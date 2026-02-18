Who is the richest actor in The Rookie cast? A look at net worths and paychecks

Jenna Dewan is the richest actor in The Rookie cast with an estimated $30 million net worth, while Nathan Fillion earns the highest per-episode salary at about $100,000. Supporting actors, including Shawn Ashmore, Melissa O’Neil, and Richard T. Jones, have net worths ranging from $3 million to $4 million, reflecting the success of the hit series.

Jenna Dewan (L), Nathan Fillion (C), Eric Winter (R) are the top richest actors in The Rookie cast. Photo: Kevin Winter, Leon Bennett, Michael Simon (modified by author)

Key takeaways

As of 2026, Jenna Dewan is the richest actor in The Rookie cast, with an estimated net worth of $30 million.

cast, with an estimated net worth of $30 million. Nathan Fillion earns the highest per-episode salary , estimated at $100,000 , and has a net worth of about $20 million.

earns the , estimated at , and has a net worth of about Several supporting actors, including Eric Winter and Melissa O’Neil, reportedly earn between $60,000 and $100,000 per episode.

The Rookie cast ranked by net worth and earnings

In compiling and ranking net worths and salaries of The Rookie cast, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance publications, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Actor Estimated net worth Salary per episode Tru Valentino $100,000 $40,000 Lisseth Chavez $750,000 $45,000 Shawn Ashmore $3 million $50,000 Melissa O’Neil $4 million $60,000 Richard T. Jones $4 million $70,000 Alyssa Diaz $5 million $60,000 Mekia Cox $5 million $60,000 – $80,000 Eric Winter $7 million $65,000 Nathan Fillion $20 million $100,000 Jenna Dewan $30 million $70,000

10. Tru Valentino ($100,000)

Tru Valentino at The Rose Bowl on 25 September 2025 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name : Truman "Tru" Valentino

: Truman "Tru" Valentino Date of birth : 8 December 1989

: 8 December 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of 2026)

: 36 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tru Valentino has an estimated net worth of $100,000. He played Officer Aaron Thorsen on The Rookie from seasons 4 to 6, reportedly earning approximately $40,000 per episode. He joined the show as a recurring guest in Season 4 and was promoted to the main cast for Seasons 5 and 6. While he exited the main cast before Season 7, he returned as a guest star in Season 8.

Before starring in The Rookie, Tru Valentino was a standout performer in The Groundlings sketch comedy troupe and a prolific voice actor for shows like Fast & Furious: Spy Racers.

9. Lisseth Chavez ($750,000)

Lisseth Chavez at the Linwood Dunn Theater on 23 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name : Lisseth Chavez

: Lisseth Chavez Date of birth : 25 May 1989

: 25 May 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of 2026)

: 36 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: United States

Lisseth Chavez has an estimated net worth of approximately $750,000 and earns an estimated $45,000 per episode for her role as Officer Celina Juarez. Chavez joined the series in Season 5 as a recurring guest star and was promoted to a series regular for Season 6.

Before The Rookie, the famous Hispanic actress held series regular roles on Chicago P.D. and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. She has generated consistent income through multiple-episode arcs on high-profile series like Station 19, The Fosters, and The OA.

8. Shawn Ashmore ($3 million)

Shawn Ashmore at the Disney 2025 Upfront Red Carpet held at North Javits Center on 13 May 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Full name : Shawn Robert Ashmore

: Shawn Robert Ashmore Date of birth : 7 October 1979

: 7 October 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of 2026)

: 46 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Richmond, Canada

Shawn Ashmore has an estimated net worth of $3 million and earns approximately $50,000 per episode for his role as attorney Wesley Evers in The Rookie. After appearing as a recurring guest in the first two seasons, he was promoted to a series regular in Season 3.

Ashmore gained international recognition for his role as Bobby Drake/Iceman in the blockbuster X-Men film series. Beyond The Rookie, he has held starring roles in The Following, The Boys, and the cult-classic series Animorphs.

7. Melissa O’Neil ($4 million)

Melissa O'Neil at Cecconi's West Hollywood on 5 September 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Full name : Melissa O'Neil

: Melissa O'Neil Date of birth : 12 July 1988

: 12 July 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of 2026)

: 37 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Calgary, Canada

As of 2026, Melissa O'Neil’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth is primarily derived from her successful career transition from music to television. She earns approximately $60,000 per episode for her role as Officer Lucy Chen on The Rookie.

Before The Rookie, Melissa O’Neil held the lead role of Two/Portia Lin on the Syfy series Dark Matter for three seasons (2015–2017). She gained national fame as the winner of Canadian Idol (Season 3) in 2005, becoming the first female and youngest winner in the show's history.

6. Richard T. Jones ($4 million)

Richard T. Jones at North Javits Center on 13 May 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Full name : Richard Timothy Jones

: Richard Timothy Jones Date of birth :16 January 1972

:16 January 1972 Age : 54 years old (as of 2026)

: 54 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Kobe, Hyogo, Japan

Richard T. Jones has an estimated net worth of about $4 million, earned through more than three decades in television and film. He earns approximately $70,000 per episode for his role as Sergeant Wade Grey on the ABC series The Rookie.

Before joining The Rookie in 2018, Jones held major roles in series like Judging Amy, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and Hawaii Five-0. He has also appeared in several commercially successful films, including Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? franchise, Godzilla (2014), and The Wood.

5. Alyssa Diaz ($5 million)

Alyssa Diaz at the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on 13 May 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Full name : Alyssa Elaine Diaz

: Alyssa Elaine Diaz Date of birth : 7 September 1985

: 7 September 1985 Age : 40 years old (as of 2026)

: 40 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Northridge, Los Angeles, California, United States

According to Just Jared, Alyssa Diaz, who plays Angela Lopez on The Rookie, has an estimated net worth of $5 million. She reportedly earns approximately $60,000 per episode.

She has been a main cast member since the show began in 2018. Before The Rookie, she gained financial stability through significant roles in As the World Turns, Army Wives, and Ray Donovan. She starred as a series regular in the CBS drama Zoo and appeared in the Netflix hit Narcos: Mexico.

4. Mekia Cox ($5 million)

Mekia Cox at Cecconi's on 5 September 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Full name : Mekia Cox

: Mekia Cox Date of birth :18 November 1981

:18 November 1981 Age : 44 years old (as of 2026)

: 44 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Saint Croix, United States

As of 2026, Mekia Cox’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million. Her financial standing is attributed to her thriving career as an actress, dancer, and singer, with over 30 years in the entertainment industry.

For her role in The Rookie, Cox earns between $60,000 and $80,000 per episode. Before joining The Rookie in Season 2, Cox held prominent roles in several major series, including Chicago Med and Once Upon a Time. She is also the co-owner of 42 Seven Productions.

3. Eric Winter ($7 million)

Eric Winter pose at San Diego Convention Center on 27 July 2024 in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Full name : Eric Barrett Winter

: Eric Barrett Winter Date of birth : 17 July 1976

: 17 July 1976 Age : 49 years old (as of 2026)

: 49 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: La Mirada, California, United States

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eric Winter has an estimated net worth of $7 million, combined with his wife’s, built through his television career and various business ventures. He reportedly earns approximately $65,000 per episode for his role as Tim Bradford on The Rookie.

In addition to The Rookie, Eric earned substantial income from major roles in Days of Our Lives (as Rex Brady), The Mentalist (Craig O'Laughlin), and Witches of East End (Dash Gardiner). He is the co-founder of Palm Republic, a premium rum brand launched in 2024.

2. Nathan Fillion ($20 million)

Nathan Fillion at Hilton Bayfront on 26 July 2025 in San Diego, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Full name : Nathan Christopher Fillion

: Nathan Christopher Fillion Date of birth : 27 March 1971

: 27 March 1971 Age : 54 years old (as of 2026)

: 54 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Edmonton, Canada

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Nathan Fillion’s net worth is estimated at $20 million, built over decades of television work, including Castle and Firefly, as well as extensive voice acting in franchises like Halo and Destiny. As documented by FandomWire, he reportedly earns $100,000 per episode for her lead role as John Nolan in The Rookie. He also serves as an executive producer of the show.

Besides The Rookie, Nathan Fillion has secured high-profile roles in the DC Universe, reportedly earning $400,000 for a supporting role in James Gunn's Superman.

1. Jenna Dewan ($30 million)

Jenna Dewan at the Beverly Hills Hotel on 29 October 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name : Jenna Lee Dewan

: Jenna Lee Dewan Date of birth : 3 December 1980

: 3 December 1980 Age : 45 years old (as of 2026)

: 45 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, United States

Jenna Dewan is often cited as the richest regular cast member of The Rookie, with an estimated net worth of around $30 million. Her wealth comes from a long career as an actress, dancer, and producer.

The brunette actress reportedly earns an estimated salary of $70,000 per episode for her role as firefighter Bailey Nune. Outside the show, she has appeared in series such as Witches of East End, Supergirl, and American Horror Story, and hosted NBC’s World of Dance.

Who is the highest-paid actor on The Rookie?

Actor Nathan Fillion is the highest-paid actor on the series. His salary is reported to be approximately $100,000 per episode.

How much do The Rookie actors get paid per episode?

The main cast members of The Rookie earn between $40,000 and $100,000 per episode.

What is Eric Winter’s salary per episode?

Eric Winter earns approximately $65,000 per episode for his role as Sergeant Tim Bradford on the ABC drama series The Rookie.

Is The Rookie a hit or a flop?

The Rookie is considered a major hit for ABC.

Jenna Dewan is widely reported as the richest member of The Rookie cast, with an estimated net worth of $30 million, surpassing series lead Nathan Fillion. However, Fillion remains the highest-paid on-set, reportedly earning $100,000 per episode due to his dual role as the show’s star and executive producer.

