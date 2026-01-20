Scrub Daddy Shark Tank update: From novelty sponge to household empire

Scrub Daddy is widely considered among the most successful product in Shark Tank history, having grown from a single sponge into a global brand with over 160 products. Since its Shark Tank debut, Scrub Daddy has achieved massive success, with lifetime sales reaching $1.3 billion as of 2026, making it the third highest-selling Shark Tank product of all time.

Aaron Krause, inventor and CEO of the billion-dollar brand Scrub Daddy. Photo: @scrubdaddynz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The company has surpassed $1.3 billion in total sales , with 2024 revenues reaching around $340 million.

, with 2024 revenues reaching around Aaron Krause sought $100,000 for 10% equity , but Lori Greiner maintains her 20% equity stake from her initial $200,000 investment.

, but Lori Greiner maintains her 20% equity stake from her initial $200,000 investment. Scrub Daddy now sells over 160 cleaning products , including Scrub Mommy and Eraser Daddy , sold in over 257,000 locations across 47 countries.

, including and , sold in over 257,000 locations across 47 countries. The company’s current valuation stands at approximately $500 million.

Scrub Daddy debuted on American business reality television series Shark Tank in 2012 and is now one of the show’s biggest business success stories. Its founder, Aaron Krause, turned a simple smiling sponge into a global cleaning brand with fast-growing sales and a diversified product range.

Below is all you need to know about Scrub Daddy’s growth, major updates, and current status in 2026.

Scrub Daddy sponge display in Home Depot store, Queens, New York. Photo: Lindsey Nicholson

Source: Getty Images

Inside the Scrub Daddy's Shark Tank deal

Scrub Daddy appeared on Shark Tank season 4 in 2012, where founder Aaron Krause introduced his smiling sponge made with FlexTexture foam. The material becomes soft in warm water and firm in cold water, making it useful for different cleaning tasks.

Aaron Krause pitched his smiling sponge, seeking $100,000 for a 10% stake. Following a bidding war, Krause secured a deal with Lori Greiner for $200,000 in exchange for a 20% equity stake. Within 24 hours of the episode airing, Scrub Daddy sold out of 42,000 units on QVC in under seven minutes, quickly turning Scrub Daddy from a novelty item into a fast-selling household product.

Scrub Daddy Shark Tank financial growth and valuation

A young woman holding a Scrub Daddy sponge. Photo: @scrubdaddynz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After the Shark Tank deal, Scrub Daddy experienced steady growth year after year. In October 2023, Scrub Daddy became the third highest-selling Shark Tank product of all time, with $926 million in lifetime sales. The company generated more than $220 million in revenue that year alone.

In 2024, per Business Journal, the company generated an estimated $340 million in revenue, a 54% increase over 2023. As of 2026, Scrub Daddy has achieved cumulative retail sales exceeding $1.4 billion, with an estimated company valuation of $500 million. Below is an overview of Scrub Daddy's estimated revenue over the years.

Year Estimated revenue 2021 $66.7 million 2022 $100 million 2023 $220 million 2024 $340 million

Scrub Daddy is no longer just one sponge. The company now offers over 160 products sold in 47 countries. Popular Scrub Daddy items include Scrub Mommy dual-sided sponge, Scour Daddy pads, Eraser Daddy melamine cleaners, PowerPaste scrubbing compound, soap dispensers, and sink organizers.

With Greiner's help, the company has landed placements at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Home Depot, and has become a staple on QVC. All Scrub Daddy products use the brand’s signature FlexTexture foam, which resists odours, rinses easily, and lasts longer than regular sponges.

In 2023, Scrub Daddy partnered with Unilever to co-brand products and expand into international markets. It also expanded its footprint into Europe, Asia, and Latin America, including supply chain moves and acquisitions to strengthen distribution abroad.

Scrub Daddy sponge on display. Photo: @scrubdaddynz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Scrub Daddy currently operates from a large 185,000-square-foot headquarters in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The campus includes a television studio, a retail store, and a warehouse.

FAQs

What happened in the Scrub Daddy Shark Tank episode? In Season 4, Episode 7 on Shark Tank, Aaron Krause pitched his cleaning sponge called Scrub Daddy. What was the Scrub Daddy Shark Tank deal? Aaron Krause agreed to sell 20% of Scrub Daddy to Lori Greiner for $200,000. Who invested in Scrub Daddy Shark Tank? Lori Greiner invested in Scrub Daddy and still owns 20% of the company as of 2026. What year did Scrub Daddy appear on Shark Tank? Scrub Daddy appeared on Shark Tank in 2012. What is Scrub Daddy’s Shark Tank net worth today? As of early 2026, Scrub Daddy is valued at around $500 million. Who invented Scrub Daddy Shark Tank? Scrub Daddy was invented by Aaron Krause.

Scrub Daddy Shark Tank has grown from a single smiling sponge on the reality show to a major cleaning brand, with over $1.3 billion in cumulative retail sales by 2026. The company expanded its product line beyond the original sponge, adding more than 160 items and reaching major retailers worldwide. It is now among the most valuable and successful Shark Tank products ever.

Legit has recently published an article assessing the status of Crispy Cones after their appearance on Shark Tank. Crispy Cones is a fast-growing dessert company located in twelve states, earning about $1 million in annual revenue.

At the end of their pitch, the company secured a $200,000 deal for 20% equity with Barbara Corcoran. Read on to discover how the product has been faring after its Shark Tank pitch.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng