Germany's official government website has outlined the conditions foreigners must meet before qualifying for German citizenship

Applicants must have lived legally in Germany for at least five years and be able to support themselves without state benefits

The German government has also stated the application fee a foreigner must pay to begin the citizenship process

Germany has officially outlined the path foreigners can take to obtain German citizenship, detailing the requirements applicants must satisfy and the cost they should expect to pay before the process can begin.

The information, published on Germany's official government website, covers five key conditions that must be met before a foreigner qualifies to apply.

Germany releases 5 conditions for German citizenship, explains eligibility rules. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/picture alliance/Elizabeth Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for German citizenship?

1. Residency

The first and most fundamental requirement is residency. An applicant must have lived in Germany legally for a minimum of five years before becoming eligible.

2. Financial independence

Alongside this, the person must demonstrate financial independence, meaning they must be capable of supporting themselves and any dependants without drawing on state benefits.

3. German Language

Language ability is another critical factor. Applicants are required to show a solid command of German in both spoken and written form, and this must be formally demonstrated by passing a recognised language test.

4. German laws

Familiarity with German laws and the country's constitution is equally essential.

5. Criminal history

The fifth condition relates to criminal history. An applicant must not have any criminal conviction on their record. Where an investigation is currently ongoing, the citizenship application will be placed on hold until that investigation reaches a conclusion.

The cost of applying for German citizenship

Beyond meeting the outlined conditions, anyone wishing to apply for German citizenship must also pay an application fee. Germany's official government website states that the fee stands at €255, which is equivalent to approximately N398,335, and is charged per person.

The conditions and fee apply to foreigners seeking naturalisation and form part of Germany's broader legal framework governing who can be admitted as a citizen.

UK explains how foreigners can become citizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government explained seven ways foreigners can become British citizens.

The report stated that eligible foreigners may qualify for British citizenship through birth, marriage to a British citizen, descent, Irish citizenship, Commonwealth citizenship, being stateless, or after renouncing a previous citizenship, provided they meet the required conditions.

Source: Legit.ng