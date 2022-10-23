Santea’s biography: age, height, real name, birthday, net worth

Santea is a young TikTok star, dancer, and social media personality. He is widely known for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and challenges on TikTok. He commands a significant fan base on his social media platforms.

Santea began his TikTok journey in October 2019. He has worked alongside social media stars like Malu Trevejo, Emelly Hernandez, Devin Caherly, and Amanda Diaz.

Profile summary

Real name Santiago Albarran Nickname Santea Gender Male Date of birth 3 November 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in centimetres 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School J. Frank Dobie High School Profession TikTok star, dancer, social media influencer Net worth $1 million YouTube Santea

Santea's biography

The Mexican TikTok star was born in Santiago Albarran in Texas, United States. He is an American national of Hispanic heritage. His father works in apartment maintenance, and is a photographer. His mother is a housewife. The TikToker was raised alongside his brother named Diego Albarran. The social media star graduated in 2020 from J. Frank Dobie High School.

How old is Santea?

Santea's age is 21 years old as of 2022. He was born on 3 November 2001. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

He is a TikTok star and social media influencer known for sharing lip-syncs, dances, challenges, and short-scene videos. As of this writing, his TikTok account has 2.9 million followers and over 300 million likes.

He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 9 July 2020, and currently, he has 466 thousand subscribers. The channel mainly contains vlogs, pranks, challenges, and Q&As.

TikToker is also famous and active on Instagram. He uses the account to share his lifestyle and modelling pictures. Presently, his account has over 504 thousand followers. In addition, he has 74 thousand followers .

The popular TikToker owns a merch line named Sunny Merch, where he sells shirts and hoodies. He is also a dancer. He is a member of a dance trio group Dadwiggies. Other members of the group are Jaycoset and Actually Jose. He is also a professional model.

What is Santea's net worth?

According to an unreliable source, the young dancer's net worth is approximately $1 million. His primary source of income is from social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

Who is Santea's girlfriend?

The YouTuber is not dating anyone at the moment. He was previously in a relationship with Jolany. Santea's ex-girlfriend is an American preschool teacher and a part-time dancing trainer. They broke up two years ago after dating for over 2 years. They had a disagreement over the distance since Santea relocated to Los Angeles from Houston.

How tall is Santea?

The TikTok star stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs around 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Fast facts about Santea

Who is Santea? He is a TikTok star, model and social media influencer. When is Santea's birthday? He marks his birthday on 3 November every year. What is Santea's nationality? He is an American national. What is Santea's ethnicity? He is of Hispanic descent. What is Santea's real name? His real name is Santiago Albarran. What is Santea's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Scorpio. Where is Santea from? He was born in Texas, United States. What is Santea's height? The TikToker is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Santea is an internet personality who has become famous due to his lip-sync, dance, and lifestyle videos on TikTok. He is also an Instagram sensation with a huge fan following.

