Wade Grey on the ABC series The Rookie.

Before joining The Rookie in 2018, Jones held major roles in series like Judging Amy, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and Hawaii Five-0. He has also appeared in several commercially successful films, including Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? franchise, Godzilla (2014), and The Wood.

5. Alyssa Diaz ($5 million)

Alyssa Diaz in New York City.
Alyssa Diaz at the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on 13 May 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Alyssa Elaine Diaz
  • Date of birth: 7 September 1985
  • Age: 40 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Northridge, Los Angeles, California, United States

According to Just Jared, Alyssa Diaz, who plays Angela Lopez on The Rookie, has an estimated net worth of $5 million. She reportedly earns approximately $60,000 per episode.

She has been a main cast member since the show began in 2018. Before The Rookie, she gained financial stability through significant roles in As the World Turns, Army Wives, and Ray Donovan. She starred as a series regular in the CBS drama Zoo and appeared in the Netflix hit Narcos: Mexico.

Read also

Private jets vs brand deals — ranking the Bubai Bling cast by net worth

4. Mekia Cox ($5 million)

Mekia Cox in West Hollywood, California.
Mekia Cox at Cecconi's on 5 September 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: JC Olivera
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Mekia Cox
  • Date of birth:18 November 1981
  • Age: 44 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Saint Croix, United States

As of 2026, Mekia Cox’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million. Her financial standing is attributed to her thriving career as an actress, dancer, and singer, with over 30 years in the entertainment industry.

For her role in The Rookie, Cox earns between $60,000 and $80,000 per episode. Before joining The Rookie in Season 2, Cox held prominent roles in several major series, including Chicago Med and Once Upon a Time. She is also the co-owner of 42 Seven Productions.

3. Eric Winter ($7 million)

Eric Winter pose in San Diego, California.
Eric Winter pose at San Diego Convention Center on 27 July 2024 in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Eric Barrett Winter
  • Date of birth: 17 July 1976
  • Age: 49 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: La Mirada, California, United States

Read also

Wilmer Valderrama's net worth — From Fez on "That '70s Show" to a Hollywood career

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eric Winter has an estimated net worth of $7 million, combined with his wife’s, built through his television career and various business ventures. He reportedly earns approximately $65,000 per episode for his role as Tim Bradford on The Rookie.

In addition to The Rookie, Eric earned substantial income from major roles in Days of Our Lives (as Rex Brady), The Mentalist (Craig O'Laughlin), and Witches of East End (Dash Gardiner). He is the co-founder of Palm Republic, a premium rum brand launched in 2024.

2. Nathan Fillion ($20 million)

Nathan Fillion in San Diego, California.
Nathan Fillion at Hilton Bayfront on 26 July 2025 in San Diego, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Nathan Christopher Fillion
  • Date of birth: 27 March 1971
  • Age: 54 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Edmonton, Canada

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Nathan Fillion’s net worth is estimated at $20 million, built over decades of television work, including Castle and Firefly, as well as extensive voice acting in franchises like Halo and Destiny. As documented by FandomWire, he reportedly earns $100,000 per episode for her lead role as John Nolan in The Rookie. He also serves as an executive producer of the show.

Read also

Numilk's Shark Tank journey, from pitch to production reality

Besides The Rookie, Nathan Fillion has secured high-profile roles in the DC Universe, reportedly earning $400,000 for a supporting role in James Gunn's Superman.

1. Jenna Dewan ($30 million)

Jenna Dewan in Beverly Hills, California.
Jenna Dewan at the Beverly Hills Hotel on 29 October 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jenna Lee Dewan
  • Date of birth: 3 December 1980
  • Age: 45 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, United States

Jenna Dewan is often cited as the richest regular cast member of The Rookie, with an estimated net worth of around $30 million. Her wealth comes from a long career as an actress, dancer, and producer.

The brunette actress reportedly earns an estimated salary of $70,000 per episode for her role as firefighter Bailey Nune. Outside the show, she has appeared in series such as Witches of East End, Supergirl, and American Horror Story, and hosted NBC’s World of Dance.

Who is the highest-paid actor on The Rookie?

Actor Nathan Fillion is the highest-paid actor on the series. His salary is reported to be approximately $100,000 per episode.

Read also

Danny Go's net worth and story, from small creations to a children's media empire

How much do The Rookie actors get paid per episode?

The main cast members of The Rookie earn between $40,000 and $100,000 per episode.

What is Eric Winter’s salary per episode?

Eric Winter earns approximately $65,000 per episode for his role as Sergeant Tim Bradford on the ABC drama series The Rookie.

Is The Rookie a hit or a flop?

The Rookie is considered a major hit for ABC.

Jenna Dewan is widely reported as the richest member of The Rookie cast, with an estimated net worth of $30 million, surpassing series lead Nathan Fillion. However, Fillion remains the highest-paid on-set, reportedly earning $100,000 per episode due to his dual role as the show’s star and executive producer.

Legit.ng recently published an article exploring the net worth of the Jersey Shore cast. The reality TV series not only brought the participants global fame but also provided opportunities to grow their careers beyond television. Alongside popularity, the show has earned them significant salaries and lucrative endorsements.

The cast includes DJ Pauly D, Snooki, JWoww, and Vinny Guadagnino, with DJ Pauly D regarded as the wealthiest member, boasting an alleged net worth of $20 million. Read on to discover the cast members’ sources of income and how they rank in terms of wealth.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Night Mongina avatar

Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com

Tags:
USAHollywood
Hot:
Local government Touching love messages Nigeria dr congo tv stations Amy sherrill Bridget lancaster