Global site navigation

Local editions

Santea’s biography: age, height, real name, birthday, net worth
Сelebrity biographies

Santea’s biography: age, height, real name, birthday, net worth

by  Isaac Wangethi

Santea is a young TikTok star, dancer, and social media personality. He is widely known for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and challenges on TikTok. He commands a significant fan base on his social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Santea
Photo: @santea_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Santea began his TikTok journey in October 2019. He has worked alongside social media stars like Malu Trevejo, Emelly Hernandez, Devin Caherly, and Amanda Diaz.

Profile summary

Real nameSantiago Albarran
NicknameSantea
GenderMale
Date of birth3 November 2001
Age21 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signScorpio
Place of birthTexas, United States
Current residenceTexas, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityHispanic
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'10"
Height in centimetres178
Weight in pounds143
Weight in centimetres65
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
Siblings1
Relationship statusSingle
High SchoolJ. Frank Dobie High School
ProfessionTikTok star, dancer, social media influencer
Net worth$1 million
YouTubeSantea

Read also

Kat Stickler’s biography: age, nationality, partner, net worth

Santea's biography

The Mexican TikTok star was born in Santiago Albarran in Texas, United States. He is an American national of Hispanic heritage. His father works in apartment maintenance, and is a photographer. His mother is a housewife. The TikToker was raised alongside his brother named Diego Albarran. The social media star graduated in 2020 from J. Frank Dobie High School.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How old is Santea?

Santea's age is 21 years old as of 2022. He was born on 3 November 2001. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

He is a TikTok star and social media influencer known for sharing lip-syncs, dances, challenges, and short-scene videos. As of this writing, his TikTok account has 2.9 million followers and over 300 million likes.

He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 9 July 2020, and currently, he has 466 thousand subscribers. The channel mainly contains vlogs, pranks, challenges, and Q&As.

Read also

Christina Khalil’s biography: age, nationality, net worth

TikToker is also famous and active on Instagram. He uses the account to share his lifestyle and modelling pictures. Presently, his account has over 504 thousand followers. In addition, he has 74 thousand followers on Twitter.

The popular TikToker owns a merch line named Sunny Merch, where he sells shirts and hoodies. He is also a dancer. He is a member of a dance trio group Dadwiggies. Other members of the group are Jaycoset and Actually Jose. He is also a professional model.

What is Santea's net worth?

According to an unreliable source, the young dancer's net worth is approximately $1 million. His primary source of income is from social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

Who is Santea's girlfriend?

The YouTuber is not dating anyone at the moment. He was previously in a relationship with Jolany. Santea's ex-girlfriend is an American preschool teacher and a part-time dancing trainer. They broke up two years ago after dating for over 2 years. They had a disagreement over the distance since Santea relocated to Los Angeles from Houston.

Read also

Tristan Tate’s biography: what is known about Andrew Tate's brother?

How tall is Santea?

The TikTok star stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs around 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Fast facts about Santea

  1. Who is Santea? He is a TikTok star, model and social media influencer.
  2. When is Santea's birthday? He marks his birthday on 3 November every year.
  3. What is Santea's nationality? He is an American national.
  4. What is Santea's ethnicity? He is of Hispanic descent.
  5. What is Santea's real name? His real name is Santiago Albarran.
  6. What is Santea's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Scorpio.
  7. Where is Santea from? He was born in Texas, United States.
  8. What is Santea's height? The TikToker is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Santea is an internet personality who has become famous due to his lip-sync, dance, and lifestyle videos on TikTok. He is also an Instagram sensation with a huge fan following.

Read also

Candy Asmus’ biography: age, height, zodiac, siblings, net worth

READ ALSO: Actress Ini Edo's biography: age, net worth marriage life

Legit.ng recently published actress Ini Edo's biography. She is a Nigerian Nollywood actress. She has been featured in various movies and TV series, including Moving On, The Ghost and the Tout Too, Heaven on my Mind, Birthmark, and others.

Ini Edo was born in Akwa-Ibom state, Nigeria, to her parents, Lawrence and Eunice Jonathan. Ini graduated with a diploma in theatre arts from the University of Uyo. She was previously married to Phillip Ehiagwina. She is a mother of one daughter.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel