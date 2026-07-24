Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi has resigned from the APC less than a year after leaving the PDP to join the ruling party

Fadeyi alleged the Osun APC leadership broke a promise that President Tinubu had approved his 2027 return ticket

The senator said he lost his primary ticket to an Osogbo-based SAN while other defectors allegedly received theirs

Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, who represents Osun Central Senatorial District, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), barely 12 months after he defected to the ruling party.

Fadeyi announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the Senate President, saying the decision took immediate effect. He cited what he described as a breach of prior agreements, a lack of internal democracy, and a total loss of confidence in the APC leadership in Osun State.

Osun Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi dumps APC, joins PDP Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker had left the PDP in July 2025, pointing to prolonged legal disputes, internal disorder, and poor leadership within the opposition party as his reasons for crossing over to the APC.

The deal Fadeyi says was broken

According to the senator, he joined the APC on the understanding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had personally approved and communicated to the Osun APC leadership that he would receive the party's senatorial ticket for the 2027 election. Fadeyi said he crossed over partly to support the President in Osun Central, which he described as part of Tinubu's ancestral home, and he expected fairness in return.

The Nation reported that he said the Osun APC leadership never conducted the consensus process or transparent primary that was promised, and that this failure created "serious trust issues" that made it impossible for him to remain in the party.

What deepened his frustration, he said, was that another serving senator and three House of Representatives members who defected alongside him all received return tickets, while he alone was left out with no explanation offered. His ticket instead went to Barr. Kunle Adegoke, an Osogbo-born Senior Advocate of Nigeria, in the May 2026 primary.

Fadeyi cites his 2023 record

Fadeyi argued that his electoral record and loyalty deserved fair recognition. He noted that he won the Osun Central seat in 2023 by defeating a sitting APC senator from Osogbo, which he said demonstrated his political value and the confidence the people of the district had placed in him.

He said the manner in which his ticket was handled left many questions unanswered and made his continued membership of the APC untenable. This is coming as politicians make permutations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi dumps the APC for the PDP Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Plateau lawmaker denies dumping APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hon. Adamu Aliyu, who represents Jos North in the Plateau State House of Assembly, publicly addressed rumours of his exit from the APC.

The lawmaker pointed to disputes from recent APC primaries as the source of the rumours, alleging failed aspirants were behind them.

The Jos North APC local government chairman backed Aliyu's denial, saying the party received no formal resignation communication.

Source: Legit.ng