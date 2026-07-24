The Federal Ministry of Interior has outlined several legal pathways through which eligible foreign nationals can acquire Nigerian citizenship

These included citizenship by naturalisation, registration and investment, with each category having its own constitutional requirements

Applicants seeking Nigerian citizenship by naturalisation were required to submit identity documents and proof of lawful residence

Becoming a Nigerian citizen is possible through several legal pathways provided under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Depending on an applicant's circumstances, citizenship may be acquired through naturalisation, registration or, where applicable, by investment under the country's immigration framework.

The Ministry of Interior has listed the requirements for Nigerian citizenship applications. Photo: Getty, ABAT

Source: Facebook

The Federal Ministry of Interior has outlined separate requirements for each route. While the documents differ depending on the category, applicants are generally expected to provide proof of identity, lawful residence and other supporting records before their applications can be considered.

Who can apply for Nigerian citizenship?

The Ministry recognises multiple pathways to Nigerian citizenship, including:

Citizenship by naturalisation Citizenship by registration under Section 26(2A) Citizenship by registration under Section 26(2B) Citizenship by investment, subject to meeting the prescribed conditions.

Each route has its own eligibility criteria and supporting documentation.

How to apply for Nigerian citizenship by naturalisation

Foreign nationals seeking Nigerian citizenship through naturalisation must upload the required documents as part of their application. These include:

Passport photograph. Birth certificate. Evidence of means of livelihood. Tax Clearance Certificate. Residence permit. Copies of the first five pages of an international passport, including the data page. Completed guarantors' form. Passport photograph of each guarantor. Curriculum vitae of each guarantor. Government-issued identity card of each guarantor, such as a driver's licence, international passport or National ID card. Evidence of socio-economic contributions.

What documents are required for citizenship by registration?

Applicants seeking citizenship through registration under Section 26(2B) must provide:

Passport photograph. Birth certificate. Marriage certificate, where applicable. Residence permit. Copies of the first five pages of the international passport, including the data page. Evidence that either a parent, grandparent or great-grandparent is a Nigerian citizen. Letter from guarantors. Guarantors' passport photographs. Completed guarantors' forms. Guarantors' curriculum vitae. Government-issued identity cards of the guarantors.

Applicants under Section 26(2A) are required to submit documents including a birth certificate, marriage certificate, residence permit, evidence of livelihood, consent from a husband or relatives where required, court judgment where applicable, proof of the spouse's Nigerian citizenship, guarantors' documents and other supporting records specified by the Ministry.

Can foreigners obtain Nigerian citizenship by investment?

Yes. Nigeria also provides a citizenship-by-investment pathway for eligible foreign nationals. Applicants must satisfy several conditions, including:

Submit a written application. Be eligible under Nigeria's dual citizenship rules. Take the oath of allegiance to Nigeria. Enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Government. Meet the applicable residence requirements and provide evidence of previous visits to Nigeria. Present police clearance certificates from countries of residence during the previous five years. Show evidence of a minimum investment of $1 million. Provide documentary proof of the proposed investment. Demonstrate good physical and mental health. Be able to read, write and speak basic English. Show a basic understanding of Nigeria's history and demonstrate financial self-sufficiency.

What should applicants do before applying?

The Ministry of Interior requires all supporting documents to be uploaded with each application. Applicants should ensure that every document is complete, accurate and matches the citizenship category under which they are applying before submitting their request.

How to legally renounce your Nigerian citizenship in 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that giving up Nigerian citizenship is a legal process governed by the country's laws and handled by the Federal Ministry of Interior.

Nigerians who have decided to become citizens of another country may apply to renounce their Nigerian citizenship, provided they meet the required conditions and submit the necessary documents.

Source: Legit.ng