Bombas has become the most successful Shark Tank product, with over $2 billion in lifetime sales. It is followed by standout brands such as Scrub Daddy, Cousins Maine Lobster, and Squatty Potty, demonstrating how a single pitch can grow into a thriving business empire.

Bombas and Cousins Maine Lobster are among the most successful Shark Tank products. Photo: @bombassocks, @CMLobsterCharlotte on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Bombas after Shark Tank, leads the show’s successes, with over $2 billion in lifetime sales and $325 million in 2024 revenue .

. Scrub Daddy is a cleaning powerhouse, earning over $1.4 billion in lifetime sales and $220 million in annual sales .

is a cleaning powerhouse, earning over . Cousins Maine Lobster has expanded from a single food truck to a nationwide brand, surpassing $1 billion in cumulative systemwide sales.

10 most successful Shark Tank products ranked by real revenue

In compiling the list of the most successful Shark Tank products, we used reported revenue and sales figures, noting that these values may change over time due to business growth, acquisitions, or market shifts. The figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, CNBC, and Shark Tank business analyses.

10. Plated – $175 million–$200 million acquisition

Plated logo (L) and a person serving a large bowl of leafy green salad (R). Photo: @theplated (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founder(s): Nick Taranto, Josh Hix, Scott Cooney

Nick Taranto, Josh Hix, Scott Cooney Shark Tank appearance: Season 4, Episode 11

Season 4, Episode 11 Investment: Did not secure a deal

Did not secure a deal Year founded: 2012

Plated is a meal kit delivery company created to make home cooking easier with pre-portioned ingredients and simple recipes. While the company didn’t land a deal on Shark Tank, the appearance brought attention from investors and potential partners.

Plated was later bought by Albertsons for roughly $175million–$200 million, proving that even without a Shark investment, the show can boost a company’s visibility and value.

9. Tipsy Elves – $125 million+ lifetime sales

Tipsy Elves founders Nick Morton and Evan Mendelsohn, during their Shark Tank pitch. Photo: Kelsey McNeal

Source: Getty Images

Founder(s): Nick Morton and Evan Mendelsohn

Nick Morton and Evan Mendelsohn Shark Tank appearance: Season 5, Episode 2

Season 5, Episode 2 Investment: Robert Herjavec invested $100,000

Robert Herjavec invested $100,000 Year founded: 2011

Tipsy Elves is a specialty apparel brand known for its funny and quirky seasonal clothing. Founded by Nick Morton and Evan Mendelsohn, the duo secured a $100,000 deal with Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec, which fueled the brand’s expansion and marketing. Since then, Tipsy Elves has achieved over $125 million in lifetime sales.

8. Squatty Potty – $260 million+ cumulative sales

Several colorful drinking glasses and cocktail-style cups are arranged on a blue Squatty Potty toilet. Photo: @squattypotty (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founder: Bobby Edwards

Bobby Edwards Shark Tank appearance: Season 6, Episode 6

Season 6, Episode 6 Investment: Lori Greiner invested $300,000

Lori Greiner invested $300,000 Year founded: 2011

Squatty Potty is one of the most successful Shark Tank products, created by Bobby Edwards to improve bathroom posture and digestive health. After securing a $300,000 deal with Lori Greiner, the brand expanded production and marketing, gaining national fame with a humorous viral video. With $260 million in sales, Squatty Potty shows niche products can achieve big success.

7. Dude Wipes – $341 million annual revenue

Shelf display of Dude Wipes in a supermarket. Photo: @dudewipes (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founder: Marc Taye

Marc Taye Shark Tank appearance: Season 7, Episode 13

Season 7, Episode 13 Investment: Mark Cuban invested $300,000

Mark Cuban invested $300,000 Year founded: 2010

Dude Wipes, founded by Marc Taye, provides convenient flushable wipes and personal care products for men. A $300,000 deal with Mark Cuban on Shark Tank helped the brand expand into big retailers like Walmart and Target.

Now generating around $341 million in annual revenue, Dude Wipes shows how a practical idea, combined with strong mentorship and smart retail strategy, can grow into a significant success.

6. The Comfy – $550 million+ lifetime sales

The Comfy wearable blanket displayed on a bed with neatly arranged pillows. Photo: @thecomfycoireland (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founder(s): Michael Traister and Graham Hicks

Michael Traister and Graham Hicks Shark Tank appearance: Season 9, Episode 9

Season 9, Episode 9 Investment: Barbara Corcoran invested $50,000

Barbara Corcoran invested $50,000 Year founded: 2017

The Comfy, created by Michael Traister and Graham Hicks, is a wearable blanket designed for warmth and convenience. After securing a $50,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank, the brand expanded its reach and gained national attention.

By tapping into viral trends and seasonal demand, The Comfy became a household name with over $550 million in lifetime sales.

5. Cousins Maine Lobster – $1 billion+ systemwide sales

Cousins Maine Lobster food truck on transit. Photo: @CMLobsterCharlotte (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founder(s): Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis

Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis Shark Tank appearance: Season 4, Episode 10

Season 4, Episode 10 Investment: Barbara Corcoran invested $55,000 for a 15% stake

Barbara Corcoran invested $55,000 for a 15% stake Year founded: 2012

Cousins Maine Lobster, started by cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, began as a food truck selling authentic Maine lobster rolls. They made a deal with the American businesswoman Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank, and her guidance helped them grow their business.

Today, the brand has expanded into a nationwide franchise with multiple food trucks and retail locations, reaching over $1 billion in systemwide sales.

4. Ring (originally Doorbot) – $1 billion exit

Jamie Simioff during his Shark Tank pitch. Photo: Adam Taylor (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Founder: Jamie Siminoff

Jamie Siminoff Shark Tank appearance: Season 5, Episode 3

Season 5, Episode 3 Investment: Did not secure a deal

Did not secure a deal Year founded: 2012

Ring, created by Jamie Siminoff, is a smart doorbell and home security system designed to make homes safer and more connected. Although Siminoff didn’t get a deal on Shark Tank, the show gave the company valuable exposure that attracted investors.

Ring was later acquired by Amazon for about $1 billion in 2018, making it one of the most successful financial exits among Shark Tank alums. Its story shows that appearing on the show can open significant opportunities, even without a deal.

3. Everlywell – $1.4 billion+ lifetime sales

Founder of Everlywell, Julia Cheek, attends Women Building and Funding Healthcare Unicorns. Photo: Chris Saucedo

Source: Getty Images

Founder: Julia Cheek

Julia Cheek Shark Tank appearance: Season 9, Episode 7

Season 9, Episode 7 Investment: $1 million line of credit from Lori Greiner

$1 million line of credit from Lori Greiner Year founded: 2015

Everlywell is a company that makes at-home lab testing easy and accessible, letting users get reliable health results without visiting a doctor. The Chief Executive Officer and founder, Julia Cheek, partnered with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank, securing a $1 million line of credit that helped expand the brand across retail and online platforms.

With lifetime sales surpassing $1.4 billion, Everlywell proves that tech-based health products can compete with traditional consumer goods. Its focus on convenience, privacy, and accessibility has made it a top choice in the home wellness market.

2. Scrub Daddy – $1.4 billion+ lifetime sales

Aaron Krause and Stephanie Krause attend iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One. Photo: Lisa Lake (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Founder: Aaron Krause

Aaron Krause Shark Tank appearance: Season 4, Episode 7

Season 4, Episode 7 Investment: Lori Greiner invested $200,000 for a 20% stake

Lori Greiner invested $200,000 for a 20% stake Year founded: 2007

Scrub Daddy is a smiley-faced sponge designed to make cleaning easier and more fun, with a special texture that changes with water temperature. Founder Aaron Krause got a $200,000 deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank, and her guidance helped the brand reach millions of homes.

Scrub Daddy now offers over 160 products and is sold in more than 250,000 stores worldwide. With over $1.4 billion in lifetime sales and more than $220 million in annual revenue, it’s one of Shark Tank’s biggest successes. Its clever design and memorable branding have kept it popular with consumers for years.

1. Bombas – $2 billion+ lifetime sales

Bombas socks neatly arranged on store shelves. Photo: @bombassocks (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founder: David Heath

David Heath Shark Tank appearance: Season 6, Episode 12

Season 6, Episode 12 Investment: Daymond John invested $200,000

Daymond John invested $200,000 Year founded: 2013

Bombas, a comfort-focused sock and apparel brand, was founded to make the most comfortable socks while helping those in need, donating one pair for every pair sold. Founder David Heath got a $200,000 deal with Daymond John on Shark Tank, and John’s guidance helped grow the brand nationwide.

Bombas later expanded into clothing, keeping its social mission while becoming a billion-dollar brand. Today, it has over $2 billion in lifetime sales and around $325 million in 2024 revenue, making it the top-earning Shark Tank product.

Its “buy-one, give-one” approach, innovative branding, and strong retail strategy have made it popular with socially conscious shoppers.

What is the most successful Shark Tank ever?

The most successful Shark Tank product ever is Bombas, a comfort-focused sock and apparel brand, with over $2 billion in lifetime sales.

What is the most successful Shark Tank reject?

The most successful Shark Tank reject is Ring, a smart doorbell and home security company that was originally called Doorbot. Even though Jamie Siminoff didn’t land a deal on the show, Amazon later acquired Ring for about $1 billion, making it the biggest financial success among Shark Tank rejects.

What was the biggest flop on Shark Tank?

Toygaroo, a subscription service billed as a Netflix for toys, is considered one of Shark Tank’s biggest failures. Although it secured a deal on the show, the company struggled with high costs, logistics, and customer retention, ultimately filing for bankruptcy in 2012.

What was the biggest offer refused on Shark Tank?

One of the biggest deals ever rejected on Shark Tank was by Doorbot, now known as Ring. In 2013, Jamie Siminoff declined Kevin O’Leary’s offer of a $700,000 loan with a 10% royalty (dropping to 7 %) and 5% equity, feeling the terms didn’t reflect his company’s actual value.

Is Poppi the most successful Shark Tank product?

Poppi is not the most successful Shark Tank product. Although it secured a deal and was later acquired by PepsiCo for about $1.95 billion, that title usually goes to Bombas, which has over $2 billion in lifetime sales and remains independent.

Which Shark has made the most money on Shark Tank?

Mark Cuban is widely regarded as the Shark who has earned the most from Shark Tank investments. He has backed over 100 companies on the show, several of which became major successes, including Ten Thirty One Productions, Dude Wipes, and Tower Paddle Boards.

The most successful Shark Tank product, Bombas, demonstrates that a unique idea combined with a strong social mission can transform a small investment into huge financial success. Its achievements, alongside other leading Shark Tank companies, highlight how creativity and persistence can turn modest beginnings into lasting results.

Legit.ng recently published an article on how DrumPants are faring after Shark Tank. DrumPants, a company specialising in wearable audio technology, has gone out of business following its appearance on Shark Tank Season 6, Episode 3, which aired on October 3, 2014.

DrumPants was founded by Lei Yu and Tyler Freeman in 2013. DrumPants left the reality TV show without securing a deal, despite the founders receiving two offers from Robert Herjavec and Daymond John before exiting the Tank.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng